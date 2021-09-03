 Skip to content
(The Smoking Gun)   Newlywed driving wrong way causes crash, flees scene. Fights with jailers while exclaiming, "All hail Donald Trump." Then drops trou and places fingers you know where. But what would you expect from a guy with the email address ifarted69@gmail.com?   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, Indian River County, Florida, Nicholas Ruthenberg, Vero Beach, Florida, Donald Trump, Blood alcohol content, Urine, Old Indian River County Courthouse, Ruthenberg's blood alcohol level  
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He whipped out his bum and stuck in his thumb and said "how arrested am I?"
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maximum maga
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hail Trump is the new Hail Hydra.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ruthenberg, who lives about 15 miles from Vero Beach, is a registered Democrat, according to Florida voter records. The email address he provided when registering is i­farte­d69[nospam-﹫-backwards]l­ia­mg*co­m.

So he's troll.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm kinda impressed with the email. Must've gotten that early. If he also got ifarted420@gmail he's got a bright future.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also two fingers?! He must've had plenty of practice before.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think that's technically called "A Dutch Blowjob."
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Wow, someone married that?
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: He whipped out his bum and stuck in his thumb and said "how arrested am I?"


...HAH!
 
Dinki [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Wow, someone married that?


My thoughts exactly. I hope she is having a few second thoughts.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Somebody MARRIED that guy???
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Undersecretary of Transportation Nicholas Ruthenberg.  Get used to it.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
But what would you expect from a guy with the email address i­fa­r­t­ed­69[nospam-﹫-backwards]liamg­*c­o­m?

Fark submissions in the quadro-digits.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I remember the first time I used PCP too. Good times.
 
special20
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"As a cop prepared the urine test, Ruthenberg "started to take his pants off and then spread his buttocks. During which time he placed two fingers in his anus." Ruthenberg was then placed back in handcuffs."

memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Also, this person will never amount to even a pile of shiat. He will be a net drain on society's assets, and by the looks of it, a massive one at that.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Bath salts make everything taste like Florida.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

special20: "As a cop prepared the urine test, Ruthenberg "started to take his pants off and then spread his buttocks. During which time he placed two fingers in his anus." Ruthenberg was then placed back in handcuffs."

[memegenerator.net image 362x373]


Jokes on him. Only girls pee out of their butt.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Wow, someone married that?


She can meet him at the courthouse on the day of his arraignment and take care of the annulment at the same time.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Huh. He looks exactly like I thought he would.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I suspect Miss Pinkeye will be asking for an annulment since he wasn't around on their wedding night.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Asinine? So he could a used 7 more up his...
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: I think that's technically called "A Dutch Blowjob."


You're wrong. What he did is known as a "Rusty Venture".
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wow now I want to see wedding pictures, I am sure his wife and family are so proud of him.
 
hissatsu
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
As seen in nuptial photos posted to Facebook, Ruthenberg was married August 30, the day he was arrested. His bride turned 20 that day, according to the couple's marriage certificate. The duo was wed by a clerk at the Indian River County Courthouse in Vero Beach, to which Ruthenberg will return October 1 for his arraignment.

Happy Birthday Baby!

/She picked a real winner
 
WrongTrousers
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
TSG's mobile placements are on point: 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
He's lucky he's white.
 
illegal
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Gotta luv da dems. Lol
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Also, this person will never amount to even a pile of shiat. He will be a net drain on society's assets, and by the looks of it, a massive one at that.


I'm telling you, he'll be in president boebert's cabinet if she isn't in his.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

illegal: Gotta luv da dems. Lol


You still seem rather upset that your side lost, actually.
 
jimjays
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm going to withhold judgement on this one. It was the wrong thing to do, but I can understand a DUI on his wedding day, especially after his bride seems to have run off somewhere else. And it's common practice not to cooperate with sobriety checks, particularly in giving blood or urine. Which of course only ticks the cops off. There's no telling what they may have said or done to agitate him when he wasn't compliant. And the "Heil Trump" business might not have been his view but an accusation against the cops, maybe trying to pretend he shared their views. Similarly with the butt stuff. Maybe he thought they'd want to see that. Cops have done worse with their night sticks.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
My initial thought was "where's the military base nearby".  25 marrying a (basically) 19 year old, then chasing it down with bath salts.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

illegal: Gotta luv da dems. Lol


How much do you charge for a bottle of your MAGA tears?
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Upon arrival at the county jail, Ruthenberg declared "All hail Donald Trump" while failing a series of sobriety tests.

i lol'd
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

illegal: Gotta luv da dems. Lol


Republicans: 1
Democrats: 663,047
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
... and somewhere out there is a woman who married this guy.

Keep that in mind, ladies, the next time you feel like mocking a male for his poor taste in women.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
And released on a $2K bond.

Dude would have been dead if he wasn't white.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Guess he really was looking forward to the honeymoon.
 
GatorHater
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
No Florida tag?  WTF?
 
stuffy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Need pic of the sweet angel that married this.
 
houstondragon
‘’ less than a minute ago  

stuffy: Need pic of the sweet angel that married this.


Maybe it was this chick

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
