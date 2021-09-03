 Skip to content
(ABC7 San Francisco)   Large-scale international study finds masks reduce COVID-19 spread, which obviously means it was just a large-scale international conspiracy designed to force people into carbonite poisoning by forcing them to marry Wookies   (abc7news.com) divider line
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But there are farkers that still insist masks don't work. Are they wrong?
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Duhhhhhh
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: But there are farkers that still insist masks don't work. Are they wrong?


Well. The other option is they are trolling, but I have it on reputable authority that there are no trolls on Fark.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: But there are farkers that still insist masks don't work. Are they wrong?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sam Malone
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Yeah, but I saw a guy on YouTube vaping and then he put on like 3 masks and the smoke just came spilling right out the sides. Proof that they don't work...

...If you're a dragon or something, I guess.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
But I don't wanna marry a Kardashian.
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Left out of that article is that if you do get infected, it is a much milder case because the viral load that infects you is much smaller.

https://www.universityofcalifornia.ed​u​/news/one-more-reason-wear-mask-you-ll​-get-less-sick-covid-19

"Masks can prevent many infections altogether, as was seen in health care workers when we moved to universal masking. We're also saying that masks, which filter out a majority of viral particles, can lead to a less severe infection if you do get one," said Gandhi. "If you get infected, but have no symptoms - that's the best way you can ever get a virus."
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: But there are farkers that still insist masks don't work. Are they wrong?


Did you RTFA? They found it reduced cases in adults over the age of 60 and only by about a third. That is a limited finding to say the least. Are parents going to to claim this is evidence we should be masking kids in schools?  Doesn't this conclusively prove the "if only we all masked this would magically go away" crowd wrong?
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Just wear a mask. It's not hard. You just put one loop over your ear (dealers choice) and the other loop over the other ear. This will protect you and your family

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ Certain state governors ban children from wearing masks while forcing them to go back to school
 
kbronsito
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

transporter_ii: Left out of that article is that if you do get infected, it is a much milder case because the viral load that infects you is much smaller.

https://www.universityofcalifornia.edu​/news/one-more-reason-wear-mask-you-ll​-get-less-sick-covid-19

"Masks can prevent many infections altogether, as was seen in health care workers when we moved to universal masking. We're also saying that masks, which filter out a majority of viral particles, can lead to a less severe infection if you do get one," said Gandhi. "If you get infected, but have no symptoms - that's the best way you can ever get a virus."


Sure Gandhi would support some wussy non violent way to stop a virus like mask wearing. I want to kill the virus with Ivermectin and zinc... that's like giving your inmune system an AR-15 with a bump stock.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Tons of people fired for not wearing masks are the aholes the companies were thinking of getting rid of anyway.  It just makes the decision super easy.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: abhorrent1: But there are farkers that still insist masks don't work. Are they wrong?

Did you RTFA? They found it reduced cases in adults over the age of 60 and only by about a third. That is a limited finding to say the least. Are parents going to to claim this is evidence we should be masking kids in schools?  Doesn't this conclusively prove the "if only we all masked this would magically go away" crowd wrong?


Nobody is claiming that masks are a panacea and will stop the pandemic.  We understand the the benefits are very minor.  However, we don't think "very minor" equals "negligible".  We think it is worth the trouble if it saves a few lives, and don't mind the inconvenience.

Go ahead and accuse us of "virtue signaling".  If you don't give a fark about the health of your family you'll certainly never comprehend that someone else might.
 
bumblefuss
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I still don't get it.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: abhorrent1: But there are farkers that still insist masks don't work. Are they wrong?

Did you RTFA? They found it reduced cases in adults over the age of 60 and only by about a third. That is a limited finding to say the least. Are parents going to to claim this is evidence we should be masking kids in schools?  Doesn't this conclusively prove the "if only we all masked this would magically go away" crowd wrong?


Masks aren't perfect. The vaccines aren't perfect. Nothing is perfect. But if they reduce your chances of dying even a little, why wouldn't you do it?
 
alice_600
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
When I was little I used to love Star Wars and had a toy wookie stuffed toy. I would treat it like it was my baby doll I would take to the store and for walks in the stroller. Well I took the doll to school for show and tell.
There was a boy so pissed off about it for having a baby Wookie during lunch he took the bonnet off its head and the dress he was wearing and threw it in the toliet.

This is what an antivaxxer is they see something not cannon in their head space they have to destroy it they can't accept people being themselves or leave well enough alone they have to be ducks ripping up little girls' baby wookies.
 
bumblefuss
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

bumblefuss: I still don't get it.


Wow, kinda hit submit too early.

What I was going to say was, let's say the actual odds that someone was going to shoot you was 1 in 8 but you could get a free gun or bullet proof vest to protect yourself, would you really be complaining about not knowing the long term effects or possible side effects?

Would you really turn down those options because they are not 100% effective?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Vaccinated or no, masks are good and masks are right.

I shall wear one forever.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: if they reduce your chances of dying even a little, why wouldn't you do it?


No ones stopping anybody from protecting themselves by wearing a mask.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Sounds good if your 60 and older.
 
