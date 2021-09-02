 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   A well fitting mask can prevent Covid spread, but a parent's fit over masks can cause a school to lockdown   (clickorlando.com) divider line
16
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Di Atribe [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I don't understand the anger. I really don't. Our local school board instituted a mask mandate for K-6 because they are ineligible for the vaccine and some parents pulled their kids out of school. What the fark? All their friends, all their normalcy, over a mask. How can you be that mad over a mask?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Di Atribe: I don't understand the anger. I really don't. Our local school board instituted a mask mandate for K-6 because they are ineligible for the vaccine and some parents pulled their kids out of school. What the fark? All their friends, all their normalcy, over a mask. How can you be that mad over a mask?


Decades of right-wing misinformation from Fox News prepped them to believe any random bullshiat they hear, and nihilists took over to pump them full of lies and rage.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Di Atribe: I don't understand the anger. I really don't. Our local school board instituted a mask mandate for K-6 because they are ineligible for the vaccine and some parents pulled their kids out of school. What the fark? All their friends, all their normalcy, over a mask. How can you be that mad over a mask?


Because the propaganda is effective.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The real gem is the part 2 video where he apologizes profusely and says something like 'I'm sorry there was a lockdown, I'm sorry I made other parents fear for their kid's safety'.... with no mask and ZERO irony
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

toraque: Di Atribe: I don't understand the anger. I really don't. Our local school board instituted a mask mandate for K-6 because they are ineligible for the vaccine and some parents pulled their kids out of school. What the fark? All their friends, all their normalcy, over a mask. How can you be that mad over a mask?

Decades of right-wing misinformation from Fox News prepped them to believe any random bullshiat they hear, and nihilists took over to pump them full of lies and rage.


Seriously, you can give these people aneurisms just by saying "happy holidays."
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Kids don't give a fark about wearing masks. These parents are farking insane.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I can't imagine the home-life of a kid with a parent like this is particularly awesome.
 
stuffy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

What all anti-maskers need!
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Mandate mask and vax.  The parents can keep their crotch fruit at home until they comply.  I'm sure Junior won't mind waiting to be 18 years old and entering the 3rd grade.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

UberNeuman: Mandate mask and vax.  The parents can keep their crotch fruit at home until they comply.  I'm sure Junior won't mind waiting to be 18 years old and entering the 3rd grade.


Third Grade.  You're an optimist, even after all this.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
An employee of mine went to a spreadneck event and caught COVID.  So, closure and all of that.  But because of my strict mask rules, nobody else caught it.  Masks on at all times, for employees and visitors and contractors.  No food or drink indoors.  If someone needs to drink coffee or water or blow their nose, they do it in their cars in the parking lot, that mask stays on while they are physically in the buildings or on the grounds.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Di Atribe: I don't understand the anger. I really don't. Our local school board instituted a mask mandate for K-6 because they are ineligible for the vaccine and some parents pulled their kids out of school. What the fark? All their friends, all their normalcy, over a mask. How can you be that mad over a mask?


There's a kindergarten teacher at the elementary school near my house who was smugly and sharply telling concerned parents (who asked) that she would not be wearing a mask in class.  She is quarantined with covid as of last week.

I can't even fathom what goes through their mind or how bad they are "hooked" that they refuse to wear a mask with a bunch of tiny kids in the face of concerned parents in the middle of a global pandemic with the largest pediatric hospital in the world just a few miles away is near/at capacity.  No matter how strong my politics were about not wearing a mask, I would throw one on just for courtesy.

I think a chunk of it stems from the right-wing being wrong about *everything* concerning this virus since January of 2020.  And I think some of it stems from them not wanting to admit that their attitude has blatantly contributed to more death and suffering that would have happened otherwise.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Thing is...we're all going to catch COVID. Do you want a million to one risk of a side effect or a 5% chance of death?

/ One of those things is far more likely than the other.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: we're all going to catch COVID


I haven't.  And I won't.  Because I take basic farking precautions.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Di Atribe: I don't understand the anger. I really don't. Our local school board instituted a mask mandate for K-6 because they are ineligible for the vaccine and some parents pulled their kids out of school. What the fark? All their friends, all their normalcy, over a mask. How can you be that mad over a mask?


You see white people dont like it when they have to do stuff.

Especially white women who have been told for decades their shiat doesnt stink.
 
