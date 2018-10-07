 Skip to content
(NPR)   NY court lets the man responsible for the nation's deadliest transportation disaster in a decade walk with probation and community service   (npr.org) divider line
33
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But under an agreement for Hussain to plead guilty only to the homicide counts and spare families the uncertainties and emotional toll of a trial, he is being sentenced to five years of probation and 1,000 hours of community service. His case had been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

This is absolutely a bunch of bullshiat.

Don't pull this "spare the families the trauma" card. This MOTHER F*CKER needs to be in prison, at LEAST one tear per life.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Year, tear, whatever. Hell, tattoo little teardrops with the faces of the victims on them somewhere on his face, while we're at it.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size

He had immunity
 
lolmao500
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
NY court lets 9/11 hijackers walk?
 
robodog
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

lolmao500: NY court lets 9/11 hijackers walk?


Uh, might want to check a calendar Rip.
 
patrick767
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Really, prosecutors? That's the best you thought you could get? Fark all of you, forever. You shouldn't have jobs. Go fark yourselves.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Hmm, story says the state was negligent in telling Hussain what repairs were required and the state accepted the plea fearing that little bit of trivia might come back and bite them at trial.

Wonder how the blame game is going to play out in Miami Beach.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The judge said this ruling will buoy people's lawsuits. B. F. D. The dude was driving a 17 year old limo that he couldn't even afford to maintain. What good is it gonna do people to sue somebody that doesn't have two nickels to rub together? I am wondering how this guy managed to get this sweet deal. Plead guilty knowing you won't suffer any serious consequences - to spare the family (?). WTF? Spare them from what?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Oh I forgot about this. I do remember how the company wasn't legally allowed to operate because of all its violations or something and damn that was real stupid to stuff 20 people in a limo. I do forget was he the owner of the company cause if not whoever that is should be getting their ass nailed to the wall.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Im looking at the road on googlestreet... and how in the hell did the limo reach 100mph? I mean, you dont have breaks but come on.
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: The judge said this ruling will buoy people's lawsuits. B. F. D. The dude was driving a 17 year old limo that he couldn't even afford to maintain. What good is it gonna do people to sue somebody that doesn't have two nickels to rub together? I am wondering how this guy managed to get this sweet deal. Plead guilty knowing you won't suffer any serious consequences - to spare the family (?). WTF? Spare them from what?


You will be very angry to find out that the driver didn't even get charged!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Son, I want to set you up in your own business, here sign this.  You're doing a lot to help keep the family assets hidden separate from those who may not like our success.  Sadly, I won't let you keep enough of the profits or have any oversight to ensure you're spending your profit building the company, ProActiv, maintaining the fleet, and not on shiny overpriced suits and cologne.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: The judge said this ruling will buoy people's lawsuits. B. F. D. The dude was driving a 17 year old limo that he couldn't even afford to maintain. What good is it gonna do people to sue somebody that doesn't have two nickels to rub together? I am wondering how this guy managed to get this sweet deal. Plead guilty knowing you won't suffer any serious consequences - to spare the family (?). WTF? Spare them from what?


"Sure, they're dead, but think of the money!"

Welcome to 'Murica, where we believe that RNG-weregild constitutes "justice." Might as well just handed out lottery tickets for which Hussain was forced to pay and told the grieving families, "you could already be a winner!"
 
lolmao500
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: The dude was driving a 17 year old limo that he couldn't even afford to maintain.


Hmm the driver of the limo died in the crash. This guy is the company owner.

Schoharie County District Attorney Susan Mallery's office has said Hussain allowed passengers to ride in the limo despite having received "multiple notices of violations" from the state and having been told repairs were inadequate. State police said the vehicle should have been taken out of service because of brake problems identified in an inspection a month before the crash.

Aint republicans and deregulation great? If there was karma, all those people dying in the crash would have been the kids of republican "small gov" politicians.

Yeah that limo is full of explosives but what ya gonna do? We cant do nothing because that would be big brother fascist government and we got freedumbz! Profits before lives, this is the american way!
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Here's a legal lootbox. May the odds be ever in your favor."
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Im looking at the road on googlestreet... and how in the hell did the limo reach 100mph? I mean, you dont have breaks but come on.


It's steep. Probably steeper than what shows of Google Street.
 
PunGent
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Limo driver's a pos who deserves time, but looks like he had help killing all those people:

"an attorney for Hussain, has said his client tried to maintain the limousine and relied on what he was told by state officials and a repair shop that inspected it.
According to the plea agreement, Hussain had the 2001 vehicle serviced at a Mavis Discount Tire store multiple times in the two years before the crash, including twice for brake repairs. The same shop also inspected the limousine, rather than the state Department of Transportation as required, the document said."

Hate to say it, but sounds close to reasonable doubt to me...I'd think a smarter prosecutor would still have gone for SOME jail time, though...what are you going to lose if he walks?
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Moopy Mac: Hey Nurse!: The judge said this ruling will buoy people's lawsuits. B. F. D. The dude was driving a 17 year old limo that he couldn't even afford to maintain. What good is it gonna do people to sue somebody that doesn't have two nickels to rub together? I am wondering how this guy managed to get this sweet deal. Plead guilty knowing you won't suffer any serious consequences - to spare the family (?). WTF? Spare them from what?

You will be very angry to find out that the driver didn't even get charged!


He got the death penalty, instant version.
 
King Something
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The driver is not white, so we can quickly rule that out. I can think of three possible reasons as to why he got such a sweetheart deal:

1 -- the driver ('s company) paid off the judge
2 -- the judge is racially, religiously, or otherwise bigoted against one or more of the victims
3 -- the judge is from upstate and one or more of the victims is from New York City

/the options are not mutually exclusive
 
El_Dan
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I demand that all criminal sentences be determined by the internet.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Moopy Mac: Hey Nurse!: The judge said this ruling will buoy people's lawsuits. B. F. D. The dude was driving a 17 year old limo that he couldn't even afford to maintain. What good is it gonna do people to sue somebody that doesn't have two nickels to rub together? I am wondering how this guy managed to get this sweet deal. Plead guilty knowing you won't suffer any serious consequences - to spare the family (?). WTF? Spare them from what?

You will be very angry to find out that the driver didn't even get charged!


Well, the driver's dead so I guess that kind of sucks for him. Lose control in a dilapidated vehicle going 100 miles an hour down the hill. That's kind of a shiatty way to die.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

El_Dan: I demand that all criminal sentences be determined by the internet.


Then there would be no one to die from COVID anymore.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Being New York, the families might decide to seek a little help from Big Tony and his friends at the scrap yard.

Kinda surprised it hasn't already happened.
 
lookylou
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

King Something: The driver is not white, so we can quickly rule that out. I can think of three possible reasons as to why he got such a sweetheart deal:

1 -- the driver ('s company) paid off the judge
2 -- the judge is racially, religiously, or otherwise bigoted against one or more of the victims
3 -- the judge is from upstate and one or more of the victims is from New York City

/the options are not mutually exclusive


FTA: <i>Seventeen family members and friends were killed, <b>along with the driver</b> and two bystanders outside the store.</i>
 
doremifaq
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I wrote a poem in memory of this incident, plus the Thruway bridge collapse in the same county 30-some years ago plus just that county:

Schoharie,
So scary
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

PunGent: Limo driver's a pos who deserves time, but looks like he had help killing all those people:

"an attorney for Hussain, has said his client tried to maintain the limousine and relied on what he was told by state officials and a repair shop that inspected it.
According to the plea agreement, Hussain had the 2001 vehicle serviced at a Mavis Discount Tire store multiple times in the two years before the crash, including twice for brake repairs. The same shop also inspected the limousine, rather than the state Department of Transportation as required, the document said."

Hate to say it, but sounds close to reasonable doubt to me...I'd think a smarter prosecutor would still have gone for SOME jail time, though...what are you going to lose if he walks?


There is more to this story. The brake system itself was meant for an ordinary SUV, not a limo, and was never upgraded to take the extra weight. On top of that, it was a rusted out mess. The state absolutely did inspect the limo, and took it out of service and pulling the registration, placing a "DO NOT DRIVE THIS PIECE OF SHIAT" sticker on the windshield, which the limo owner peeled off and ignored. (At the time of the crash, there were reports that he switched the registration with a different limo, but I am not finding the article so grain of salt on that.)  He found some schmuck in a shop to "fix" the shiat brakes and "pass" the inspection, and yeah that f*cker should also be charged because no way in hell would the POS limo have passed inspection even after the brakes were a little bit fixed. The driver had previously refused to drive that limo. His wife didn't know why he ended up driving that one that day. Oh, he was also on bipolar meds and MJ.

Mistakes were made by a LOT of people. But this murdering f*cker new exactly what he was doing. I am sickened by this lack of a sentence and I wish I believed in an actual literal burning hell so I could comfort myself by imagining him roasting in it.

/had friends in that limo

https://www.democratandchronicle.com/​s​tory/news/politics/albany/2020/09/29/n​tsb-report-schoharie-limousine-crash/3​561901001/

https://www.timesunion.com/news/artic​l​e/Breaking-NTSB-releases-dozens-of-doc​uments-in-15516051.php
 
beakerxf
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Im looking at the road on googlestreet... and how in the hell did the limo reach 100mph? I mean, you dont have breaks but come on.


Here's a video of the route. The road is much longer than I imagined.

https://www.pressconnects.com/videos/​n​ews/public-safety/2018/10/07/video-sch​oharie-road-site-deadly-limo-crash/156​0337002/
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Moopy Mac: Hey Nurse!: The judge said this ruling will buoy people's lawsuits. B. F. D. The dude was driving a 17 year old limo that he couldn't even afford to maintain. What good is it gonna do people to sue somebody that doesn't have two nickels to rub together? I am wondering how this guy managed to get this sweet deal. Plead guilty knowing you won't suffer any serious consequences - to spare the family (?). WTF? Spare them from what?

You will be very angry to find out that the driver didn't even get charged!


The article said the driver died also.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Also the driver was not licensed to drive a limo.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Im looking at the road on googlestreet... and how in the hell did the limo reach 100mph? I mean, you dont have breaks but come on.


Very long downhill stretch ending with a stop at a T. It's known to be dangerous.
 
PunGent
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: /had friends in that limo


Sorry for your loss.

And, wish you had a better prosecutor :/
 
BenJammin
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Plea bargain insanity!
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Killed 20 people and walked away, did he?

Did we cross over into an alternate reality that was written by the crew at Rockstar Games?
 
