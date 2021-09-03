 Skip to content
(The News & Observer (NC))   If your gender reveal party involves gunshots and more than three schools get locked down, you might be a redneck   (newsobserver.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the dad-to-be fired "celebratory rounds" into the air....

They don't teach much science in Tennessee, do they? Absolutely nothing about gravity? Or am I wrong, and bullets just dissolve after being shot upward?
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They will wear it as a badge of pride
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
True rednecks have a parent reveal party.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dothemath: True rednecks have a parent reveal party.


I'm sure halfway through the keg a lot of revealing happens.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I mean technically wasn't he an active shooter?
 
tasteme
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Before clicking, I thought "Tennessee is usually the place where shiat like this happens." Lo and behold!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Murfreesboro.  Sounds about right.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dothemath: True rednecks have a parent reveal party.


Also known as The Maury Povich Show.
 
bottom-dragger [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
also acts as a parental intelligence reveal
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If your gender reveal party involves gunshots and more than three schools get locked down, you might be a redneck

Who besides Yosemite Sam shoots off guns will yelling "IT'S A BOY! YEEE-HAW!"?
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: dothemath: True rednecks have a parent reveal party.

Also known as The Maury Povich Show.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The article it links to has a Fark-ready headline: Gender reveal: it's a ... misdemeanor

No mugshots though, so I am disappoint.
 
payattention
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Rapmaster2000 - Murfreesboro.  Sounds about right.

Yep. Only got down there twice in 16 years, but that was enough. I preferred East Nasty myself.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 minute ago  

tasteme: Before clicking, I thought "Tennessee is usually the place where shiat like this happens." Lo and behold!


I guess you've never been to Michigan
 
