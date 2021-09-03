 Skip to content
(CNN)   DeathSantis triples down by appealing the court ruling that struck down his ban on mask mandates because dead children are a great way to win GQP votes   (cnn.com) divider line
36
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 03 Sep 2021 at 3:44 PM



36 Comments     (+0 »)
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Ok well he has a point but that doesn't make it right or even legal.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
fat boy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Pol tab leakage.

Remember that less than 5% of submissions are hand-picked for Fark's main page.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm sure they'll pass a law soon stating anyone who aids or abets anyone else to wear a mask is subject to being sued $10,000 in a civil lawsuit.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The guy who keeps insisting that the dick measuring contest should proceed through the courts has the smallest dick.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I mean, the GQP does support children dying...it's probably a winning play.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Expect SCrOTUS to rule his way eventually. Blood for the Orange God!
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
GQPers: We must protect the children from sex trafficking!

Also GQPers: We must not protect the children from disease and death!
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It just amazes me that this asshole keeps doubling down even though it is obvious that he is making things worse. It's like he can't get hard unless he knows people are dying and suffering.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: GQPers: We must protect the children from sex trafficking!

Also GQPers: We must not protect the children from disease and death!


Gotta clarify the first statement - they want to protect THEIR kids from sex trafficking - not all kids.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

fark. You. Dude.
 
fat boy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm pleased and happy to repeat the news that we have, in fact, caught and killed a large predator that supposedly injured some bathers. But, as you see, it's a beautiful day, the beaches are open and people are having a wonderful time.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: It just amazes me that this asshole keeps doubling down even though it is obvious that he is making things worse. It's like he can't get hard unless he knows people are dying and suffering.


Money. He is getting a ton of money doing this.

It's always about money.
 
fat boy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
images.dailykos.comView Full Size
 
special20
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: Pol tab leakage.

Remember that less than 5% of submissions are hand-picked for Fark's main page.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Ahh, Governor DeathSentenceForAll strikes again.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Maybe gas pump lady is going to get her dream of being governor after all.
 
Darth_Lukecash
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

the_rhino: I mean, the GQP does support children dying...it's probably a winning play.


Ever since Sandy Hook...yeah.

The Republicans firmly believe in dead children are a sign of culling the weak.

The anti abortion is to ensure that poor people are overwhelmed and white people are restocked.

Then they will start the baby gladiator games.
 
fat boy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: The guy who keeps insisting that the dick measuring contest should proceed through the courts has the smallest dick.


DeSatan has a lot of catching up to do to out-douche Abbott this week, who literally turned Texas into Gilead.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Democrats want your kids to be safe, healthy, and educated, but Republicans want you to let them die so they can be spared all those things.
 
A Fark Handle [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: GQPers: We must protect the children from sex trafficking!

Also GQPers: We must not protect the children from disease and death!


GQP: Without fetuses we cannot kill the living!!
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Dead kids aren't bad, dead FETUSES on the other hand...
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the_rhino
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Darth_Lukecash: the_rhino: I mean, the GQP does support children dying...it's probably a winning play.

Ever since Sandy Hook...yeah.

The Republicans firmly believe in dead children are a sign of culling the weak.

The anti abortion is to ensure that poor people are overwhelmed and white people are restocked.

Then they will start the baby gladiator games.


Honestly, I'd probably watch an American Gladiators style show featuring toddlers beating the shiat out of each other
 
A Fark Handle [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: tricycleracer: The guy who keeps insisting that the dick measuring contest should proceed through the courts has the smallest dick.

DeSatan has a lot of catching up to do to out-douche Abbott this week, who literally turned Texas into Gilead.


Look kids can't die from preventable diseases or be shot, if they aren't born first.

GQP: Save the fetus, kill the child!
 
A Fark Handle [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image image 425x274]


It's not stupidity. It's WILLFUL harm for "reasons."
 
A Fark Handle [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Darth_Lukecash: Then they will start the baby gladiator games.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Seems to me when you push bullshiat like that and lose in court, you should go to prison or something or at the very least lose your farking job on the spot.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Expect SCrOTUS to rule his way eventually. Blood for the Orange God!


This far, the rulings have been based on Florida's Constitution. Which has very very clear language about providing safe learning environments in public schools.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Maybe gas pump lady is going to get her dream of being governor after all.


It's her or the "Oh wait, what party am I a member of this month" dude.

I mean, I don't particularly dislike Crist, but pick a lane!

Sad she pronounced her name Freed.

Could have been some epic bumper stickers. "Get Fried with Nikki."
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If dead kids, or any sort of bad things happening, stopped GQP votes, then there would be no GQP.
 
jclaggett
‘’ less than a minute ago  

fat boy: [memegenerator.net image 850x566]


Fark user imageView Full Size


I think I snagged that from another Fark Florida Thread.

Also, fark this aashat and his legions of Plague Rats. But, 2 weeks after initial symptoms, mom tested negative today. She's feeling better. But still has some extra cough. It's always hard to tell, since she has chronic bronchitis. But this sounds a little raspier. She's gonna see a pulmonologist ASAP. Gonna try and get her to get a home nebulizer as well.
 
