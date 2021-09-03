 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Pittsburgh Tribune-Review)   You know those contractors that don't show up every day because they're trying to do 3 different jobs at once? The feds are suing one for causing amputations. Wait, I meant surgeon, that's it - a surgeon   (triblive.com) divider line
11
    More: Sick, Surgery, Dr. James Luketich, civil complaint, federal government, longtime head of cardiothoracic surgery, Luketich's patients, surgical procedures, 47-page complaint  
•       •       •

423 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Sep 2021 at 4:59 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
alleges care violations and false billing

How much should I bet than the billing gets this motherflicker more punishment than the amputations?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Amputation! He's the Doctor who's left patients with a stump!
Amputation! A Parker Bros. game.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So is he like the kid in the park who plays five guys at chess at the same time?
 
skyotter
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
spare families the uncertainties and emotional toll of a trial

I'd like to hear what the families think of this plea deal.
 
skyotter
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

skyotter: spare families the uncertainties and emotional toll of a trial

I'd like to hear what the families think of this plea deal.


Fark, should be one thread down.
 
cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

skyotter: skyotter: spare families the uncertainties and emotional toll of a trial

I'd like to hear what the families think of this plea deal.

Fark, should be one thread down.


I'llallowit.jpg

It will probably be appropriate in the follow up thread to this story
 
indy_kid
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Justice should cost that doctor an arm and a leg. Instead, it *might* be a little time in Club Fed and his insurance company pays off the victims. He retires and spends his days golfing.
 
Noxious1
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Massive Medicare fraud?
Future governor of Florida!
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Noxious1: Massive Medicare fraud?
Future governor of Florida!


They can't vote you out, if you cut off their hands.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
At least take his socks like that poor rich guy who paid to have a fugly car restored.
 
starsrift
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sounds like he should have had his own practice instead of swanning around between hospitals.

It's actually an interesting case, since the patients/victims apparently insisted on the particular doctor leading the surgical team, which introduces a bit of caveat emptor. (A surgical team should be able to handle all the problems that come up).

One hopes it leads to some kind of reform of the system, because it is dumb.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.