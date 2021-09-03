 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC)   'Mythical' Aston Martin Bulldog, the only one ever made, is revealed to the public after an extensive 18-month restoration. Seems the owner was so excited about the whole thing he forgot his socks   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
26
    More: Cool, Project leader Richard Gauntlett, Aston Martin, Victor Gauntlett, Walter Hayes, Aston Martin V8 Vantage, father, The Living Daylights, charge  
•       •       •

1507 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Sep 2021 at 3:01 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I think it may have knocked his socks off.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That is one of the ugliest pieces of sh*t I've ever seen.

Put it back where they left it to die.
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
MCFLY!
 
Stantz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aston Martin Bulldog | William Towns | Retro Car review | Wheels | 1979
Youtube afZY9YSPcmA
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool ugly car you got there.
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: That is one of the ugliest pieces of sh*t I've ever seen.

Put it back where they left it to die.


Found the Aztek driver.

/sorry
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, it's ugly. But there's only one. So rich people will fight over the right to be the one that owns it.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Boba Fett designed a car?
 
plutoniumfeather [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An unfinished DeLorean.
 
LoneCoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It looks like a Coutach had a baby with a DeLorian.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Proof Elon Musk has a time machine and he has John DeLorean's head hooked up to a PC someplace.
 
SonOfSpam [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When your only design tools are a straightedge and a triangle....
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was mistaken about the model, I thought it blew up.

The Living Daylights Car Chase
Youtube zOm8o-6s9hk
\

/We have nothing to declare!
//Except a cello!
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JohnBigBootay: Yeah, it's ugly. But there's only one. So rich people will fight over the right to be the one that owns it.


The cool thing about rich people is they are stupid and have no taste.
So a lot of times you can just tell them something is cool and theyll buy it. The problem is then other people look to them as "taste makers" because they think rich people know whats good. Now the needle is moved culturally in a stupid direction.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, lemme guess, an excessive amount of time and exorbitant amount of money to "restore" a crappy machine that wasn't good enough for production.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh.  I didn't know the Cyber Truck started as a car.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: That is one of the ugliest pieces of sh*t I've ever seen.

Put it back where they left it to die.


An even crappier DeLorean, basically.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
FTFA: A "mythical" piece of British automotive history has been unveiled in London after being restored in Shropshire.
Shropshire is the home of these guys:
th.bing.comView Full Size

Also:
The restoration was done by CMC.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Addendum: The Cutie Mark Crusaders deny any involvement in that mess.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Obviously one of the genetic material donors for the CyberTruck.
 
Katwang
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Imagine building a car exclusively out of Lego roof pieces. Oh, never mind, I did that as a kid.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Personally, I rather like it. Minimal, rather elegant lines.
 
zbtop
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So, some rich dude bought a fugly 40+ year old concept piece, paid some auto restoration place a gazillion dollars to spend 18 months tearing it apart down to the frame and rebuilding it with new components into practically an entirely new vehicle, and that's supposed to be news...why?
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

plutoniumfeather: An unfinished DeLorean.


But they're expecting this thing to go 200 mph. DeLoreans basically had lawnmower engines
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Much like Gabriel Voisin when asked if his vehicles were part of the cubist art movement (paraphrasing) 'I designed vehicles the local labor could build.'

Could also be like the first Land Rovers - they had all this flat sheet around and wanted to build a better Jeep? 'Curves, we don't need no bloody curves.'

Or it might been a good idea at the pub "Lets make a car shaped like a wedge of cheese!' even if a wedge that is impossible to see out of with a big sheet of glass on the front was workin' for the the Italians.


Fark user imageView Full Size

/IMO, Color has a lot to do with it
 
Cormee
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That's an ugly looking car. No wonder they only made one.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.