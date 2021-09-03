 Skip to content
(NPR)   Locusts, darkness, and death of the firstborns round out the list   (npr.org)
    Lake Tahoe, Stateline, Nevada, Douglas County, Nevada, Nevada, Reno, Nevada, South Lake Tahoe, California, California State Route 89, El Dorado County, California  
568 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Sep 2021 at 6:25 PM



13 Comments
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So gender reveal party/ milk crate challenge?

/sounds about right for what's happening over Labor Day weekend, if you work super spreader event in there somehow.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just wait for covid to rage on through. That'll be a nice change for them.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fire and brimstone coming down from the skies! Rivers and seas boiling!
Forty years of darkness! Earthquakes, volcanoes...
The dead rising from the grave!
Human sacrifice, dogs and cats living together... mass hysteria!
 
Salmon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I read, Tahoe Senior Pizza.

/hungry now.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What next?  I'll tell you what's next. Many places in this country will be uninhabitable in the coming decades. If the unrelenting heat doesn't kill you, the endless droughts certainly will. Good luck. I'm moving to Pluto. A dwarf planet is just fine with me. Fewer people to f*ck it up.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Oh come on.

We haven't had a plague of toads yet.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hello, Plant Food!
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well as long as it doesn't interfere with the next Bezos millionaire space tour it'll all be good.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Locusts!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Floods.  Fire.  Plague.  I'm waiting for it to rain frogs.
 
smokewon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

rnatalie: Fire and brimstone coming down from the skies! Rivers and seas boiling!
Forty years of darkness! Earthquakes, volcanoes...
The dead rising from the grave!
Human sacrifice, dogs and cats living together... mass hysteria!


Jjjjj
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Raoul Eaton: Floods.  Fire.  Plague.  I'm waiting for it to rain frogs.


Floods fire plague chaos

/My work here is done
 
Porous Horace
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Israel threatening Iran?
 
