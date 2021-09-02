 Skip to content
(KFYR Bismarck)   Old lady dealing like a boss   (kfyrtv.com) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh, thank goodness this dastardly criminal has been stopped from providing herbal medicine.

Now, Tennessee, think you can go after some REAL crimes? Maybe that Boy Scout who's holding granny's hand a bit too tightly while helping her cross the street?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Move out of that inbreeder shiathole and come to Massachusetts, lady. We have plenty of excellent weed, and it's 100% legal.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

That is some sad looking weed. Even for outdoor.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark you, legalize it.
 
neongoats
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Redh8t: [Fark user image 425x238]
That is some sad looking weed. Even for outdoor.


She really did have an ounce of weed. and almost 20lbs of sticks.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The woman, who is referred to as Ms. Brewington on social media, was arrested as the Jackson County Sheriff's Office closed out a monthlong investigation.

You farking losers.
 
dickrickulous
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Looks like some real leggy ditch weed. Marijuana in name only.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Jazz cabbage and abortions for all!
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
More sticks than a beaver dam.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fight the Power, Granny!

Make the District Attorney explain to a jury why corporations can get rich monopolizing a plant that Granny can't plant it in her garden.

miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Oh, thank goodness this dastardly criminal has been stopped


Forget that it's weed that she's selling, and think of her as the tax cheat that she is.
 
skybird659
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yeah, I'd say she let it go to seed, didn't cull males! Go, Granny Go! Poor thing probably just trying to suppliment tiny SSI income and help out other elderly friends with pain. Love the mug shot!
 
skybird659
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Cafe Threads: Oh, thank goodness this dastardly criminal has been stopped

Forget that it's weed that she's selling, and think of her as the tax cheat that she is.


You mean she's a billionaire?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Psychopompous: Make the District Attorney explain to a jury why corporations can get rich monopolizing a plant that Granny can't plant it in her garden.


This is Murica, corporations got rights and you dont! Shut up slave!
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

skybird659: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Cafe Threads: Oh, thank goodness this dastardly criminal has been stopped

Forget that it's weed that she's selling, and think of her as the tax cheat that she is.

You mean she's a billionaire?


Dollar-wise, she's more like a middle class carpenter who works for cash and doesn't report his earnings because he hates government and the parasites who work for it.
 
