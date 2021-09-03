 Skip to content
Morons are still aiming lasers at airplanes
    Montana, Darrell Ehrlick, laser events, airport tower, Great Falls  
Pinche Mateo
5 hours ago  
That's not a laser.

This is a laser:
Watch the US Navy's laser weapon in action
Youtube tyUh_xSjvXQ
 
Creepy Lurker Guy
4 hours ago  
. . .  pilots often have to be able to tell where the laser light is coming from and relay it to the airport tower, which then has to relay the information to local law enforcement. This happens usually during critical portions of the flight, which require the pilot's concentration.

So could someone design an automatic laser-spotter that detects laser light form the ground, pinpoints the source and relays that information to a police dispatcher in near real time, relieving the pilot(s) of that task?

There would be problems (mainly where to mount it in the aircraft), but this certainly seems within the reach of current technology.
 
Stephen_Falken
4 hours ago  
Oh stop complaining already and DO something about it. Yes yes, everyone knows people shine lasers into airplanes. Jeez, why keep whining about it? How about designing some glass that automatically scatters coherent light? How about that? Gaw, it's annoying as hell when we have to spell it out.
 
gameshowhost
2 hours ago  
"In Montana in the past decade, there have been nearly 200 reports to the FAA of laser interference."

Ok but during those ~200 incidents, Montana avoided ~1,400 preteen pregnancies. We've got to look at this on balance.

/... am i joking or not? who knows
 
ChrisDe
1 hour ago  
Interfering with the flights via laser are punishable by as much as $250,000 in fines and five years in prison.

Make that the mandatory penalty, and your problem solves itself.
 
REDARMYVODKA
1 hour ago  
OH shiat!

THE JEWISH SPACE LASERS ARE NOW LAND-OPERABLE!!!

/Someone, somewhere, is going to use this argument...
 
dothemath
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
1 hour ago  
But shoot it in the right direction.  Make making it your intention.  Live those dreams.  Scheme those schemes.  Got to hit me.  Hit me with those laser beams.
 
OkieDookie
1 hour ago  

Stephen_Falken: Oh stop complaining already and DO something about it. Yes yes, everyone knows people shine lasers into airplanes. Jeez, why keep whining about it? How about designing some glass that automatically scatters coherent light? How about that? Gaw, it's annoying as hell when we have to spell it out.


Needs more boom.  Add some missiles to your planes anti-laser defense for some sweet Raytheon funding.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: "In Montana in the past decade, there have been nearly 200 reports to the FAA of laser interference."

Ok but during those ~200 incidents, Montana avoided ~1,400 preteen pregnancies. We've got to look at this on balance.

/... am i joking or not? who knows


Well there goes my weekend....
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
1 hour ago  
I got lased by a green laser during a flight a few months ago. It hit the canopy which spread out the light and lit up like I'd been struck by lightning. Flying at night is difficult and dangerous enough as it is without having some whackadoo literally blinding me for his own stupid amusement.
 
Madman drummers bummers
1 hour ago  
Airplanes aren't cats. They're not going to chase the red dots.
 
maxandgrinch
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

not exactly what I was looking for, but 'Grizzly Bear holding shark with farking laser beams strapped to head horrible morning breath'sorta works.
 
Private_Citizen
1 hour ago  
Eye for an Eye.
You shoot a laser at an airplane, they blind you with a laser in one eye.
Do it again and your ability to aim a laser at anything will disappear along with your final eye.
 
TheReject
1 hour ago  

Pinche Mateo: That's not a laser.

This is a laser:
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/tyUh_xSj​vXQ?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


The first? We've had them since the 80's
Real Genius laser final (1985)
Youtube 0ds0wYpc1eM
 
FrancoFile
1 hour ago  

Stephen_Falken: Oh stop complaining already and DO something about it. Yes yes, everyone knows people shine lasers into airplanes. Jeez, why keep whining about it? How about designing some glass that automatically scatters coherent light? How about that? Gaw, it's annoying as hell when we have to spell it out.



That's exactly the problem.  The scratches on the glass scatter the light and fill the entire cockpit up, so the pilot can't see squat.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood
1 hour ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: . . .  pilots often have to be able to tell where the laser light is coming from and relay it to the airport tower, which then has to relay the information to local law enforcement. This happens usually during critical portions of the flight, which require the pilot's concentration.

So could someone design an automatic laser-spotter that detects laser light form the ground, pinpoints the source and relays that information to a police dispatcher in near real time, relieving the pilot(s) of that task?

There would be problems (mainly where to mount it in the aircraft), but this certainly seems within the reach of current technology.


The enhanced model returns fire as well - at 10,000x the power level.  We call it the 'Jiffy Pop'.
 
Linux_Yes
1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Eye for an Eye.
You shoot a laser at an airplane, they blind you with a laser in one eye.
Do it again and your ability to aim a laser at anything will disappear along with your final eye.


Settle down 007
 
Private_Citizen
1 hour ago  

Linux_Yes: Private_Citizen: Eye for an Eye.
You shoot a laser at an airplane, they blind you with a laser in one eye.
Do it again and your ability to aim a laser at anything will disappear along with your final eye.

Settle down 007


Truthfully, I was waiting for the "that escalated quickly" meme.
 
bughunter
1 hour ago  
I got hit by one of those Wicked green lasers at a concert once.  I gained a new respect for laser aviation safety.

Some asshole was in the stands almost behind the stage and was aiming his laser onto the field out in front of the stage, where I was.

It just swept across my right eye.  Couldn't have been incident on my retina for more than ~50 milliseconds, if that.

I was outside, in full daylight on a sunny day and I was near blinded in that eye for almost an hour.

/didn't help that I was tripping balls
//why yes, it was a Grateful Dead concert
 
Netrngr
1 hour ago  
I get freaked out if im shining a flashlight and a plane gets anywhere close.
 
Netrngr
1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: But shoot it in the right direction.  Make making it your intention.  Live those dreams.  Scheme those schemes.  Got to hit me.  Hit me with those laser beams.


Ahhh a good ole Frankie ref. Score one for you sir.
 
special20
54 minutes ago  

Pinche Mateo: That's not a laser.

This is a laser:
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/tyUh_xSj​vXQ?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Oh, maybe a nice coating of reflective mylar would defeat that. Maybe even just a bunch of bubble machines would interrupt it enough... or prismatic armor coating... YEAH, now we're talking...
 
CFitzsimmons
49 minutes ago  

dothemath: [Fark user image 273x184]


I saw that at a planetarium. Good times.
 
Desert Tripper
41 minutes ago  
The scary thing is, a lot of modern lasers aren't the cat toys people are used to. One can get insanely powerful handhelds these days that are strong enough to cause permanent eye damage, even with momentary exposure. After a few such incidents at Burning Man, they banned handheld lasers from the event.

I was thinking for a while about getting one of those ones they show on YouTube burning paper and popping balloons just to 'mess around with,' but after learning about the grave danger these pose to eyeballs, I decided not even to go there.
 
CzarChasm
36 minutes ago  
" The common clay of the New West "

/ you know
 
TheOtherDub
17 minutes ago  

Pinche Mateo: That's not a laser.

This is a laser:
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/tyUh_xSj​vXQ?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


So, did they use it to bring down a Tic-Tac?
 
