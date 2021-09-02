 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Sun Journal (Maine))   When you move out of an apartment, please don't forget your tarantulas   (sunjournal.com) divider line
5
    More: Amusing, Spider, Rescue, Thursday afternoon, Mr. Drew, Auburn apartment Wednesday, living spiders, ball python, former tenant  
•       •       •

181 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Sep 2021 at 7:56 PM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Next time you move leave a note, I lost my pet tarantula, if you find mittens you can keep him, he likes mealworms and cuddling.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I was subleasing from them.
 
skybird659
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Heard a story about a guy who lived way up in the mountains of Colorado who got tired of mointain hikers breaking into his home whenever he had to trek to town for supplies, taking 3-5 days. After one such break in that resulted in theft of stereo and other valubles, he solved the problem by leaving a note on the door that said "Dave, be careful when you come in. The python's loose again." My friend Jim swears he knew the guy when he also lived in Co. mountains.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Have everybody live in a pod next to their assigned work zone.  And have everybody live a Borg lifestyle.  If they are not assigned to studying tarantulas for assimilation, why would they have tarantulas in their sleeping pod?  Go to the local collective cafeteria for food paste.

Problem solved.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.