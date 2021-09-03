 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC)   Dancing Rolex thief caught on camera   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
9
    More: Creepy, Crime, second theft of the night, dance routine, St Phillip's Cathedral grounds, Coming Home, Artful Dodger, thief's dance moves, police  
•       •       •

401 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Sep 2021 at 3:27 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Time to dance?

Sprockets Dance
Youtube QHZR9SA5pOg
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty generous calling that "dancing"
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Never trust a man that can dance.
 
tasteme
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He looked like a dog taking a whiz and shaking out the last drops. Not that I watch dogs pee or anything.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Haven worn a watch in a good 15 years or more.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Always be wary of someone doing weird shiat around you...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
special20
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Yeah, he did the leg thing to distract the sensation of removing her watch... it's a pretty old pick pocket routine.
Although it's a pretty old movie, and a musical, the movie "Oliver!" was rather instructive.
 
special20
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: Haven worn a watch in a good 15 years or more.


Seriously. Ever since I've had to carry a stupid mobile phone, I can't be bothered to wear a watch either.
Now, the Rolex cock-ring, that's an entirely different matter.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: Haven worn a watch in a good 15 years or more.


Cool story, bro, thanks for sharing!
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.