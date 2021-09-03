 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Dick's Drive-In fined $35K for severe health and safety violations, so if you've eaten any Dick's lately, you might want to get checked out   (kiro7.com) divider line
45
    More: Sick, Occupational safety and health, KIRO-TV, Requirement, Occupational Safety and Health Administration, safety violations, Employment, Drive-in restaurants, Dick's Drive  
•       •       •

45 Comments     (+0 »)
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Do they sell them by the bag?
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's a first, really.  I've never heard of any complaints, other than from picky burger eaters non-plussed that you can't have ketchup-only.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*raises hand*
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's some bad Dick.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can have my Dicks when you pry it from my warm greasy hands
 
lurkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

offacue: Do they sell them by the bag?


No, by the bowl.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...from blood, needles, bleach and from burns suffered while grilling burgers.

Help me out here, maybe my method of burger grilling differs from yours but I usually am not concerned about needles and bleach.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/shamelessly stolen from another thread
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: ...from blood, needles, bleach and from burns suffered while grilling burgers.

Help me out here, maybe my method of burger grilling differs from yours but I usually am not concerned about needles and bleach.


That's why there's an 'and from burns' before grilling burgers, to separate those clauses.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ToughActinProlactin: dothemath: ...from blood, needles, bleach and from burns suffered while grilling burgers.

Help me out here, maybe my method of burger grilling differs from yours but I usually am not concerned about needles and bleach.

That's why there's an 'and from burns' before grilling burgers, to separate those clauses.


Granted an oxford comma could go a long way here.
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: ...from blood, needles, bleach and from burns suffered while grilling burgers.

Help me out here, maybe my method of burger grilling differs from yours but I usually am not concerned about needles and bleach.


Wait, you mean you don't cook your burger by stabbing it over and over with a hypodermic needle and dousing it with bleach, then slapping it until it generates enough friction heat to cook?

Remind me never to eat at your place!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that wasn't very sporting of them. Or good.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: That's a first, really.  I've never heard of any complaints, other than from picky burger eaters non-plussed that you can't have ketchup-only.


That's me. I won't eat any "special sauce" no matter what fast food joint it is.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
David Huddleston's speech from Blazing Saddles
Youtube Cuy2cOGFfl0
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blondambition: whidbey: That's a first, really.  I've never heard of any complaints, other than from picky burger eaters non-plussed that you can't have ketchup-only.

That's me. I won't eat any "special sauce" no matter what fast food joint it is.


No one should be eating ketchup on their burger to begin with.

Stop liking what I don't like.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Burger Shack Employee Scene - Harold & Kumar
Youtube tSWnmOvgyKc
 
VYV
‘’ 1 hour ago  

offacue: Do they sell them by the bag?


Fark user imageView Full Size


Bon appetite!
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always enjoyed telling tourists to go eat a greasy bag of Dicks when I lived in Seattle.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jaws_Victim: dothemath: ...from blood, needles, bleach and from burns suffered while grilling burgers.

Help me out here, maybe my method of burger grilling differs from yours but I usually am not concerned about needles and bleach.

Wait, you mean you don't cook your burger by stabbing it over and over with a hypodermic needle and dousing it with bleach, then slapping it until it generates enough friction heat to cook?

Remind me never to eat at your place!


You should never eat a hamburger in Seattle.

Or Chinese food in Tampa.
 
kudah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
read the list of violations and the owners response.  not concerned.  routine stop when I'm forced to drive south, will continue to be.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What, no weeners tag?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like they used me mom's secret burger recipe.

If you got her wedding ring, you could redeem it for a cookie.  But if you tried to redeem it the next day, she made you wash it.
 
semiotix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not since I got married, no. I've told my wife she's welcome to try some Dick's with me, but she has a very conservative palate.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ToughActinProlactin: blondambition: whidbey: That's a first, really.  I've never heard of any complaints, other than from picky burger eaters non-plussed that you can't have ketchup-only.

That's me. I won't eat any "special sauce" no matter what fast food joint it is.

No one should be eating ketchup on their burger to begin with.

Stop liking what I don't like.


I just put salsa on mine. That way you get onions, peppers and tomatoes all at once.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so if you've eaten any Dick's lately, you might want to get checked out

Fark user imageView Full Size

yep
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ToughActinProlactin: blondambition: whidbey: That's a first, really.  I've never heard of any complaints, other than from picky burger eaters non-plussed that you can't have ketchup-only.

That's me. I won't eat any "special sauce" no matter what fast food joint it is.

No one should be eating ketchup on their burger to begin with.

Stop liking what I don't like.


Worry not; theirs is tarter sauce.
 
patowen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: That's a first, really.  I've never heard of any complaints, other than from picky burger eaters non-plussed that you can't have ketchup-only.


You can absolutely get a Plain Cheeseburger ($2.10) or a Plain Hamburger ($1.90).

You'll have to apply the ketchup yourself though.  Hard times
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

misanthropic1: ToughActinProlactin: blondambition: whidbey: That's a first, really.  I've never heard of any complaints, other than from picky burger eaters non-plussed that you can't have ketchup-only.

That's me. I won't eat any "special sauce" no matter what fast food joint it is.

No one should be eating ketchup on their burger to begin with.

Stop liking what I don't like.

Worry not; theirs is tarter sauce.


Is it really? I've never tried tartar sauce on a burger. I would consider giving it a go. I usually do mayo and red pepper relish.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ToughActinProlactin: misanthropic1: ToughActinProlactin: blondambition: whidbey: That's a first, really.  I've never heard of any complaints, other than from picky burger eaters non-plussed that you can't have ketchup-only.

That's me. I won't eat any "special sauce" no matter what fast food joint it is.

No one should be eating ketchup on their burger to begin with.

Stop liking what I don't like.

Worry not; theirs is tarter sauce.

Is it really? I've never tried tartar sauce on a burger. I would consider giving it a go. I usually do mayo and red pepper relish.


That's what Dicks is slinging; surprisingly good as I remember it.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

offacue: Do they sell them by the bag?


Yes if you get the party pack.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Penis.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

patowen: whidbey: That's a first, really.  I've never heard of any complaints, other than from picky burger eaters non-plussed that you can't have ketchup-only.

You can absolutely get a Plain Cheeseburger ($2.10) or a Plain Hamburger ($1.90).

You'll have to apply the ketchup yourself though.  Hard times


I was always drunk enough just to want the Deluxe and the Special, so that's also new to me.

That and Dick's is about 40 miles away and a ferry ride.    Miss that greasy place.
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ToughActinProlactin: tartar sauce on a burger


Okay, considering that it's basically mayonnaise and dill pickle relish... it should be pretty good, if you like mayo on a burger, that is... or pickle relish...

Try peanut butter and salami on toast. Now we're talking. Add some pickles. Delicious.
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: Penis.


"Le Royale" (hold the cheese)
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

VYV: offacue: Do they sell them by the bag?

[Fark user image image 425x319]

Bon appetite!


Don't you mean bone appetite?
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

special20: ToughActinProlactin: tartar sauce on a burger

Okay, considering that it's basically mayonnaise and dill pickle relish... it should be pretty good, if you like mayo on a burger, that is... or pickle relish...

Try peanut butter and salami on toast. Now we're talking. Add some pickles. Delicious.


I used to like peanut butter and bacon sandwiches with pickles as a kid. Salami would have been great too. I don't really care much for peanut butter anymore though.
 
BadReligion [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Posse move ahead... to the bathroom!
 
VYV
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: VYV: offacue: Do they sell them by the bag?

[Fark user image image 425x319]

Bon appetite!

Don't you mean bone appetite?


Heh.
Here, have some candy...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MightyMerkin
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So, don't EABOD.
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


/inconsolable
 
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I like their public response to the L&i findings, their rebuttals seem reasonable.  I'd appeal those fines for those reasons too.    Doesn't sound like they are serving unsafe food.  One of those fines was for not wearing goggles when measuring a teaspoon of bleach into a bucket.  Meh.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


Actual store in my town.
 
