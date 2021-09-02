 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News 13 Orlando)   US hospitals hit with nurse staffing crisis during Covid as many leave to become traveling nurses, moving to whichever hospital will say "Hellooooo, Nurse" the loudest   (mynews13.com) divider line
43
    More: Scary, Travel, Employment agency, Nursing shortage, Hospital, Medicine, Physician, Nursing, Health insurance  
•       •       •

492 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Sep 2021 at 2:46 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If people die from a lack of skilled RNs  because hospital systems have failed to pay while shiating on RN that is just how the republican market place is designed. It wouldn't even be a problem now if republicans didn't oppose basic science and public health but republicans are just evil by nature.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Suddenly, gangs of SWAT Nurses roving the country.
 
capn' fun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
$3-5k per week for traveling nurses isn't even close. My wife is an ICU nurse with multiple critical care certifications who works in administration, and she can't cover shifts (particularly nights) because nurses with the same experience and credentials are commanding $10-12k per week as travelers. No bullshiat: As much as $624k per year if you are a critical care nurse with a BSN and certain credential (especially strokes). The hospitals can't raise their wages to compete with that, because the pandemic isn't going to last forever and they can't lower wages once it abates, so they are forced to hire travelers at those rates while their own nurses follow the money and go to other hospitals. At this point hospital across the country are basically swapping nurses. It isn't sustainable, but the staffing agencies have the hospitals over a barrel: ventilators, PPE, converting broom closets into negative pressure ICU rooms, etc.,, are all options, but there is a finite, dwindling pool of qualified, critical care nurses.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's gotten to the point where doctors are saying, "Maybe I should quit being a doctor and go be a nurse,"

No, they're not.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're just following the money, just like solving crimes.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My sister is a respiratory therapist at a hospital in Corpus Christi..

It not just nurses.

And dont ask her about COVID ,......
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who could have foreseen that paying people more might incentivize them away from lower paying jobs...
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, your staff ICU nurses are doing the same job as a traveler for a fraction of the price. Of course they're bailing. 

Here they're asking for volunteer RNs and RRTs to staff an overflow tent ER so that the college town can have opening day tailgating...
 
GameSprocket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife keeps getting messages offering $150 an hour for 60 hours a week. Airfare, hotel and food all paid by the contracting company. I told her I would take care of the kids if she wanted to go.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 1 hour ago  

capn' fun: $3-5k per week for traveling nurses isn't even close. My wife is an ICU nurse with multiple critical care certifications who works in administration, and she can't cover shifts (particularly nights) because nurses with the same experience and credentials are commanding $10-12k per week as travelers. No bullshiat: As much as $624k per year if you are a critical care nurse with a BSN and certain credential (especially strokes). The hospitals can't raise their wages to compete with that, because the pandemic isn't going to last forever and they can't lower wages once it abates, so they are forced to hire travelers at those rates while their own nurses follow the money and go to other hospitals. At this point hospital across the country are basically swapping nurses. It isn't sustainable, but the staffing agencies have the hospitals over a barrel: ventilators, PPE, converting broom closets into negative pressure ICU rooms, etc.,, are all options, but there is a finite, dwindling pool of qualified, critical care nurses.


They absolutely can lower the pay some of the way back down later and pay now to keep their nurses that are familiar with the local doctors and all the individual quirks of their hospitals. Just talk to your nurses, they probably understand the economics as well as the administrators do.

Plus, you can likely keep them for a couple grand less each per week because they won't have to travel and live in hotels.
 
xaldin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So novel idea, offer your nurses 95 so you don't have to pay 165 for them?

If you're willing to pay someone 165 an hour to have the services of their employee you should be willing to pay at least more than the worker is getting from that to cut out the middle man.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Traveling nurses make a fark load of money and don't have to stay somewhere they don't get along with the endless sea of unqualified managers and CNAs
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So that would be Warner Bros. Studios, Lot G?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My sister is a travel nurse. She loves it. Double the pay and she can take off a couple months for a break like the article says.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: It's gotten to the point where doctors are saying, "Maybe I should quit being a doctor and go be a nurse,"

No, they're not.


Whining about how hard their lives are is standard for US doctors.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Related:
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size

I dated a nurse once.  She was quite adventurous and knew the terrain very well.

She was also bossy as fk.  Not my fetish.

/actually, the opposite of my fetish
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Basically rich people wanting their own private nurses so that they don't have to go to the hospital and be around all those filthy poors.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone who has farked a few hot nurses. I blame that cartoon for this good habit. If you're hot, it's for some reason the go to undergrad degree these days. That and kinesiology . I guess because you don't need no man to live a good life. Although you'll work insane hours and clean up literal shiat. But the traveling nurse thing was big before covid. And if you're hot may as well travel city to city gettin paid and crushing dreams.

/also straight male nurses must clean up in college.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GameSprocket: My wife keeps getting messages offering $150 an hour for 60 hours a week. Airfare, hotel and food all paid by the contracting company. I told her I would take care of the kids if she wanted to go.


A friend has been doing that since about April of last year. She's had only a handful of days off in that time, and when I last spoke to her she was a mess.

But, her house is now paid-off and her son's tuition is covered for the next 2 years. Not bad for a divorcee that was facing having to move into an apartment before all of this started. Hopefully she gets out before it kills her.
 
zpaul
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stevenvictx: My sister is a respiratory therapist at a hospital in Corpus Christi..

It not just nurses.

And dont ask her about COVID ,......


Respiratory Therapist in north Texas here.  Tell her we said "hang in there"
 
zpaul
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Working with 2 travelers as we speak.  Bringing in over $6,000 a week plus everything is paid.  Good lodging ect.  But here is the issue - they work six 12 hour shifts mon-sat. Can only go to work and back to hotel. Have to check in and out.  And housekeeping looks for signs they drank alcohol.  That pretty much rules out all farkers.    It's like prison.
 
cheap_thoughts [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what they'll do is hire new grads with no experience. Kill the patients they said!

/can't travel as a new grad
// but can work beside
///the blind leading the blind as a new grad teaches a new grad how to nurse
 
ranchguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"don't have to stay somewhere they don't get along with the endless sea of unqualified managers and CNAs "

^^^^^
THIS

/ex ICU  RN
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zpaul: Working with 2 travelers as we speak.  Bringing in over $6,000 a week plus everything is paid.  Good lodging ect.  But here is the issue - they work six 12 hour shifts mon-sat. Can only go to work and back to hotel. Have to check in and out.  And housekeeping looks for signs they drank alcohol. That pretty much rules out all farkers.    It's like prison.


Nah, we'd just drink at work.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: Related:
[vignette.wikia.nocookie.net image 136x403]
I dated a nurse once.  She was quite adventurous and knew the terrain very well.

She was also bossy as fk.  Not my fetish.

/actually, the opposite of my fetish


They know precisely how much of what can go in where.
 
Nocrash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stevenvictx: My sister is a respiratory therapist at a hospital in Corpus Christi..

It not just nurses.

And dont ask her about COVID ,......


Have friend who is traveling respiratory therapist. For several years she has moved around the south and New England states. She works on contract for hospitals for 3-6 months. Renting or buying housing is difficult and time consuming. So she bought a 40 foot gooseneck camper with everything. Will park at campsite with full hookups and drive the truck to work each day. She sees a lot of covid.
 
Nocrash
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: Basically rich people wanting their own private nurses so that they don't have to go to the hospital and be around all those filthy poors.


The traveling nurses are hospital nurses not private nurses.  Yes on fark we can comment without reading TFA or the comments. Ain't it great?
 
bughunter
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

noitsnot: bughunter: Related:
[vignette.wikia.nocookie.net image 136x403]
I dated a nurse once.  She was quite adventurous and knew the terrain very well.

She was also bossy as fk.  Not my fetish.

/actually, the opposite of my fetish

They know precisely how much of what can go in where.


And then use just a *little* bit more.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Step 1: Quit your nursing job.
Step 2: Register your "home address" as a PO Box in another state.
Step 3: Get a contract as a "traveling nurse" to work at your prior job for 2-3x the pay.
 
fat boy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
https://www.registerguard.com/story/n​e​ws/coronavirus/2021/09/02/peacehealth-​lane-county-hospital-staff-choose-leav​e-instead-of-getting-covid-vaccine/569​1373001/

A large part of the problem
 
RichMeatyTaste
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Teachers are next.
Some districts are already having to hire remote teachers from out of state at higher rates. Not nurse money, but 1.5-2x normal rates.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: They're just following the money, just like solving crimes.


So thats how we solve the republican problem in this country. Money. Like bounties on the heads of the scumbag GOPers? Who knew
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
A lot of it is because the money is not taxed. It will become a lot less worth it once the government changes the rules on how the pay works.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

fat boy: https://www.registerguard.com/story/n​e​ws/coronavirus/2021/09/02/peacehealth-​lane-county-hospital-staff-choose-leav​e-instead-of-getting-covid-vaccine/569​1373001/

A large part of the problem


No it isn't lol. You wish it was but it's not.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: A lot of it is because the money is not taxed. It will become a lot less worth it once the government changes the rules on how the pay works.


Why it not taxed?
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

zpaul: And housekeeping looks for signs they drank alcohol.


I've never known a nurse who didn't drink, and I've known a lot of them (most use to smoke too). They must be sneaking so much shiat around.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

RichMeatyTaste: Teachers are next.
Some districts are already having to hire remote teachers from out of state at higher rates. Not nurse money, but 1.5-2x normal rates.


Maybe, but in this country we don't actually value education or pay teachers anything so 2X jack shiat is still jack shiat.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: A lot of it is because the money is not taxed. It will become a lot less worth it once the government changes the rules on how the pay works.


As an independent contractor, isn't the contractor responsible for all taxes, FICA etc? There is a significant chunk of money contractors are giving up because they are the ones paying out everything and not the company contracting. In many cases, independent contractors make less than a salaried position because they do not do the math. This does not seem to be one of those cases with the wild discrepancy in pay, but still. We had a prospective employee working contract at $150,000 a year and she could not understand that her take home was closer to that of someone who was making a little over $115,000 a year.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

mcmnky: Intrepid00: A lot of it is because the money is not taxed. It will become a lot less worth it once the government changes the rules on how the pay works.

Why it not taxed?


It's a big tax game I learned when the wife wanted to do it and it actually shorts the nurse in retirement because it shorts them on social security payments.

The actual hourly pay to the nurse is more in line with what they make at a regular job. Usually a little higher but not as high as the amounts quoted in the article. The rest of the pay is actually housing and food pay that goes untaxed if you take the job far enough from home and a lot of them are flirting with what's allowed by IRS rules but generally 50 miles away from home contract means no taxes. So if you get 1k a week that is taxed and 2-3k a week with no taxes taken out on top of that which job would take for a commute a lot of people do?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: Intrepid00: A lot of it is because the money is not taxed. It will become a lot less worth it once the government changes the rules on how the pay works.

As an independent contractor, isn't the contractor responsible for all taxes, FICA etc? There is a significant chunk of money contractors are giving up because they are the ones paying out everything and not the company contracting. In many cases, independent contractors make less than a salaried position because they do not do the math. This does not seem to be one of those cases with the wild discrepancy in pay, but still. We had a prospective employee working contract at $150,000 a year and she could not understand that her take home was closer to that of someone who was making a little over $115,000 a year.


They work as employees for the agency. See this.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

zpaul: Working with 2 travelers as we speak.  Bringing in over $6,000 a week plus everything is paid.  Good lodging ect.  But here is the issue - they work six 12 hour shifts mon-sat. Can only go to work and back to hotel. Have to check in and out.  And housekeeping looks for signs they drank alcohol.  That pretty much rules out all farkers.    It's like prison.


Where the fark is that at?! I've never heard of shiat like that.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
My brother is a nurse and he works for medical researchers that develop new procedures and medicines or something like that. He has been getting tons of calls and offers of truck loads of cash being backed up to his house.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Medic Zero: zpaul: Working with 2 travelers as we speak.  Bringing in over $6,000 a week plus everything is paid.  Good lodging ect.  But here is the issue - they work six 12 hour shifts mon-sat. Can only go to work and back to hotel. Have to check in and out.  And housekeeping looks for signs they drank alcohol.  That pretty much rules out all farkers.    It's like prison.

Where the fark is that at?! I've never heard of shiat like that.


My wife said the shifts can be brutal but I never heard about cleaning staff check if they drank. It's also not like a regular nurse can go to work hungover or drunk anyway and after 12 hour shift it's not like they want to party or drink. They just want to go to bed.
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.