(Twitter)   When the ivermectin kicks in   (twitter.com) divider line
    Weird, shot  
•       •       •

Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
ElvisThroop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh that's not creepy at all

/shudder
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Rob Schneider!
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was that during Ida?
 
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Someone lost a bar bet.
 
PureBounds
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i think he or she might have been nekkid too. PCP and/or angel dust? probably.
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
JFC it's finally begun
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
WTF was that?
 
StandsWithAFist
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It reminds me of being 5 years old, afraid of the dark, and trying to get upstairs as fast as I can.

/except I wasn't naked
//or outside
///or on drugs
 
Klivian
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

OldRod: WTF was that?


Meth
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I do hope there's eventually a follow-up so that we can learn what exactly he was on.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Hmm... That's more of a meth induced sprint/crawl away from the interdimensional demons chasing you. I've seen this before in Kentucky.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I know about a dozen people who'd do that on a dare. I went streaking barefoot in a snowy forest preserve back in the day.
 
B0redd
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

StandsWithAFist: It reminds me of being 5 years old, afraid of the dark, and trying to get upstairs as fast as I can.

/except I wasn't naked
//or outside
///or on drugs


You were always too fast for me.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Hmm... I see Mike Lindell's back on the crack again.
 
patrick767
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Hey, don't kink shame!
 
Spindle
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Appears to be stark raving nekkid too
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Kinky

The mistress doles out extra punishment if he doesn't get back fast enough
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
My feet/toes don't bend that way.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Well, now we know what Joe Rogan was doing while fighting his COVID infection.
 
TheLopper
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cheron
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Done here, back to the politics tab
 
wichitaleaf
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Ivermectin is approved for use in people, but only in the case of very specific parasitic diseases," he said. "The products meant for animals have different ingredients and have a larger concentration of the active ingredient that could be dangerous to a human."


The anti Ivermectin crowd are a bunch of idiots.
 
fehk
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

skinink: Well, now we know what Joe Rogan was doing while fighting his COVID infection.


Way too tall to be Rogan, and too much hair
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ElvisThroop: Oh that's not creepy at all

/shudder


Right?  If you want to play horse without scraping up your hands and creeping people out, there's way better options.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Unfortunately, drug enforcement policy ends up being written around the lightweights who can't handle their fun. A few deals on Wall Street go awry, and suddenly coke is illegal. A few faces get eaten, and suddenly I can't responsibly enjoy a line of bath salts with my morning coffee. Now because of this dork, I'll probably have to cancel my weekend plans of having two tastefully nude farmhands taking turns to spit Ivermectin into my eyeballs.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Contrabulous Flabtraption: JFC it's finally begun


Thanks for helping bring us to this point, Trumpinista.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
amateur...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mofa: I know about a dozen people who'd do that on a dare. I went streaking barefoot in a snowy forest preserve back in the day.


I  met a guy who's now on a "registry" because of exposing himself at a bar.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: Contrabulous Flabtraption: JFC it's finally begun

Thanks for helping bring us to this point, Trumpinista.


Still? You're so pathetic.
 
LouisZepher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's just the Famous Balloon Thief out for a stroll.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Pinocchio(1940) - Pinocchio and Lampwick transform into donkeys
Youtube iJn1r5qXscE
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
My dad had a dog that hated it when you crawled on all fours.  I was crawling on the floor try to get something from under the couch and the dog is freaking out barking and jumping around.

Not sure if he was pissed off because he thought I was making fun of him or if he thought I had transformed myself into a weird looking dog.  He did not like it.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Joe Rogan?
 
Salmon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I watched a documentary on Nat Geo about an entire village of people that walk on all fours, maybe this is one of them
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
https://journals.lww.com/americanther​a​peutics/fulltext/2021/06000/review_of_​the_emerging_evidence_demonstrating_th​e.4.aspx
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
🎵When the shiat hits the fan
And your coughing again
That's a Covid, that's a Covid🎵
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ElvisThroop: Oh that's not creepy at all

/shudder


My thoughts exactly!


*shudder shudder shudder*
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Dasher McHappenstance:

THIS. And we're done.
 
stuffy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Frat Pledge?
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: Not sure if he was pissed off because he thought I was making fun of him or if he thought I had transformed myself into a weird looking dog.  He did not like it.


That's pretty farking funny. "Are you farking mocking me, asshole?"
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
