(News On 6 Tulsa)   Native American child held down and has hair cut off in school. This report brought to you by 1921....check that, it was yesterday   (newson6.com) divider line
38
    More: Sick, Federal government of the United States, 5th grader Dominique Lonebear, Clayton Cummins, Arapaho family, Brooke Griffin, internal federal data, Week-day names, Wednesday morning  
•       •       •

1013 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Sep 2021 at 2:11 PM (30 minutes ago)



38 Comments     (+0 »)
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Paging Billy Jack
grindhousedatabase.comView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clinton Public Schools Superintendent Tyler Bridges told News 9 district leaders are in communication with the family as the district conducts a full investigation into the incident.

<snerk>  I'm sure they'll hand out some Very Serious Consequences.  It'll go on their Permanent Record.  If they ever find the kids, you know how it is.  Kids and all.  And besides it's not like it won't grow back.

The family were already anxious about something like this happening, that tells me this school district isn't exactly a great ally to the Native community there.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The white man will always fark you over.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There'll never be any good
Schools in the 'hood
There'll never be any cops
That are any good
The hospital is a great place
To go to die
Real estate's cheap
Let me tell ya why?
The man's got a
Sure fire system
A economic prison!
 
illegal
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Yawn. Meanwhile..  back at the ranch...
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I am . . . oddly relieved to see that it wasn't by a teacher.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The next thing to get a haircut is going to be that district's budget. Lawsuits don't pay themselves.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

gonegirl: I am . . . oddly relieved to see that it wasn't by a teacher.


I sadly thought the same thing "oh wow it was students at least"

At least jeez am I that grim
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Clinton Public Schools Superintendent Tyler Bridges told News 9 district leaders are in communication with the family as the district conducts a full investigation into the incident.

<snerk>  I'm sure they'll hand out some Very Serious Consequences.  It'll go on their Permanent Record.  If they ever find the kids, you know how it is.  Kids and all.  And besides it's not like it won't grow back.

The family were already anxious about something like this happening, that tells me this school district isn't exactly a great ally to the Native community there.


this tells me snowflake has not been taught how to defend themself.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Paging Billy Jack
[grindhousedatabase.com image 850x476]


Skip that and someone call some Space Marines.  Some MFers need cleansing.  You do not farking do this kind of shiat to people
 
Chompachangas [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That's a hate crime.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Was it Bill or Hillary?

/dnrtfa
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Marcos P: gonegirl: I am . . . oddly relieved to see that it wasn't by a teacher.

I sadly thought the same thing "oh wow it was students at least"

At least jeez am I that grim


If you are, I am because that was my first thought as well. I'm usually go with 'realistic' but the two words often feel like synonyms.
 
susler
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Future Trumpers.
 
ifarkthereforiam [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Little bastids do things like this because they are raised by adult bastids.
 
dywed88
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Clinton Public Schools Superintendent Tyler Bridges told News 9 district leaders are in communication with the family as the district conducts a full investigation into the incident.

<snerk>  I'm sure they'll hand out some Very Serious Consequences.  It'll go on their Permanent Record.  If they ever find the kids, you know how it is.  Kids and all.  And besides it's not like it won't grow back.

The family were already anxious about something like this happening, that tells me this school district isn't exactly a great ally to the Native community there.


Also I am 90% certain he knows exactly who did it, but won't say because he knows that there will be retribution if he does.

It is a town of 9,000 people there aren't going to be that many kids in his school for anonymity.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Marcos P: gonegirl: I am . . . oddly relieved to see that it wasn't by a teacher.

I sadly thought the same thing "oh wow it was students at least"

At least jeez am I that grim


I hope the kids that did that get expelled and the victim's family presses charges against those kids.  They absolutely deserve to grow up in juvenile hall.  Cut 'em loose at 21 with a diploma and a clean set of clothes.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It should be an easy investigation if the rest of the teachers own up to letting two boys go to the bathroom at the same time. Reward the little shiats by expelling them to a tougher school. If none of the teachers pipe up, send them instead.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: SpectroBoy: Paging Billy Jack
[grindhousedatabase.com image 850x476]

Skip that and someone call some Space Marines.  Some MFers need cleansing.  You do not farking do this kind of shiat to people


I'm with you on that but not who you're replying to; seems hypocritical coming from him after we learned he values a Walmart more than human life in thread 11054856.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
$5 says that parents of the attackers wear MAGA hats.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ifarkthereforiam: Little bastids do things like this because they are raised by adult bastids.


IT'S THE OWNER NOT THE BREED!

...wait a second
 
lolmao500
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
2 white boys cut indian long hair...

So i guess for retribution, the indian should get to burn the confederate flags/trump merch they probably have in their bedroom.
 
stuffy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So this time it wasn't Government ass-holes? Just fellow student ass-holes.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: SpectroBoy: Paging Billy Jack
[grindhousedatabase.com image 850x476]

Skip that and someone call some Space Marines.  Some MFers need cleansing.  You do not farking do this kind of shiat to people


I'm with you on that but not who you're replying to; seems hypocritical coming from him after we learned he values a Walmart more than human life in thread 11054856.


I'll take things that never happened for $100 Levar.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"In Native American culture"

Because we're a monolithic belief community.  More lazy caucasian bushwa.

As for the two sh*theads;  perhaps a couple of years of mandatory First Nations education.  The school itself needs to have its insurance policy stress tested.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: $5 says that parents of the attackers wear MAGA hats.


I live in south texas, the trump loving-ist place on earth, and i have to admit I have never seen anyone wear a maga hat around here. I only see them in pictures.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

lolmao500: 2 white boys cut indian long hair...

So i guess for retribution, the indian should get to burn the confederate flags/trump merch they probably have in their bedroom.


Well, consider the history.  Seems like fair would be getting to force the assailant's families out of their homes and take all their stuff in the process.  If they don't like it, they're welcome to trace back their roots and figure out where in Europe they have citizenship by heredity they haven't claimed yet.
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Didn't see the attackers? Sounds like he might have made up a story because he got tired of the long hair that his family wouldn't let him cut. Hopefully there are cameras to prove him right.

In the process of such an attack it would be very difficult not to get a glimpse of an identifier, or hear a voice. It just comes across as very strange.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: Marcos P: gonegirl: I am . . . oddly relieved to see that it wasn't by a teacher.

I sadly thought the same thing "oh wow it was students at least"

At least jeez am I that grim

I hope the kids that did that get expelled and the victim's family presses charges against those kids.  They absolutely deserve to grow up in juvenile hall.  Cut 'em loose at 21 with a diploma and a clean set of clothes.


It should not be just the family that presses charges, the school administration as well as the prosecutor should insist on charges being filed.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Optimus Primate: Didn't see the attackers? Sounds like he might have made up a story because he got tired of the long hair that his family wouldn't let him cut. Hopefully there are cameras to prove him right.

In the process of such an attack it would be very difficult not to get a glimpse of an identifier, or hear a voice. It just comes across as very strange.


Or... you know, the kids doesn't want to get the shiat beat out of him in retribution for telling.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It should be treated as a hate crime

Sadly, it probably will get swept under the rug by the school
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Optimus Primate:

There are ceremonies for when hair is cut.

Your argument is racist.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: Optimus Primate:

There are ceremonies for when hair is cut.

Your argument is racist.


I don't think it is just his argument.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Optimus Primate: Didn't see the attackers? Sounds like he might have made up a story because he got tired of the long hair that his family wouldn't let him cut. Hopefully there are cameras to prove him right.

In the process of such an attack it would be very difficult not to get a glimpse of an identifier, or hear a voice. It just comes across as very strange.

Or... you know, the kids doesn't want to get the shiat beat out of him in retribution for telling.


This.

I'll be honest. If I had kids and caught wind of them pulling a farking stunt like this they would learn exactly how oppressive an angry middle aged white man could be. Their fun would end and it would be a life of digging holes just to fill them back in for an allowance they have to pay back to me in taxes.

I'd even give them a weekend a month to have some recreation from a list of approved fun things like scrubbing grout, laundry, and edging the lawn with scissors.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: Marcos P: gonegirl: I am . . . oddly relieved to see that it wasn't by a teacher.

I sadly thought the same thing "oh wow it was students at least"

At least jeez am I that grim

I hope the kids that did that get expelled and the victim's family presses charges against those kids.  They absolutely deserve to grow up in juvenile hall.  Cut 'em loose at 21 with a diploma and a clean set of clothes.


This type of assailant is NOT who polite society wants free.

Retroactive abortion is the only cure for these rabid young maniacs.

/ not joking
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 1 minute ago  

gonegirl: I am . . . oddly relieved to see that it wasn't by a teacher.


That was my gut reaction as well.   That said given how the assault was carried out i have no doubt it was planned out in advance to ensure they could get gone with out being seen well enough to be Identified.

That said i'd bet if you found the parents of the students that attend that school who has shown the most racist attitude towards native Americans then you likely know who did it, Proving it however is another matter.
 
Indiegent
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Shame American schools don't teach history, or science, or ethics, etc. Same kinda school that teaches slaves were "better off" being owned, I'll bet. This kind of behavior has become more and more prevalent since the Orange Julius caeser and his ilk made it acceptable again.
Sad.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

lolmao500: 2 white boys cut indian long hair...

So i guess for retribution, the indian should get to burn the confederate flags/trump merch they probably have in their bedroom.


Preferably while it's still in the bedroom. With the children in there too, wrapped in it.
 
