 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Jerusalem Post)   "Jew, I want to ask you a question"   (jpost.com) divider line
42
    More: Florida, Judaism, Antisemitism, Glenna Milberg, tweet of the photo Saturday, Halakha, Proposal of marriage, Ben Shapiro, Israel  
•       •       •

1335 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Sep 2021 at 1:56 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If I saw that anywhere outside of Israel, it'd be terrifying.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is nice how this was sorted out with a quick telephone call. Nobody took to the streets with torches and pitchforks.

Rational people do exits, and apparently they're the Jews.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Borat is getting married?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Milo Srkal Jr., a representative of Aerial Banners, said he didn't realize the banner could be read as offensive until he got a call from the local branch of the Anti-Defamation League.

*epic facepalm*
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Is it a final question?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Life ain't easy for a girl named Jew.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
OK seriously who out there is nicknamed "Jew"? That's bonkers.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

austerity101: OK seriously who out there is nicknamed "Jew"? That's bonkers.


A Julie.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That's a heck of a nickname.  Is she friends with Pierce?
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
illegal
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Lol, Dinger! Dinger!!!
 
SirMadness
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Rational people do exits, and apparently they're the Jews.


Well, if anyone knows when it's time to make an exit, I'd trust a Jew over anybody. They'd know, after all....
 
dp3 [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Missed opportunity for:
"I have a question 4 Jew"
"Will Jew marry me?"
"Jew want me?"

/I can't picture myself looking for a friend nicknamed "Jew" in a crowded place and calling out for them.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Maybe a woman named Jewel? Who will save her soul now?

Did she ever get her snaggle tooth fixed?
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Is it a final question?


TOO SOON!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I had a Venezuelan manager when I worked at a department store and that's how she would always go "Hey jew I have a question" so I get it
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
People have legal and financial questions. And advice on their film project.
 
Salmon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

skinink: Life ain't easy for a girl named Jew.


Well, my daddy left home
When I was three
And he didn't leave very much to my ma and me
Except this ole guitar and
An empty bottle of booze
Now I don't blame him
'Cause he run and hid
But the meanest thing that my daddy ever did
Was before he left he wanted to
Name me Jew
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dp3: /I can't picture myself looking for a friend nicknamed "Jew" in a crowded place and calling out for them.


Fark user imageView Full Size

"Jew Ishgirl? Hey, everybody, quiet down, I'm hunting for a Jew Ishgirl! Maybe someone could check upstairs?"
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm sure someone has a theory on who did this.
 
davidphogan [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

austerity101: OK seriously who out there is nicknamed "Jew"? That's bonkers.


I dated a woman named Jewels. She went by Jew.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ben Shapiro never missing an opportunity.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Theaetetus: "Jew Ishgirl? Hey, everybody, quiet down, I'm hunting for a Jew Ishgirl! Maybe someone could check upstairs?"


HAHAHAHAHA. "ish" is "man" in Hebrew.

So, what you just said: "Jew Mangirl!"
 
AintNoAmoeba [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
8 inches
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Is "Jew" a bad word or something?

I'd imagine it has extremely positive connotations, including the fact that Jews have invented:

1.  Google
2.  Lasers
3.  Pacemakers
4.  Stainless Steel
5.  E=mc2
6.  Nuclear Weapons
7.  Cholera and Bubonic Plague vaccinations
8.  Polio Vaccine
9.  Video Games
10.  God

Side Note:  During the last century, Jews accounted for 23% of all Nobel Prizes recipients while comprising of .25% of the World's population.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
How would that be hate speech in any circumstance???
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

8 inches: Is "Jew" a bad word or something?

I'd imagine it has extremely positive connotations, including the fact that Jews have invented:

1.  Google
2.  Lasers
3.  Pacemakers
4.  Stainless Steel
5.  E=mc2
6.  Nuclear Weapons
7.  Cholera and Bubonic Plague vaccinations
8.  Polio Vaccine
9.  Video Games
10.  God

Side Note:  During the last century, Jews accounted for 23% of all Nobel Prizes recipients while comprising of .25% of the World's population.


You left out countless Christmas songs.  Seriously.
 
8 inches
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: 8 inches: Is "Jew" a bad word or something?

I'd imagine it has extremely positive connotations, including the fact that Jews have invented:

1.  Google
2.  Lasers
3.  Pacemakers
4.  Stainless Steel
5.  E=mc2
6.  Nuclear Weapons
7.  Cholera and Bubonic Plague vaccinations
8.  Polio Vaccine
9.  Video Games
10.  God

Side Note:  During the last century, Jews accounted for 23% of all Nobel Prizes recipients while comprising of .25% of the World's population.

You left out countless Christmas songs.  Seriously.


And Barbie Dolls, Duracell batteries, remote control...the list is endless.  Just didn't have enough space.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

8 inches: kpaxoid: 8 inches: Is "Jew" a bad word or something?

I'd imagine it has extremely positive connotations, including the fact that Jews have invented:

1.  Google
2.  Lasers
3.  Pacemakers
4.  Stainless Steel
5.  E=mc2
6.  Nuclear Weapons
7.  Cholera and Bubonic Plague vaccinations
8.  Polio Vaccine
9.  Video Games
10.  God

Side Note:  During the last century, Jews accounted for 23% of all Nobel Prizes recipients while comprising of .25% of the World's population.

You left out countless Christmas songs.  Seriously.

And Barbie Dolls, Duracell batteries, remote control...the list is endless.  Just didn't have enough space.


Add on the entertainment people and Fark doesn't have enough space for the list
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Theaetetus: "Jew Ishgirl? Hey, everybody, quiet down, I'm hunting for a Jew Ishgirl! Maybe someone could check upstairs?"

HAHAHAHAHA. "ish" is "man" in Hebrew.

So, what you just said: "Jew Mangirl!"


Also known as the only hero who can take the fight to Mecha Hitler.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
No, you may NOT borrow my space laser.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A tweet of the photo Saturday by the group StopAntisemitism got more than 100 shares. Another group, United With Israel, shared the photo and tweeted, "Antisemitism is alive and well."

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
No. I eat shrimp. Often.
I thought Matisyahu was kind of a minstrel thing. Made me uncomfortable.
I have serious problems with the way Israel is run. The Palestinian question is the big problem, but it's not the only one.
I don't speak a word of Hebrew, but I know a few Yiddish phrases.
The hole-in-the-bedsheet is a myth. We fark normally.
Yes, I like Jerry Seinfeld. No, I don't like Seth Rogan.
I wish.
It means "good luck." I guess I do know a little Hebrew.
 
Tannax [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Followup: "Marriage annulled after wife finds out her husband only married her so that he could be an anti-Semitic troll"

Some people will go hard for their craft.

/Titoring around.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Monocultured: Ben Shapiro never missing an opportunity.


I mean, I didn't get the joke, but it actually was a little funny.

Guess I'll pack my parka for hell.
 
eagles95
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: That's a heck of a nickname.  Is she friends with Pierce?
[preview.redd.it image 850x850]


Honestly it wouldn't surprise me if Chevy ad-libbed that.
 
genner
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Tannax: Followup: "Marriage annulled after wife finds out her husband only married her so that he could be an anti-Semitic troll"

Some people will go hard for their craft.

/Titoring around.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: A tweet of the photo Saturday by the group StopAntisemitism got more than 100 shares. Another group, United With Israel, shared the photo and tweeted, "Antisemitism is alive and well."

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 438x245]


Need one of those with FARK on it
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

bostonguy: If I saw that anywhere outside of Israel, it'd be terrifying.


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: It is nice how this was sorted out with a quick telephone call. Nobody took to the streets with torches and pitchforks.

Rational people do exits, and apparently they're the Jews.


Well duh. God chose them over all others.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dp3: Missed opportunity for:
"I have a question 4 Jew"
"Will Jew marry me?"
"Jew want me?"

/I can't picture myself looking for a friend nicknamed "Jew" in a crowded place and calling out for them.


Hey Jewed
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ less than a minute ago  

genner: I'm sure someone has a theory on who did this.


Is the some sort of last answer?
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.