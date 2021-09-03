 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(We Are Central PA)   Haven't had a serial pooper thread in a while. Here's one. Don't step in it   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
16
    More: Sick, State Police, U.S. state, Pennsylvania State Police, New York, BEDFORD COUNTY, reports of an unknown individual, Pennsylvania, State  
•       •       •

363 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Sep 2021 at 6:39 PM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Najeh Davenport surrenders
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Everybody makes poop.

Just make it disappear the same way you do the rest of the mail.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I shiat the post man.

/But I did not fart the deputy
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Uh, how do the cops know that they are Human feces? Professional courtesy?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The Fiber One Phantom poops again!
 
kbronsito
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What are the odds that the pooper yells "special delivery" every time he does it?
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
looks like ai pickt the rong week to quit drinkin'
 
DookieShoes62
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Too late Sunny!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Cereal poopers are even worse.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Police Academy 2 Stuhlman
Youtube P7Q21Tn1Vlw
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If the serial pooper took time to wipe you can follow the trail of tp after it got stuck to his, or her shoe as they scampered off.

images.gawker.comView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
RETURN TO SENDER!
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.