(The Daily Beast) Collateral damage
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Do police departments keep ballistic data on their officers firearms?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Man, that's a lot of fail.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Relax, I'm sure they'll investigate and clear themselves.

It's okay when cops do it, right?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Han shot first?
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And, just in case any of us were curious as to the number of lives that can reasonably be sacrificed in place of a cop life, the cops who are about to get off scot free after firing into a crowd of people are here to show us.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They name kids after soda now?
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fart And Smunny: And, just in case any of us were curious as to the number of lives that can reasonably be sacrificed in place of a cop life, the cops who are about to get off scot free after firing into a crowd of people are here to show us.


I hate that this is probably accurate.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stevenvictx: They name kids after soda now?


Why not?  Makes somewhat more sense than the abstract nonsense and biblical references most people get.
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"According to the DA's Office, the incident began after there was alleged gunfire toward the direction of three Sharon Hill police officers who were observing the crowd leaving the football stadium. The alleged gunfire struck a victim and resulted in the officers discharging their weapons, the DA's Office says"

So was there gunfire that struck an initial victim before the cops started shooting?  It seems like they are saying they were returning fire after someone else got hit but not "saying" it. Is that just lawyer talk or did the cops start shooting and then say they were returning fire and right now there is no proof they were returning fire.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops are not known for their great aim, or for even having a target at all.

hosting.photobucket.comView Full Size
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RaceDTruck: Do police departments keep ballistic data on their officers firearms?


Yea we're working on that now but rats, where's that firearm at it was right here. Hey Bob have you seen that pistol. Nope I thought it was right over there. Well it'll turn up at some point.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor little girl, she had a great wessonality.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fart And Smunny: And, just in case any of us were curious as to the number of lives that can reasonably be sacrificed in place of a cop life, the cops who are about to get off scot free after firing into a crowd of people are here to show us.


At the end of the day, cops are just trying to get home alive to their families.

So they can beat them.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ACABS*

*All Cops Are Bad Shots
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So shots are fired, you're not sure by whom or from where, and you return fire into a crowd sort of in the direction of where the original shots may or may not have come from?

That's some fine policin', that is.

If there were actually shots fired at the cops, which is not a given.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Fart And Smunny: And, just in case any of us were curious as to the number of lives that can reasonably be sacrificed in place of a cop life, the cops who are about to get off scot free after firing into a crowd of people are here to show us.

At the end of the day, cops are just trying to get home alive to their families.

So they can beat them.


But...but...cops are giving up 40% of their paychecks to help people!

Anyone can google "cops and 40%" for the details.
 
Iczer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to the DA, that gunfire struck a victim, and officers then returned fire.

So what you're saying is the police decided to not practice proper gun safety and opened fire with farking civilians behind the target? Well color me surprised...
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's probably a Challenge coin for that.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they they arrest the guy in the car who was shooting at the cops his defense should argue that he was preemptively trying to defend the crowd from the cops who were about to start a mass shooting event.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think that's incidental injury
/very sad
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stevenvictx: They name kids after soda now?



imagesvc.meredithcorp.ioView Full Size
 
davethepirate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess "Shoot the hostage" doesn't always apply.
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"struck a victim"? What were they a victim of before they were shot?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weird Hal: There's probably a Challenge coin for that.


What the hell is a challenge coin? I've heard of them before but never encountered one
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RaceDTruck: Do police departments keep ballistic data on their officers firearms?


lol. My uncle was a cop and he fired his gun like once a year because he was forced to. I know most cops arent like that but cops in general have really shiatty firing skills.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Weird Hal: There's probably a Challenge coin for that.

What the hell is a challenge coin? I've heard of them before but never encountered one


Fark user imageView Full Size


Scout badges for grownups. Or cops.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Man, that's a lot of fail.


What is, the American way of policing? Yes.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"There is a high probability that the responsive gunfire of the Sharon Hill Police Officers struck four victims, including the shots that killed 8-year-old Fanta Bility and wounded her sister,"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ray_Finkle: "According to the DA's Office, the incident began after there was alleged gunfire toward the direction of three Sharon Hill police officers who were observing the crowd leaving the football stadium. The alleged gunfire struck a victim and resulted in the officers discharging their weapons, the DA's Office says"

So was there gunfire that struck an initial victim before the cops started shooting?  It seems like they are saying they were returning fire after someone else got hit but not "saying" it. Is that just lawyer talk or did the cops start shooting and then say they were returning fire and right now there is no proof they were returning fire.


Even if there was gunfire, firing indiscriminately into a crowd is gross negligence. These assholes deserve serious prison sentences. But we know they'll never get anything.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: pastramithemosterotic: Weird Hal: There's probably a Challenge coin for that.

What the hell is a challenge coin? I've heard of them before but never encountered one

[Fark user image image 337x750]

Scout badges for grownups. Or cops.


That's dumb

Why is called a challenge coin? What does it challenge you to do?
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Given the usual rate of fire and accuracy of cops, I suppose I should just be glad this wasn't a massacre.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: They name kids after soda now?


th.bing.comView Full Size


Why not?  They don't exactly burn any creativity cells naming sodas.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: pastramithemosterotic: Weird Hal: There's probably a Challenge coin for that.

What the hell is a challenge coin? I've heard of them before but never encountered one

[Fark user image 337x750]

Scout badges for grownups. Or cops.


Self awarded participation trophies because mommy says they're the bravest boys of all.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So Fanta was pop'd?  She was probably a type of an annoyance.  A Fanta Menace if you will.
I'll punch myself in the testes, thanks.
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Ray_Finkle: "According to the DA's Office, the incident began after there was alleged gunfire toward the direction of three Sharon Hill police officers who were observing the crowd leaving the football stadium. The alleged gunfire struck a victim and resulted in the officers discharging their weapons, the DA's Office says"

So was there gunfire that struck an initial victim before the cops started shooting?  It seems like they are saying they were returning fire after someone else got hit but not "saying" it. Is that just lawyer talk or did the cops start shooting and then say they were returning fire and right now there is no proof they were returning fire.

Even if there was gunfire, firing indiscriminately into a crowd is gross negligence. These assholes deserve serious prison sentences. But we know they'll never get anything.


I agree, I wasn't trying to excuse them at all. The way the article was written though almost makes it seem like they made up the story about the initial gunfire.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: stevenvictx: They name kids after soda now?

Why not?  Makes somewhat more sense than the abstract nonsense and biblical references most people get.


Well...... fanta was invented by the Nazis during WW2 due to nobody selling them cola syrups.
But I guess time heals all
 
oopsboom
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Cafe Threads: pastramithemosterotic: Weird Hal: There's probably a Challenge coin for that.

What the hell is a challenge coin? I've heard of them before but never encountered one

[Fark user image image 337x750]

Scout badges for grownups. Or cops.

That's dumb

Why is called a challenge coin? What does it challenge you to do?


the name comes from the use in proving your membership in a group. like challenge -> response in giving a signal. you would use it to prove to another group member that you were an authentic member b/c you had it.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: They name kids after soda now?


Nazi Soda at that.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: Baloo Uriza: stevenvictx: They name kids after soda now?

Why not?  Makes somewhat more sense than the abstract nonsense and biblical references most people get.

Well...... fanta was invented by the Nazis during WW2 due to nobody selling them cola syrups.
But I guess time heals all


Ignoring that for a moment, kinda seems like a lot of the indigenous tribes in north america got the right idea that you're just some variation of "Whoever's kid" until you pick your own name.  Could we normalize that in American society?
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

RaceDTruck: Do police departments keep ballistic data on their officers firearms?


Pretty sure that's how they keep score.
 
