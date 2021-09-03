 Skip to content
 
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1939, Britain and France declared war on Germany, thus solving the whole Nazi thing once and for all   (history.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is all going to end in blood isn't it?
 
mrparks
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
*Neville Chamberlain has entered the chat*
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
ONCE AND FOR ALL. -- DONALD J. Trump
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

mrparks: *Neville Chamberlain has entered the chat*


I was going to make a peace in our time reference. Well played.
 
invictus2
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Obligatory:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
*US goes for a beer, wants to see how this plays out*
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
At least the Germans did something about it to try to keep it from ever happening again, in utter shame.

/what have we done?
//given more and more comfort to nazis
///all in the name of some supermongoloided individual 'freedoms' that curtail so many others' rights
 
kbronsito
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Look at this war! It's a phony. A big fat phony!
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yes, but did they see it coming?
 
Darth_Lukecash
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
For your Amusement;

David Mitchell on QI on when they started calling it WWII

David Mitchell Argues About Naming of WWI - QI - Series 9 Ep 2 - BBC Two
Youtube GeDjaQNiTog
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Can we have several solutions to get rid of Nazi behavior? Maybe even a last solution?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Can we have several solutions to get rid of Nazi behavior? Maybe even a last solution?


A final one?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What is so frustrating is that so many people know what's going on, it's so obvious... yet it still progresses.  It's a course in mass human psychology.  Like the proverbial boiling frog, too many are happy to tolerate the heating water and refuse to believe it'll actually get too hot.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If Buzzfeed existed back then...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
