(Al Jazeera)   Why are there food shortages in the UK? Because no one's coined the term "Fexit" yet   (aljazeera.com)
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Logistics UK anticipates the "crisis" will worsen with demand for goods to rise with the new school year, some businesses returning to offices, and the coming Christmas holiday period.
And analysts expect more disruption when full customs checks on EU goods are phased in.

...
"There may well be a permanent [impact] in terms of reduced supply and higher prices," Henig said, "but shortages are unlikely to be the norm as long as major supply chains continue to hold."

In other words, if you can afford it it will be available to you.
We are gonna witness the former largest Empire to ever exist fall into developing world status over the next few years.
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Too bad no one foresaw this happening.  They might have done something about it.(Riiiight)
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is Covid, not Brexit.

There are the same supply issues in the US.

McDonalds USA. As the United States and other economies move toward emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, an increase in demand for food and goods is exacerbating a shortage of servers, retail workers, truckers and delivery drivers. That crunch is causing slow service and menu outages.

Starbucks.
Starbucks memo lists 25 items that could disappear from some stores as the chain struggles to fix supply chain issues

And Taco Bell.
Taco Bell appears to be the latest fast-food joint to get hit by nationwide supply shortages.
The company, headquartered in California, warned customers that it may be out of certain dishes "Due to national ingredient shortages and delivery delays," according to a banner message on its website.

And even American Airlines are having fuel supply issues.
American Airlines on Monday reportedly warned pilots of fuel delivery delays at midsize airports across the country and asked pilots to conserve gas when possible.
American said the industry has experienced supply shortages due to a lack of truck drivers, trucks and fuel supply, CNBC reported.

Or are all those because of Brexit?

Fark has had dozens of threads about US companies having huge problems getting staff to come back after Covid.

Restaurants.
CVS.
Restaurants again.
And again.
More.
Ditto.

So when US companies can't get staff it's Covid but when the exact same thing happens in the UK it's "Brexit!"

Nadie_AZ: We are gonna witness the former largest Empire to ever exist fall into developing world status over the next few years.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about SECOND Brexit?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size


Just read that in your head with a Cockney or Liverpool accent.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: And Taco Bell.


NOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!
 
mangobunny
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live in Liverpool and I keep seeing in the press that there are shortages but I have yet to see any. My local grocery stores all seem to be fully stocked. I voted remain and would love to use this to bash the leavers (it'll come) but haven't seen it yet.
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plenty of chicken and milkshakes here in Europe!
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are plenty of grocery stores with empty shelves in the Atlanta area too. But I imagine Brexit would make supply chain issues even worse.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many Americans in this thread have seen empty shelves and missing items in the last 3 months?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Here in the US, we have no problem finding chicken thighs. So it can't just be covid. We're swimming in farking covid.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: How many Americans in this thread have seen empty shelves and missing items in the last 3 months?


The hurricane HAS diverted a lot of bottled water. And the company we get our left-handed slide-rules from cannot get oxygen for the blast furnace and, therefore, cannot make left-handed slide-rules....
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like there could be a nice business in smuggling Tayto's in from Ireland
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: How many Americans in this thread have seen empty shelves and missing items in the last 3 months?


A few items were missing a few times over the last year.
They all appeared the next time I checked.
For example, the salad dressing I like wasn't available for about a month. I went last night and it was on the shelf again.
 
germ78
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Here in the US, we have no problem finding chicken thighs. So it can't just be covid. We're swimming in farking covid.


Chicken wings OTOH are facing shortages. Just ask Wing Thighstop
 
flexflint
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: We are gonna witness the former largest Empire to ever exist fall into developing world status over the next few years.


Nothing personal, but you live in the United States.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: How many Americans in this thread have seen empty shelves and missing items in the last 3 months?


I was pretty sure for a while that disinfecting wipes was something I would tell grand-kids about .
" We had these wipes that came in a plastic tub, they was pre disinfected and everything!"
 
brilett
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I thought we were calling it TERF Island now.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Oops. Their "Brexit gave us better Covid-19 vaccination rates" story is beginning to weaken...
https://www.theguardian.com/society/2​0​21/sep/03/gp-surgeries-in-england-canc​el-flu-jabs-amid-shortage-of-vaccine
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: How many Americans in this thread have seen empty shelves and missing items in the last 3 months?


The specific brand of cat food that my cats demand, Fancy Feast Medleys Florentine Collection, has been hard to find for some reason, which is sad because if they don't get exactly the 'Tuna Florentine with Garden Greens in a Savory Broth' dinner that they prefer, they get scratchy.  I've had to resort to shady underhanded connections to keep getting their fix.

/Okay, I've had to go to a different grocery store occasionally, but still, the point stands.
//Technically the Chicken Florentine or Turkey Florentine flavors appear to be acceptable as well
///I passed off 'Shredded Wild Salmon Dinner' once, but I think they only allowed it because it was a novelty
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: This is Covid, not Brexit.


Maybe you should try making a comparison to your EU neighbors instead of the US if you want anyone to take your FUD seriously.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Apart from the shortage of chips from China and the shortage of shipping containers to ship other junk from China etc.
Most of the UK shortages seem to be in those cheap budget chains that used Polish, Romanian and Latvian labour to cut costs but they all went home and none of us will do that shiat for what they're paying.
They're having the same issues getting people to wipe arses for below minimum wage in care homes and serving plague rats for peanuts in pubs.  Not worth dying for £12 an hour.
 
flondrix
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

germ78: HotWingConspiracy: Here in the US, we have no problem finding chicken thighs. So it can't just be covid. We're swimming in farking covid.

Chicken wings OTOH are facing shortages. Just ask Wing Thighstop


If the chicken wing industry would switch to thighs, that would be awesome.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Here in the US, we have no problem finding chicken thighs. So it can't just be covid. We're swimming in farking covid.


I eat chicken thighs all the time.   I buy the big six pack of thighs at Costco and freeze them.  I Coat them in steak seasoning, fry the fat side in cast iron, flip them around and then dump a bunch of brussels sprouts on them to finish the roast.  It's a delicious one pan meal.   In fact, I'm making that tonight.

Thigh is the best part of the chicken, IMO.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: How many Americans in this thread have seen empty shelves and missing items in the last 3 months?


I have seen occasional missing items, but only a few and rarely. Some are items going out of stock permanently leaving a hole until the shelf is rearranged, some might be actual shortages of items I was interested in. There were doubtless other missing items that I wasn't so didn't looked. Overall, I've had no trouble getting what I wanted.

The only time I've seen ranks of empty shelves, other than things like store reconfigurations, was the immediate COVID-19 shutdown period when people overbought things, and those shortages were cleared up within a couple of weeks.

I have been told that the Walt Disney World resorts are currently unable to get Yuegling, which is strange given that the brewery is less than 100 miles away in Tampa Bay, but if it was true (and I have no reason to doubt the report) that would be a case of an item normally available becoming completely unavailable. It could be that WDW will no longer be serving it and was just selling out the stock on hand, in which case, that's not really a shortage, that's a marketing decision - but I don't know that.

But other than that? No. I have not seen significant shortages on the items I would look for.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

oldernell: Too bad no one foresaw this happening.  They might have done something about it.(Riiiight)


Look, politicians don't have crystal balls. How in the world do you expect them to have known this will happen?
Maybe some smarty-pants who saw this coming should have spoken up and said something.

/please don't treat the above in earnest
 
T Baggins
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
2017: McDonalds runs out of nuggets and customers are not happy
2018: Most KFCs in UK remain closed because of chicken shortage
2019: KFC and McDonalds warn of food shortages and price rises under a no-deal Brexit
2020: Brexit & Covid
2021: McDonalds and KFC run out of food because of Covid!
 
Gollie
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Amazing - yet Ireland is suffering from none of these shortages - McDonalds and Nandos Ireland are unaffected but the shortages hitting UK

Irish supermarkets have no disruption to deliveries and goods as empty shelves seen in UK Irish shoppers are being urged not to panic-buy after hearing that supermarkets in the UK aren't as well-stocked as normal


Meanwhile, none of these shortages are hitting the rest of the EU either. Poland is in a worse state than the UK with a 120K shortfall in HGV drivers but they're having no problems keeping their shelves stacked.

Seems that being part of a trading block with Freedom Of Movement is working out better.
 
flondrix
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: This is Covid, not Brexit.


Yes, COVID has affected food distribution.  But before COVID,

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dryknife
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
How can you have any pudding if you don't have any meat?"
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Femi_Sorry is a polarizing figure, but he Sims up some of the major complaints in this Twitter thread:
https://twitter.com/femi_sorry/status​/​1433434291627859969?s=21
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

T Baggins: 2017: McDonalds runs out of nuggets and customers are not happy
2018: Most KFCs in UK remain closed because of chicken shortage
2019: KFC and McDonalds warn of food shortages and price rises under a no-deal Brexit
2020: Brexit & Covid
2021: McDonalds and KFC run out of food because of Covid!


It sounds like you've done a lot of research-aganda on this topic.
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: So when US companies can't get staff it's Covid but when the exact same thing happens in the UK it's "Brexit!"


You can get to the same point via two different routes.

Here in Ireland ~ 60 miles from Wales, we have no shortages of any of the above, in Northern Ireland, part of the single market, part of the UK, no shortages... I wonder what the problem in GB might be
 
