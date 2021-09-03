 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Plan for the Queen's death is leaked. 'Operation London Bridge', showing how flags will fly at half-mast within minutes, royal website will go black and Charles will address nation. The Firm is not pleased   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they looked up Wikipedia, Daily Fail?
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's is weirdly interesting to see the planning and execution for this. Keep a keen eye on small details - for me it'd be the ties on officials and the press. You'll see them all in black within moments
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aar1012: It's is weirdly interesting to see the planning and execution for this. Keep a keen eye on small details - for me it'd be the ties on officials and the press. You'll see them all in black within moments


Go look through YouTube when the Duke of Edinburgh died, how they went with a black and white "News Report" for an "Important Announcement".
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's not dead yet.
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
She'll outlive Keith Richards.

/Keef!
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The hardest part of that whole plan is going to be keeping the smile off Charles face.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The real queen went back to her home planet ages ago. What remains is an indestructible android. Idiots.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Plan for the Queen's death is leaked. 'Operation London Bridge', showing how flags will fly at half-mast within minutes, royal website will go black and Charles will address nation. The Firm is not pleased "

But once the website goes black, can it go back?
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Megadeth - Kill the King video
Youtube ff_Ex-GHGt8


King/Queen.  Potato/Potato
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The Smiths - The Queen Is Dead
Youtube eubgWMwSD0k
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
And CNN shot a package for the end of the world.  I give it a 4/10.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Do we song with all our might the queen is dead?
FT/HC
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
ＬＯＣＡＬ５８ＴＶ - Contingency
Youtube 3c66w6fVqOI
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Maybe they looked up Wikipedia, Daily Fail?


Wow; that's pretty impressive. I shall update my living will to include similar arrangements!
 
stuffy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Guess who else had plans for someone dying.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sex Pistols - God Save The Queen
Youtube 02D2T3wGCYg
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Royal expert Angela Levin said: 'I think it is awful and cruel to release the top-secret plans about the Queen's death. Where are our morals?'

I'm pretty sure the Queen knows that being 95 years old, she will die sooner rather than later.

She probably even has had a hand in making these arraignments.

Having them leak is sloppy, but not cruel.
 
Stantz
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Daily Fail tells its readers to be disgusted, DISGUSTED that these details have been released to the public

While revealing, in meticulous detail, every aspect of the plan to its readers
 
Nirbo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
There's nothing to see here. Unless they included the date of her death.

/anniversary of Diana's?
 
p51d007
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I think the queen is trying to OUTLIVE her son Charles, because he is an lDIOT.
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hasn't this been leaked for at least the past year or two if not longer? I feel like the officials at Buckingham Palace have been tacitly approving tons of specials/series about the Royal Family within the past 10-15 years in part to show how "important" the Royal family actually is and ease the inevitable transition. All of this stuff has been coming out.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hardly any surprises. Flags to half mast? Days of mourning? Prime minister told? Lie in state?
So pretty much like every death of the monarch for hundreds of years.
With King George his doctor gave him a kick of cocaine to speed things up so his death would be in the "serious" evening papers rather than the trashy morning tabloids.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm old enough to remember back in the 90's when people would predict she'd probably abdicate the throne for Charles as she was getting up in years. Lol. No, apparently she loves being the queen. I do wonder what the quality of life is for people at 95, even if they are the queen. I mean, I'm 45 and my back hurts all the time, one of my favorite hobbies is sleep. I can't even imagine.
 
Daeva
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I guess were supposed to treat her like covid deniers and anti vaxers and have no concept of mortality?
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

optikeye: She's not dead yet.


She'll be stone dead in a moment, she's not at all well
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

p51d007: I think the queen is trying to OUTLIVE her son Charles, because he is an lDIOT.


If she didn't want stupid kids then maybe she should've have married her cousin
 
rfenster
‘’ less than a minute ago  

whither_apophis: optikeye: She's not dead yet.

She'll be stone dead in a moment, she's not at all well


But she feels happy
 
