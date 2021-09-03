 Skip to content
(The Marshall Project)   In what may be the most shocking news to date, it turns out that when police unions say "Cops are quitting in drove over (Insert issue here)", it turns out they are lying   (themarshallproject.org) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How do you know when a cop is lying?
When his lips are moving.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Police? Lie? When did this ever stop?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow... shocking.

What else are they qualified to do that pays anywhere near what they make?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You could put just about anything into those quote marks and the headline would make total sense.

ACAB, always and everywhere.  Even the "good ones".
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Police unions are criminal enterprises.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Wow... shocking.

What else are they qualified to do that pays anywhere near what they make?


Coaching HS sports.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That sucks.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are no good cops. There are wretched, horrible evil cops and then there are cops that are slightly less horrible.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course they're lying. Cops know full well the best way for them to commit crimes with impunity is to remain cops.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As is always the case with government employees, we must remember that there is a difference between not working and not getting paid.
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kmgenesis23: There are no good cops. There are wretched, horrible evil cops and then there are cops that are slightly less horrible.


Yep. You've got the actively bad cops and the cops that turn a blind eye to them. Any cops that DO speak out...well, they don't stay cops for long. Gangs tend to frown on snitches, after all.
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "Cops are people too."

I disagree.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sad tag shot by racist cops
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kmgenesis23: There are no good cops. There are wretched, horrible evil cops and then there are cops that are slightly less horrible.


That's not true. There are a few good people who have served as police officers before. Pretty much all of them have gotten fired for not toeing the line though.
 
darkone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Serious Black: kmgenesis23: There are no good cops. There are wretched, horrible evil cops and then there are cops that are slightly less horrible.

That's not true. There are a few good people who have served as police officers before. Pretty much all of them have gotten fired for not toeing the line though.


Very few

https://www.prisonexp.org/book

The bad are bad, the good mostly leave and the largest group in the middle become whatever is required by the system around them. Hint, it is called a bad barrel.Bad barrels are much more common than bad apples.
 
Dinjiin
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Pensions are golden handcuffs.  Most folks will just suck it up until retirement.  That said, if the state allows law enforcement employees to transfer to another in-state jurisdiction, retaining seniority and benefits, you'll probably see folks resisting reform efforts relocate to areas where those efforts don't exist.

There was an article in the Seattle Times noting that a lot of long-time officers were fleeing Seattle for the suburbs because of reform efforts within the SPD, and that the department was replacing them with newer officers who didn't bring as much baggage.  Sure, it is just shifting the problem, but at least it is a start.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
But of course it's bad to say defund the police.
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Serious Black: Of course they're lying. Cops know full well the best way for them to commit crimes with impunity is to remain cops.


Which is perfectly legal .....

I have a real problem with authority. Had it since I was 8, or so I'm told. Growing up, I learned here in America, the authorities are the serial criminals of our society.
 
McBish
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Serious Black: Of course they're lying. Cops know full well the best way for them to commit crimes with impunity is to remain cops.


Silly cops they could just be a republican candidate for something.  Any time you are caught just scream about political persecution and you will be fine.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

darkone: Serious Black: kmgenesis23: There are no good cops. There are wretched, horrible evil cops and then there are cops that are slightly less horrible.

That's not true. There are a few good people who have served as police officers before. Pretty much all of them have gotten fired for not toeing the line though.

Very few

https://www.prisonexp.org/book

The bad are bad, the good mostly leave and the largest group in the middle become whatever is required by the system around them. Hint, it is called a bad barrel.Bad barrels are much more common than bad apples.


This is the barrel I hope Roger Stone gets.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That webpage doesn't really counter that argument.  Usually the city council did something the police department didn't like that triggers a supposed mass quit.  But it's not an overall number like the farking link; it's just for the one city that enacted the policy change.  In fact, a large number of those officers that quite probably joined police forces in other nearby jurisdictions, blunting any net overall decrease in the number of police.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

darkone: Serious Black: kmgenesis23: There are no good cops. There are wretched, horrible evil cops and then there are cops that are slightly less horrible.

That's not true. There are a few good people who have served as police officers before. Pretty much all of them have gotten fired for not toeing the line though.

Very few

https://www.prisonexp.org/book

The bad are bad, the good mostly leave and the largest group in the middle become whatever is required by the system around them. Hint, it is called a bad barrel.Bad barrels are much more common than bad apples.


Bad barrels are the result of not getting rid of the bad apples.   That is the entire point of the metaphor, and also the most frequently overlooked.

When you actively seek to keep bad apples in the barrel, you will have no good apples in it.  The only assumption I can make is that it is that way by design.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Blue lies matter.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Rent Party: darkone: Serious Black: kmgenesis23: There are no good cops. There are wretched, horrible evil cops and then there are cops that are slightly less horrible.

That's not true. There are a few good people who have served as police officers before. Pretty much all of them have gotten fired for not toeing the line though.

Very few

https://www.prisonexp.org/book

The bad are bad, the good mostly leave and the largest group in the middle become whatever is required by the system around them. Hint, it is called a bad barrel.Bad barrels are much more common than bad apples.

Bad barrels are the result of not getting rid of the bad apples.   That is the entire point of the metaphor, and also the most frequently overlooked.

When you actively seek to keep bad apples in the barrel, you will have no good apples in it.  The only assumption I can make is that it is that way by design.


The problem is that the police unions are what prevent getting rid of the bad apples.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yes, I assumed that already.
 
spottymax
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: How do you know when a cop is lying?
When his lips are moving.


How do you know when a police union is lying?
When it's a day of the week that ends in a "Y"
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Your first mistake was talking to a police officer.
Your second mistake was trusting anything they said.

You must be new around here.
Give me $1,000 and I'll be happy to show you around.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 1 minute ago  
are there ANY cops that don't routinely lie? it's as if they are trained to do it
 
