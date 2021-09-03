 Skip to content
(CBS 12 West Palm Beach)   GTA Jet Ski Edition   (cbs12.com) divider line
13
13 Comments     (+0 »)
‘’ 6 hours ago  
More responsible gu--

Okay, I can't even finish typing that bullspit.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Peak Florida
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the plot of a DVD bargain bin movie.
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have had the thought many times. People on jet ski's usually have little experience, no idea about the rules of the water, and think its fun to buzz the guy on the fishing boat for laughs. There is a reason I don't have a gun on the boat...
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OneDayWhat
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That bystander/witness was a combat medic or I'll eat my hat.
/too young to be PSG
//too familiar with GSW to be a EMT
///right place/right time
 
Hack Patooey
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This Waterworld remake sucks.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Let them fight
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mr.Hawk: People on jet ski's usually have little experience, no idea about the rules of the water, and think its fun to buzz the guy on the fishing boat for laughs.


It's a miracle that more of them aren't shot.
 
dickieignorant
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
My longtime coworker retired and moved to Deland.  Best decision he ever made?  It was a decision none the less.
 
Mi-go amigo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

OneDayWhat: That bystander/witness was a combat medic or I'll eat my hat.
/too young to be PSG
//too familiar with GSW to be a EMT
///right place/right time


Yeah, I was going to say. The deputy was helpful and all and brought the equipment, but that dude with training as a medic is the one that saved that guy.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
How many stars did he light up?
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So it happened in DeBoat on DeRiver NW of DeLand?
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

