(Zillow)   The statue of limitations for good taste has expired
52
posted to Main » on 03 Sep 2021 at 4:25 PM



52 Comments
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Detroit?

Not exactly a hot growth market but ok
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What in the tormented ghost of Liberace is going on here?

I do love the fact that this has been on the market for a month (an eternity, these days), so they increased the price by $25k. That'll bring 'em in...
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't blink.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wanna take PCP and fu*k in that bedroom.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As with the previous Zillow thread, I don't understand why realtors don't show these monstrosities as unfurnished in the photos.They're probably driving away people with their own totally different bad taste in interior decorating.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: I wanna take PCP and fu*k in that bedroom.


me too.

EIP
 
SirMadness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've been here before. I recognize that granny afghan ceiling.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This looks just perfect for my bizarre religious rituals.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had an optical migraine that looked like tht one time.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I SEE WHAT YOU DID THERE SMITTY
 
apathy2673
‘’ 1 hour ago  
photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size

dual ovens...suhweet!
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have they attached canvases to the refrigerator?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby is trolling, or never reads anything but memes.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I liked the place in the Philly suburbs that had a BDSM dungeon better.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Old_Chief_Scott
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A couple of those rooms look straight out of Donald Trump's Big Book of Interior Design.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

apathy2673: [photos.zillowstatic.com image 576x432]
dual ovens...suhweet!


only one sub-z tho... sad.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like a gay mafia Don lived there.
 
meerclarschild
‘’ 1 hour ago  

apathy2673: [photos.zillowstatic.com image 576x432]
dual ovens...suhweet!


How do you reach the controls?
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meerclarschild: apathy2673: [photos.zillowstatic.com image 576x432]
dual ovens...suhweet!

How do you reach the controls?


there's a stool right there in front of the fridge.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meerclarschild: apathy2673: [photos.zillowstatic.com image 576x432]
dual ovens...suhweet!

How do you reach the controls?


I guess you have to drag that little step stool all over the kitchen.
Then to the bathroom to use as a squatty potty.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing a roll-off dumpster and a day or two of work can't cure. Surprised there wasn't a mirror on the bedroom ceiling, though.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The thing is that underneath all..um...that is merely a generic tract house on an ordinary sized lot.
 
HeartBurnKid
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I had no idea the video for Don't Come Around Here No More was filmed in an actual house.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
'Only shown on sunny days'?
 
vrax
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
From the thumbnail, thought this was supposed to be some sort of car manufacturer mausoleum at first.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
looks like one of the houses in paperboy that you'd throw papers through the windows
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Rent that place out for weddings.  It'll pay for itself.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Those ovens remind me of the Stevens's home in Bewitched. That's awesome. I would drop acid and take a tour of that place. Watch those statues come to life and try to eat me.
 
patrick767
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Humanity is an abomination.
 
mmojo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Nobody designs shiat gayer than me. Till now.
 
BooksontheBrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Picture 15, is that a crocheted blanket tacked to the ceiling??

Also would 100% buy this house. 3,000+ square feet for $350K? Sign me up!
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It looks like a Precious Moments factory exploded next door to it.
 
vrax
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: looks like one of the houses in paperboy that you'd throw papers through the windows


It is.  That's why they put up all the iron.
 
mcmiller
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The creepy dining room dolls will haunt my dreams.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

beezeltown: What in the tormented ghost of Liberace is going on here?

I do love the fact that this has been on the market for a month (an eternity, these days), so they increased the price by $25k. That'll bring 'em in...


It's been on the market over three years. Scroll all the way down at the listing and you'll see the price. It looks like prior to 2018 they had this place listed for almost a half million. They've been pulling the listing and relisting it playing with the price. The sad part is, take away all that K-Mart crap and you basically got a house worth maybe half of that in need of serious updates. It's the equivalent of having a non-running Dodge Neon worth $300, then installing faux-leather seat covers and asking $25,000 for your car.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

BooksontheBrain: Picture 15, is that a crocheted blanket tacked to the ceiling??

Also would 100% buy this house. 3,000+ square feet for $350K? Sign me up!


Did you notice it was in Detroit?
 
mcmiller
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

El Rich-o: 'Only shown on sunny days'?


Because when it's dark outside, those dolls come alive.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's a pretty good Alice in Wonderland/Clockwork Orange mashup, though.
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It looks like a funeral home on acid.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Seems to me, having this place would make lady guest want to stay.  😏
 
indy_kid
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Amazing how someone can have such profound mental illness, yet still function in society.

/Surprised the neighbors didn't get together and burn that farker down. Certainly not helping their property values.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Geotpf: BooksontheBrain: Picture 15, is that a crocheted blanket tacked to the ceiling??

Also would 100% buy this house. 3,000+ square feet for $350K? Sign me up!

Did you notice it was in Detroit?


That is a stumbling block, isn't it?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Is that the house Sam the butcher and Alice the maid bought together after blackmailing the Brady family?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Unique barely begins to describe this one

LOL
 
alice_600
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It must have been owned by two gay gentlemen who lived together since the 60s or 70s. Now they're ready to move to a nice LBGTQ retirement community where they can enjoy their autumn years together. BTW anyone like the idea of a gay senior community? Where you and your spouse can be gay lesbian trans queer all you want and don't have to worry about the damn assholes who hate rainbow flags as much as they hate themselves? I mean seriously this would be awesome!
 
kb7rky
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
YE GODS AND LITTLE FISHES
 
BenJammin
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
No one wanted to buy that crap bungalow before, so let's raise it another $25k
 
