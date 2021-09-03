 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KBZK Bozeman)   Woman missing in Glacier National Park; perhaps you can identify her from these helpful pics   (kbzk.com) divider line
33
    More: Facepalm, GLACIER NATIONAL PARK, Glacier National Park, Going-to-the-Sun Road, Thursday night, Lewis Range, National Park Service, Flathead County, Montana, Montana  
•       •       •

2162 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Sep 2021 at 1:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sharp knees?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Maybe the reporter knows something....
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
pic in a different article
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why are local news website such complete and utter garbage?

It that where all the Geocities designers went?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Serious unfunny story.  Feel guilty I lolled after reading headline and clicking.
 
OneFretAway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I think I saw a chin hiking up around Elk Bottoms Gulch.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Check the bear droppings.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No f*cking way would I be hiking alone there.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cherryl taggart: Check the bear droppings.


I found some with bells that smells like pepper.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
must be a slow news day.

Glacial, even.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been on that trail.  Probably some jerkass mountain goat pushed her off a ledge.  A ranger told me he encountered a grizzly on that trail, so he just turned around and went back.  That was his advice.
 
Sneakytoes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: pic in a different article


That's much better

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um, I just scrolled down the page and got the full missing poster.

Also, at about the 12 second mark of the video it shows a complete picture.
 
BlackPete
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know it's hard to scroll down articles, but if you want to see her whole face, it's just a mouse scroll (or finger swipe) away.


ewscripps.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size
 
stevecore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had no issues with seeing the picture.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suppose if you squint she looks like four vaguely similar women in the pics.

Four Non-Blondes
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should have used the pics from her OnlyFans site.
 
TheLopper
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Those pics are helpful. People should be on the lookout for a hiker with no head. Not too many of those around.


/hiker is also probably hatless.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Glacier is beautiful.  I rode Going to the Sun Road on the motorcycle about 10 years ago and camped on the east side.  It would have really bummed me out to find the coyote chewed corpse of some blond out there.
 
DaAlien
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I bet she was sneaking around and poaching dental floss.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
wasnt she just accidentally released from a prison the other day...
where was that article...
 
Marcos P
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I dont get it
 
oopsboom
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
yes i know they look nothing alike.  thats the joke.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Um, I just scrolled down the page and got the full missing poster.

Also, at about the 12 second mark of the video it shows a complete picture.



Article has been updated.  Original was just text and the two stills of her not face.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

BlackPete: I know it's hard to scroll down articles, but if you want to see her whole face, it's just a mouse scroll (or finger swipe) away.


[ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com image 724x960]


is the dog with her?  this is important.
 
Hamner
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

little big man: xxBirdMadGirlxx: Um, I just scrolled down the page and got the full missing poster.

Also, at about the 12 second mark of the video it shows a complete picture.



Article has been updated.  Original was just text and the two stills of her not face.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Liquid_Bacon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Reminds me of the time our local Fox station was looking leads on a convenience store robbery.   The CCTV footage they aired had the robbers face blured out.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Anyone else hear the comment vacuum caused by Farkers heading to Glacier National Park to help look for those sharp knees?
 
kokomo61
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
CSB - I was just in GNP last week. No way would I be hiking alone there - even on the trails close to the road, the drop-offs are very dangerous and steep. There were points where I felt nervous driving on GTSR.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i laughed like a five year old. thanks subby.
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Young, white, blond, blue-eyed, woman missing. This is national news.


/ hopefully she is found soon.
// and the bears are not well fed.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Was she hiking with a cop by any chance?
 
nytmare
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Anyone else hear the comment vacuum caused by Farkers heading to Glacier National Park to help look for those sharp knees?


I would but then there would be two people missing.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.