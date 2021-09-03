 Skip to content
(Havasu News)   "Garage explosion on Hiawatha Drive caused by welding, ammunition" - yeah, I think I might see your problem   (havasunews.com) divider line
18
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm unload your gun before making illegal modifications?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'll bet a good fireman with a gun was nowhere to be found.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
ARE THE GUNS OKAY???
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This is an example of a very, very important comma, though it sounds like the results would have been about the same either way.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: ARE THE GUNS OKAY???


They may have been fired.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Reminds me of all those government safety videos on youtube where people in chemical plants are welding on tanks filled with explosive chemicals and surprised it blows up.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Hmm unload your gun before making illegal modifications?


It's also a wise thing to do when making legal modifications.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What a dumbass.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Nice.  (KAZASTAN VOICE )
 
mrparks
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The garage. Where anything can happen.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Another responsible gun owner

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Explosions, and Welding, and Live Ammo!  These are a few of my favorite things!
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I have a theory that Kaos is designed to be mankind's speed bump.  I can only image the hell we'd be in if everything went off without a hitch.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Hiawatha Drive"

In America they cut down the natives and name the streets after them.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Are you supposed to remove your cawk ring before welding ammo to it?

/enquiring minds want to know
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
When I was taking my welding class I stayed home on ammunition day.  It just didn't sound right.
 
Gillmartin
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Bullet holes in the neighbor's house". I call bull shiat. Ammo outside of a chamber won't generate enough pressure/velocity to penetrate a firefighter's gear, let alone a house. But hey, it makes a sensational story, and makes people needlessly fear ammo stored in a home, so why not...
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Don't bother trying to weld two .22 rounds together to get a .44. Believe me on this one.
 
