(Twitter) Despite all of the incredible devastation caused by hurricane Ida here is one small episode of God smiling on America
3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Private_Citizen
1 hour ago  
Hahahahaha!!!
That's Epic. Now, deny his insurance claim.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Ex-President Useless farkwad is finally dead?!!!!!

(clicks, I am disappoint)

Screw you, submitter.

From now on, "God smiling on America" is only appropriate for the deaths of key Republican assholes, like the asshole mentioned above or the Turtle.
 
brilett
1 hour ago  
It was god's will.
 
Private_Citizen
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
56 minutes ago  
Oh, I got a fundraising email from them claiming their offices were destroyed, but I wasn't sure if it was true, because . . . it was from Project Veritas.

I really should get myself off that mailing list.
 
Rapmaster2000
55 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Hahahahaha!!!
That's Epic. Now, deny his insurance claim.


Unless he has separate flood insurance, it will be denied.  Homeowners and renters policies do not typically include flood insurance.
 
UNC_Samurai
55 minutes ago  
I feel sorry for the people who use the building next to them.
 
bughunter
54 minutes ago  
"Retracto," the stuffed alpaca

Is that the spokesperson they use to do press conferences where they say, "Oops.  Sorry, we made a mistake.  That thing we said was in error.  Our apologies." ??

Oh, yea.  No, it wouldn't be, would it.
 
Private_Citizen
53 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Private_Citizen: Hahahahaha!!!
That's Epic. Now, deny his insurance claim.

Unless he has separate flood insurance, it will be denied.  Homeowners and renters policies do not typically include flood insurance.


You sir, just made my day.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

(taking a break from trolling the CCP)
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
VigoDeCarpathia
51 minutes ago  

bughunter: "Retracto," the stuffed alpaca

Is that the spokesperson they use to do press conferences where they say, "Oops.  Sorry, we made a mistake.  That thing we said was in error.  Our apologies." ??

Oh, yea.  No, it wouldn't be, would it.


Retracto sounds like one of the elves from disenchantment.
 
jekfark
50 minutes ago  
Yes God cares about your political views, subby.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
49 minutes ago  

VigoDeCarpathia: bughunter: "Retracto," the stuffed alpaca

Is that the spokesperson they use to do press conferences where they say, "Oops.  Sorry, we made a mistake.  That thing we said was in error.  Our apologies." ??

Oh, yea.  No, it wouldn't be, would it.

Retracto sounds like one of the elves from disenchantment.


It sounds like the name of his prosthetic penis.
 
tasteme
49 minutes ago  

brilett: It was god's will.


I agree. God was drowning his sorrows.
 
nytmare
44 minutes ago  
That's the risk you take when you set up your make-believe operation in the basement of your parents' office building.
 
NotARocketScientist
36 minutes ago  

jekfark: Yes God cares about your political views, subby.


Yeah! Doesn't subby know that God is busy at football games? It's touch downs that God REALLY cares about.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Can't say I've ever seen a *less* random pile of stuff from a flooding event than that.

/bet it was minor damage and he's running an insurance sham
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
22 minutes ago  
I kind of suspect that's how the PV office looked prior to the flood.
 
4th Horseman
18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Can't wait until they try to spin this as a result of green energy and/or god testing their faith
 
bughunter
6 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: [Fark user image 850x638]

Can't say I've ever seen a *less* random pile of stuff from a flooding event than that.

/bet it was minor damage and he's running an insurance sham


This.

They've proven over and over again that you can't believe any "evidence" they provide.  Ever.
 
AngryTeacher
less than a minute ago  

gameshowhost: [Fark user image 850x638]

Can't say I've ever seen a *less* random pile of stuff from a flooding event than that.

/bet it was minor damage and he's running an insurance sham


Look at the lamp on the left. With all that damage, it didn't fall over?
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

