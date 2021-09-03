 Skip to content
 
(Nola.com)   Cops search for New Orleans 911 operator 'for intentionally hanging up on callers without getting them help'. "Where y'at?"   (nola.com) divider line
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They'll get her and slap her in prison - she's not white.
 
mrs john amber
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: They'll get her and slap her in prison - she's not white.


I don't think you realize what community you are talking about.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Precious Stephens, 25, is wanted on a count of malfeasance in office, and she remained at large Thursday, police said.

Well isn't that precious. Good thing she was let go before the hurricane hit.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: They'll get her and slap her in prison - she's not white.


You think she doesn't deserve to be in prison???
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It'll bet they analyzed call logs to see if people called multiple times in a short period of time. Pretty easy to red flag an operator for follow up investigation by listening to some recordings.
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
These hangups are justified. Warch thw video...

https://youtu.be/gV1DJNfAbiM
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
She probably just misunderstood the situation:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The only time I've ever seen 911 hang up is when someone is calling to harass the dispatchers

Yeah, this happens sadly
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: They'll get her and slap her in prison - she's not white.


Are you drunk?
 
jimjays
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That won't look good on her resume.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
People are fallible, cut her some slack. She was in a job she wasn't suited for.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
NOPD: Not Our Problem, Dude.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
She sounds Precious
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: People are fallible, cut her some slack. She was in a job she wasn't suited for.


Maybe she just had a really bad day.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

RedVentrue: She sounds Precious


Just for a few moments.
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: The only time I've ever seen 911 hang up is when someone is calling to harass the dispatchers

Yeah, this happens sadly


At my wife's department apart from using racial epitaphs there aren't many reasons they can hang up.
 
wildlifer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

jimjays: That won't look good on her resume.


She'll still be able to work at the drive thru margarita stands...
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: The only time I've ever seen 911 hang up is when someone is calling to harass the dispatchers

Yeah, this happens sadly


A woman i work with also dispatches 911 for our county sheriff, police, fire departments, and yes, this happens all the time.  30, 40, 50 or so times in a single night people will call, with one supposed problem after another.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: People are fallible, cut her some slack. She was in a job she wasn't suited for.


It sounds like she basically did this, but with 911 calls:

4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


Got totally overwhelmed during an emergency and let it go to hell. So, less funny than Lucy.

I hope they're having trouble finding her because she's hiding out, not because she's done serious harm to herself. I know I'd feel like shiat in this situation.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Ken VeryBigLiar: apart from using racial epitaphs


epithet?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: Ken VeryBigLiar: apart from using racial epitaphs

epithet?


No, people call up and read various grave stone carvings to the dispatchers
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: Ken VeryBigLiar: apart from using racial epitaphs

epithet?


Stupid autocorrect...

I do feel a bit for this woman, big city departments will chew you up and not care.  Even in smaller departments it's a job you really can't train for and your coworkers will know in about a week whether you can hack it or not.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It happened a few weeks ago, the investigation lasted 2 days, and it ended with a warrant for her arrest. It's obvious that cops in particular have a different set of rules.
 
Snort
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's ok because they sounded white.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Named Precious? Guarantee shes more than 250 lbs.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: No, people call up and read various grave stone carvings to the dispatchers


That would be a good way to creep people out.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Named Precious? Guarantee shes more than 250 lbs.


She must carry it in her bottom half NTTAWWT

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
How much does intent factor in? Did she do it out of meanness or for the sheer pleasure of it?
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I know a 911 dispatcher. One day a man called to say he had been stung by a bee and was allergic. When medics arrived he had blown his head off with a shotgun.

I can't even imagine a job like that.
 
