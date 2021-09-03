 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Oh, that's terrifying   (twitter.com)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But republicans have assured everyone that climate change isn't real and that is just a once and in 500 year event and they will continue to vote against doing anything to prevent it repeating or getting worse.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Apparently he is ok. Thought I was watching a snuff film for a second.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's definitely a holy shiat moment.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been doing remodeling both inside and outside the house, and one of the things that I think people forget very, very is how low-density most house construction materials are compared to things like rocks and dirt and water. It only takes a few feet of moving water to blow out a wall, knock a house off its foundation, etc.

/ This reminder is one of many reasons that going outside and moving a few rocks every so often is good for you.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: I've been doing remodeling both inside and outside the house, and one of the things that I think people forget very, very is how low-density most house construction materials are compared to things like rocks and dirt and water. It only takes a few feet of moving water to blow out a wall, knock a house off its foundation, etc.

/ This reminder is one of many reasons that going outside and moving a few rocks every so often is good for you.


*very, very quickly
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it's three feet high and rising...
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*clenches up hard enough to turn charcoal into diamond*
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The pool's in!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Multiple people living in basement apartments drowned this week in multiple states. Lesson: Don't get a basement or even first floor apartment. Once the wall caves in on a basement apartment all the water from outside comes in and will fill it up to the ceiling.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that a basement? Looks like a garage.

I mean it sucks either way, just curious.
 
Salmon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Jesus, if that's the way his apartment looked before the flood moment, he's got other issues.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Looks more like a converted garage than a basement. Still though, thank goodness nobody was in there.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
RIP the high end gaming computers.
 
germ78
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
never walk in a flooded basement, especially when you know the power is still on.
 
Ketchuponsteak [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

eurotrader: But republicans have assured everyone that climate change isn't real and that is just a once and in 500 year event and they will continue to vote against doing anything to prevent it repeating or getting worse.


No they have not.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It looks like the garage door was holding back tons (literally) of water, and it failed catastrophically and all that water came rushing in. If the door had been slightly opened earlier, the water levels would have equalized and the door wouldn't have collapsed inward. It'd be similar to opening windows in a tornado to keep the house from exploding.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Good thing I keep a kayak in my living room.
 
special20
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Walker: Multiple people living in basement apartments drowned this week in multiple states. Lesson: Don't get a basement or even first floor apartment. Once the wall caves in on a basement apartment all the water from outside comes in and will fill it up to the ceiling.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This is like the flood scene in Parasite.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

eurotrader: But republicans have assured everyone that climate change isn't real and that is just a once and in 500 year event and they will continue to vote against doing anything to prevent it repeating or getting worse.


In your haste to talk shiat about Republicans, you failed to look in the mirror.  It's people claiming every single storm, every single flood, every single weather event is evidence of climate change is what makes the bulk of deniers and people who don't think climate change is that big of a deal say they don't believe the experts.
 
schubie
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Is the bird okay?
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Splooge!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
special20
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
...and nobody is asking about or cares about the apparent hidden camera in this basement apartment?
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

eurotrader: But republicans have assured everyone that climate change isn't real and that is just a once and in 500 year event and they will continue to vote against doing anything to prevent it repeating or getting worse.


I was assured that it's all the result of sunspots.
 
Old_Chief_Scott
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

40 degree day: It looks like the garage door was holding back tons (literally) of water, and it failed catastrophically and all that water came rushing in. If the door had been slightly opened earlier, the water levels would have equalized and the door wouldn't have collapsed inward. It'd be similar to opening windows in a tornado to keep the house from exploding.


That's not a garage door. Looks more like a framed stud wall and lower sills are just not built to take that kind of pressure.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

[iFrame https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Twe​et.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widg​et-1&features=eyJ0ZndfZXhwZXJpbWVudHNf​Y29va2llX2V4cGlyYXRpb24iOnsiYnVja2V0Ij​oxMjA5NjAwLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3​X2hvcml6b25fdHdlZXRfZW1iZWRfOTU1NSI6ey​JidWNrZXQiOiJodGUiLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxs​fSwidGZ3X3NwYWNlX2NhcmQiOnsiYnVja2V0Ij​oib2ZmIiwidmVyc2lvbiI6bnVsbH19&frame=f​alse&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&i​d=1433794531556827138&lang=en&origin=h​ttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com%2Fcomments%2​F11737503%2FOh-thats-terrifying&sessio​nId=c4aa616307c3d31c27dd43a1731fb896b6​03ebbe&siteScreenName=fark&theme=light​&widgetsVersion=1890d59c%3A16279360827​97&width=550px]


farking Hell. I was not expecting that.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

special20: ...and nobody is asking about or cares about the apparent hidden camera in this basement apartment?


Obama in the microwave for the win.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: 40 degree day: It looks like the garage door was holding back tons (literally) of water, and it failed catastrophically and all that water came rushing in. If the door had been slightly opened earlier, the water levels would have equalized and the door wouldn't have collapsed inward. It'd be similar to opening windows in a tornado to keep the house from exploding.

That's not a garage door. Looks more like a framed stud wall and lower sills are just not built to take that kind of pressure.


It may not have been a garage door, but it is one now. Nitpicker.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

eurotrader: But republicans have assured everyone that climate change isn't real and that is just a once and in 500 year event and they will continue to vote against doing anything to prevent it repeating or getting worse.


2000:  Climate change isn't real.  There's no problem to be solved.  So do nothing.
2010:  Climate change is real, but it's not man made.  There's no problem to be solved by man.  So do nothing.
2020:  Climate change is real, and it's man made.  The only solution is to reduce the global population.  So do nothing.
2030:  Climate change is real, and it's man made.  There are solutions, but they would cause a loss of jobs.  So do nothing.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
When I looked at the article, it was displaying one of those 505 messages, consisting of a dropped ice cream cone, with rainbow sprinkles.

But not every one shares my terror of rainbow sprinkles.
 
gottagopee
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

sprgrss: eurotrader: But republicans have assured everyone that climate change isn't real and that is just a once and in 500 year event and they will continue to vote against doing anything to prevent it repeating or getting worse.

In your haste to talk shiat about Republicans, you failed to look in the mirror.  It's people claiming every single storm, every single flood, every single weather event is evidence of climate change is what makes the bulk of deniers and people who don't think climate change is that big of a deal say they don't believe the experts.


So actual weather events have nothing to do with climate change?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
As a TotalFarker I constantly find humour and joy in everything, no matter how terrifying.
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hey cool I have that same black and yellow crate!
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: I've been doing remodeling both inside and outside the house, and one of the things that I think people forget very, very is how low-density most house construction materials are compared to things like rocks and dirt and water. It only takes a few feet of moving water to blow out a wall, knock a house off its foundation, etc.

/ This reminder is one of many reasons that going outside and moving a few rocks every so often is good for you.


People don't have a good sense of just how powerful water really is in most cases.  People see a slightly flooded road and drive across it all the time then suddenly find their car is sinking in the middle of the river a half mile down.

It takes very little water to knock you off your feet and drag you along with it- if it's fast flowing calf deep can easily do it.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Contrabulous Flabtraption: Hey cool I have that same black and yellow crate!


That's called stealing and you should really give it back, guy just lost everything.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: eurotrader: But republicans have assured everyone that climate change isn't real and that is just a once and in 500 year event and they will continue to vote against doing anything to prevent it repeating or getting worse.

2000:  Climate change isn't real.  There's no problem to be solved.  So do nothing.
2010:  Climate change is real, but it's not man made.  There's no problem to be solved by man.  So do nothing.
2020:  Climate change is real, and it's man made.  The only solution is to reduce the global population.  So do nothing.
2030:  Climate change is real, and it's man made.  There are solutions, but they would cause a loss of jobs.  So do nothing.


2040:  Climate change is real, but the majority of the US population is now brown, so who cares? Brown people are great at wading in toxic flood waters. Whether in Louisiana or Bangladesh.
 
Paul Hackett
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

gottagopee: sprgrss: eurotrader: But republicans have assured everyone that climate change isn't real and that is just a once and in 500 year event and they will continue to vote against doing anything to prevent it repeating or getting worse.

In your haste to talk shiat about Republicans, you failed to look in the mirror.  It's people claiming every single storm, every single flood, every single weather event is evidence of climate change is what makes the bulk of deniers and people who don't think climate change is that big of a deal say they don't believe the experts.

So actual weather events have nothing to do with climate change?


I interpreted it as: not every single weather event can be attributed to climate change therefore leave republicans alone.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Bush (insert your President) doesn't care about black, brown or tan-suited people.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

40 degree day: It looks like the garage door was holding back tons (literally) of water, and it failed catastrophically and all that water came rushing in. If the door had been slightly opened earlier, the water levels would have equalized and the door wouldn't have collapsed inward. It'd be similar to opening windows in a tornado to keep the house from exploding.


I remember this was a big thing when we had tornado drills when I was a kid.  The teachers would run over and open the windows to equalize the pressure.  I don't know why anyone thought a 50 year-old school building was like a bathysphere.

Note, if you're still doing that, stop doing that.  And don't go under highway overpasses.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

special20: ...and nobody is asking about or cares about the apparent hidden camera in this basement apartment?


You hoping he had underage porn he'll share with you?
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

sprgrss: eurotrader: But republicans have assured everyone that climate change isn't real and that is just a once and in 500 year event and they will continue to vote against doing anything to prevent it repeating or getting worse.

In your haste to talk shiat about Republicans, you failed to look in the mirror.  It's people claiming every single storm, every single flood, every single weather event is evidence of climate change is what makes the bulk of deniers and people who don't think climate change is that big of a deal say they don't believe the experts.


Then why didn't the deniers previously believe in climate change before the media started calling every weather event "evidence of climate change"?
 
sprgrss
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

gottagopee: So actual weather events have nothing to do with climate change?


Acting as if every single weather event is evidence of climate change is stupid.  Oh my god, it's raining, evidence of climate change.  Oh my god it's snowing, evidence of climate change.

The fact is these events have been going on much longer than humans have had the capability to impact climate in any meaningful way.  So pointing to them as evidence of climate change isn't the answer.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

sprgrss: In your haste to talk shiat about Republicans, you failed to look in the mirror.


Wrong!  Before I talk shiat about Republicans, I always look in the mirror just to remind myself how pretty I am.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

sprgrss: gottagopee: So actual weather events have nothing to do with climate change?

Acting as if every single weather event is evidence of climate change is stupid.  Oh my god, it's raining, evidence of climate change.  Oh my god it's snowing, evidence of climate change.

The fact is these events have been going on much longer than humans have had the capability to impact climate in any meaningful way. So pointing to them as evidence of climate change isn't the answer.


So because floods have happened prior to the industrial revolution, that disproves climate change? That's a dumbfark take.
 
Juc
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
so you watch someone walk across a screen ,then a bad edit happens, and all the sudden flood waters come in.

at least edit it responsibly.
 
VOCSL5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Then there's straightline winds/any variety of tornado, that can ruin a 2nd floor and up loft/condo/apartment in a dastardly way too; at least, up here in the Twin Cities.

Weather is much more a mixed bag than it was even just 10-15 years ago.

/lived in a 2nd floor loft w/13 ft windows in downtown Saint Paul, MN those many years ago
//spring-fall: if it looked gnarly out &/or sirens rang, I'd grab my cat and go as far in as I could - to the bathroom - and we'd hang out until I could see an all-clear on the radar app on my phone. And we lucked out that the windows only shuddered and never even cracked.
///winter was a whole different machine between a terrible ice storm one year, and a snowstorm another year that was about 12-15 inches of snow drifted over the sidewalks I had to walk through to get to work; it was immediately that deep from the first step outta my building - I had to really push against the door to move t hgr e snow to exit the building.
\luckily, my building was the old Produce Exchange and even has a fall out shelter in the basement, and it never let me down once, weather-wise.
 
Bobby_and_The_Gorilla
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Old Navy guy told me something when I was quite young. It was some of the best general information I ever received.

Water always wins.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I don't understand why so many people want or try to walk in flood waters if they don't have to. I imagine the water is filled with all kinds of bacteria and sewerage.
 
