(TwinCities.com)   Megabank runs ad celebrating expansion into a new city, doesn't bother to check which city the billboard is in   (twincities.com) divider line
16
•       •       •

16 Comments     (+0 »)
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I bet it was that new guy on the sign crew. Gary Keillor
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Kansas City, Missouri feels your pain.

/ every concert: "Hello, Kansas!"
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: I bet it was that new guy on the sign crew. Gary Keillor


Karson Weillor, I believe.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shades of Four Seasons Landscaping.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Kansas City, Missouri feels your pain.

/ every concert: "Hello, Kansas!"


Oh, I believe a certain President did that as well...
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.fdncms.comView Full Size

HELLO CLEVELAND!
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Kansas City, Missouri feels your pain.

/ every concert: "Hello, Kansas!"


Since Kansas is named for the Kanza-actually-Kaw people, I'd suggest KC, MO change their name to Kaw City.  But that's already taken too.
 
Ganon D. Mire [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teambaylagoon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, they are the twin cities.
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teambaylagoon: To be fair, they are the twin cities.


Do twins care if their rich uncle can't tell them apart?
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello Wisconsin!
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know, they're right together. A sign in Oakland or somewhere else in the Bay Area saying "hello San Francisco!" wouldn't seem that big a deal. Does St. Paul have some kind of "we're not that other Twin" complex?
 
cowboybebop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: I don't know, they're right together. A sign in Oakland or somewhere else in the Bay Area saying "hello San Francisco!" wouldn't seem that big a deal. Does St. Paul have some kind of "we're not that other Twin" complex?


A little bit, arguably. It's the state capital, so they don't love being taken as simply a suburb of Minneapolis.
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: I don't know, they're right together. A sign in Oakland or somewhere else in the Bay Area saying "hello San Francisco!" wouldn't seem that big a deal. Does St. Paul have some kind of "we're not that other Twin" complex?


I think you're right and it's just another kick-up-some-dust at the TwinCities ad revenure - I mean - newspaper site.

I bet they also have signs up in Bloomington, New Hope, Eden Prairie, Eagan and other towns in the twin-cities metro.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Southwest Airlines Coast to Coast "Thank you Detroit" Commercial 2000
Youtube APp8QLRgm0U
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: I don't know, they're right together. A sign in Oakland or somewhere else in the Bay Area saying "hello San Francisco!" wouldn't seem that big a deal. Does St. Paul have some kind of "we're not that other Twin" complex?


Do they ever!

/Lived in St. Paul for a few years...
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

