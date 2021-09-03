 Skip to content
(Vice) Anti-masker live-streams his own attempt to zip-tie a high school principal over COVID rules. His own kids are home schooled but he was zip-tying for a friend. Claimed to be a disease expert scientist but is in fact a coffee shop owner.
    Tucson, Arizona, Cable tie, High school, principal of a school, Kelly Walker, Protest  
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There were a variety of charges...
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
funvizeo.comView Full Size
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like attempted kidnapping and  trespassing.

lock him up.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've got delusional nutbars ALL OVER this country.  We need to put them somewhere they can't do more damage than they've already done.  Mental institution would be good, but prison is OK too.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: We've got delusional nutbars ALL OVER this country.  We need to put them somewhere they can't do more damage than they've already done.  Mental institution would be good, but prison is OK too.


People are being PAID to pull these stunts by groups funded by Charlie Kirk and Steve Bannon.

The media needs to find the receipts.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"They're taking the law into their own hands and they can't do that!"

"Now watch me film myself going in to arrest people even though I am not the law!"

F*cking idiot.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So yeah, when do we start charging people who do shiat like this with reckless endangerment?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: We've got delusional nutbars ALL OVER this country.  We need to put them somewhere they can't do more damage than they've already done.  Mental institution would be good, but prison is OK too.


Start by sending the ones who create all these delusional nutbars in forever boxes then we can follow up with the craziest ones.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I came into this thread having just heard about police responding to a call in Vail about people trying to zip-tie the principal of the elementary school. I was SURE that I knew the story already. Come to read the article and it's about a guy in Tucson. That means we've had two separate lone wolf attacks on schools in 24 hours.

When did we become Afghanistan?
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ummm isn't attempted kidnapping a felony?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't read anything in there about him being arrested. Sounds about white.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In fact, Walker's children don't even attend the school in question, but are home schooled instead.

Not anymore.  I'm guessing CPS is on their way to try and rehabilitate them into functional human beings.
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do all the "I don't trust the government types" send their kids to public schools and then get pissy when public school mandate policies that hurt their freedumbs?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean people would lie?! On the internet?!

NewportBarGuy
2 hours ago
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Serious Black: I came into this thread having just heard about police responding to a call in Vail about people trying to zip-tie the principal of the elementary school. I was SURE that I knew the story already. Come to read the article and it's about a guy in Tucson. That means we've had two separate lone wolf attacks on schools in 24 hours.

When did we become Afghanistan?


2016
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When does he get a Netflix show?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what happens when domestic terrorists aren't punished. They get bolder and bolder.

I know some snowflakes are gonna cringe, but if these terrorists started getting curb-stomped the moment they started pulling their shenanigans, the number of asshat incidents would plummet overnight, I guarantee you.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's this thing...it's called "Mind you're own F*CKING business"

If it doesn't involve you and you have no connection to it. Butt the F*CK out!

I'm sick of this idiots!
 
Klivian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Serious Black: I came into this thread having just heard about police responding to a call in Vail about people trying to zip-tie the principal of the elementary school. I was SURE that I knew the story already. Come to read the article and it's about a guy in Tucson. That means we've had two separate lone wolf attacks on schools in 24 hours.

When did we become Afghanistan?


Time to find which podcast host has been talking about zip ties recently
 
Directorscut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: We've got delusional nutbars ALL OVER this country.  We need to put them somewhere they can't do more damage than they've already done.  Mental institution would be good, but prison is OK too.


The ONLY way to be sure they won't harm someone else is to sequester them into a wooden box.

/Pine wood box
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably the only way these dipshiats are gonna start take a farking hint is if we start bashing their farking skulls in:

therionarms.comView Full Size
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Send 'em all to Texas, folks. Everybody's strapped. We got the castle doctrine too. So... come on down, ya hear? Gonna be a fine old time at the OK Corral.

*kicks dirt*
 
Hugemeister [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: When does he get a Netflix show?


maybe he can wife swap with Honey Boo Boo?
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, if people are only getting like 3 months in jail for a violent attempt to overthrow the federal government, I'm sure attempting to zip-tie a school principal is going to be a fine and time served.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: There were a variety of charges...


No
The district is still deciding IF they want to press charges.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shame he didn't get shot. Way too many of these cretins holding us back as a species. They serve no purpose.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm sure there's a huge overlap among 1) people who want to ziptie school administrators for COVID stuff, and 2) people who want school administrators to concealed carry while at work.

Those will be the same people who are all SurprisedPikachu.jpg when one of the nutters gets shot by a principal defending themselves.
 
El Jefe Dynamo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"I will freakin' do whatever position you want me to do!"

Um, pass.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
A coffee shop worker IS an infectious disease expert to folks on the right.

Have you seen how many "likes" people have given him?
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Amateur crisis actor. He didn't even get paid.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This is actually just another act of anti-intellectualism.  Intellectualism requires honesty and authenticity.

The previous President said that it's OK to be anti-intellectual, though.

What am I saying?

He's still the President.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
How is this news in Arizona? Vermont? Sure. Toronto? Yep. Arizona? They're all nucking futs.
 
Brett Kavanaugh's teeth
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Marcus Aurelius: We've got delusional nutbars ALL OVER this country.  We need to put them somewhere they can't do more damage than they've already done.  Mental institution would be good, but prison is OK too.

People are being PAID to pull these stunts by groups funded by Charlie Kirk and Steve Bannon.

The media needs to find the receipts.


I highly doubt that they were paid.  They are crazy enough to do it for free.
 
fireclown
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I don't see anywhere in TFA where it says that Walker actually laid hands on the principal.

No, I'm not comfortable with any of this.
 
sniderman
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Serious Black: I came into this thread having just heard about police responding to a call in Vail about people trying to zip-tie the principal of the elementary school. I was SURE that I knew the story already. Come to read the article and it's about a guy in Tucson. That means we've had two separate lone wolf attacks on schools in 24 hours.


Well, at least it's not yet another school shooting?

/not yet, anyway...
 
ralanprod [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
My wife is an elementary principal in a district with mandatory mask wearing.

In the first two weeks of school she has had zero issues with kids (700 students) not wearing masks.

Oddly enough her school also hasn't had a Covid case among students.

I wonder if the two may be somehow connected?
 
StandsWithAFist
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
A renowned anti-masker

Fark user imageView Full Size


Have we reached max anti-intellectualism that idiots are now becoming famous for this crap?
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I live in MI. There's an elementary school just down the street from me. About 3, maybe 4 years ago, I went down there to drop off some books that my wife and I wanted to donate. I had to press a buzzer at the door and state my business (I had called to let them know I was coming) before I was buzzed in. My point is, how did this guy just walk right in?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's never good when dealers start using their own product

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Marcus Aurelius: We've got delusional nutbars ALL OVER this country.  We need to put them somewhere they can't do more damage than they've already done.  Mental institution would be good, but prison is OK too.

People are being PAID to pull these stunts by groups funded by Charlie Kirk and Steve Bannon.

The media needs to find the receipts.


The media loves this shiat.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This is an act of terrorism. They need to arrest him and start pursuing the rest of his terror cell and financial backers.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
My highschool principal was a wrestler and I would have paid cash money to watch someone try.
 
neongoats
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That farking terrorist should be expelled from America and human society.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I sincerely hope he loses his business while in jail for attempted kidnapping.
 
wingedkat [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I actually feel a bit ashamed.

This guy and others like them are willing to defy laws and authorities for lies and what they imagine the constitution should say.

I heard about kids being separated from their families at the border, and I wrote angry emails to my senators and rep then attended a rally or two.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

kb7rky: Probably the only way these dipshiats are gonna start take a farking hint is if we start bashing their farking skulls in:

[therionarms.com image 650x252]


It's so pretty. I would call it My Lady Disdain.
 
patrick767
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I haven't even gotten past the pic at the top of TFA yet. Sunglasses wearing, middle aged white guy filming himself in his car... why do they all look like the "hot take from the local news comments section" guys? WHY?!
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
These people really need to be told they're stupid. To their faces, not just online.

When being one of them has more of a stigma, that should disincentivize the less assholish ones.

But I'm sure someone will come in here to sanctimony all over the place about how judgmental that is. LOL

There's always at least one of those farking idiots in threads like these.
 
Muzzleloader
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If he is the one home schooling his kids they need to be sterilized and banned from adoption.
For the good of the species.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'd say 6 months in county lockup. Or just take him out of the gene-pool the next time he tries to kidnap someone.
 
