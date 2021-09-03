 Skip to content
(WMUR New Hampshire)   The unvaccinated have listened so well to the CDC thus far, surely the CDC's advise regarding Labor Day travel will be heeded this time   (wmur.com) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm just hoping it rains all weekend in Lake of the Ozarks.

/ kcmo
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
illegal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is the CDC still talking? Just about everyone who wants the vaxx has had one. The next step is to infect all the anti-vaxxers ASAP
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hissatsu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'M NOT GONNA LET THE GUBMINT CONTROL ME!

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With all vaccinated/not vaccinated, masked or not, I'd rather not bother. Hell, at my job they have set a deadline for every worker to either be vaccinated, or else they can't work there anymore. The few unvaccinated people I know are already making a stink about it. One guy who is unvaxxed also seems to like Joe Rogan.
 
Leftover Cocaine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

illegal: Why is the CDC still talking? Just about everyone who wants the vaxx has had one. The next step is to infect all the anti-vaxxers ASAP


wrong login?
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you live in Mass, just stay home. Its not worth risking your life to some to NH.
 
A Fark Handle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll kill them all and discover there's no God to sort them out.

/Also God is pro-preventative measures...
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm not going to let the government ruin my socialist holiday. I'm going to find the most crowded bar I can find and buy a beer for everyone who will cough in my face.  Next I'm going to go to an amusement park and talk to all the unmasked parents I can find to see if they too oppose these magnet mandates. Finally, I'm going to buy up all the ivermectin I can get my freedom loving hands on, and I'm throwing a party for all the true patriots - indoors, no masks, guns always welcome - and giving it all away.  Fauci may have fancy degrees in science and stuff, but I got a PhD in common sense.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
DeSantis is letting folks fish in Florida for free - all the red tide fish and COVID you can eat!

We're staying home, enjoying a bit of grilled critter, and continuing like we have FOR THE LAST GODDAMNED YEAR AND A HALF to avoid contracting COVID-19.
 
Torchsong
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I wish they would only take themselves out.

Goddamn deluded self righteous fools, all of them.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yeah, I admit I got a little nervous seeing all of the out of state cars in town today.  I'll just spend the weekend creepily staring at people out my window, which is what I usually do anyway.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: DeSantis is letting folks fish in Florida for free - all the red tide fish and COVID you can eat!

We're staying home, enjoying a bit of grilled critter, and continuing like we have FOR THE LAST GODDAMNED YEAR AND A HALF to avoid contracting COVID-19.


This. I feel weird just stepping into an adjacent county...
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
As in drive to work and celebrate labor day laboring?
Probably.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Likwit
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Antivaxx will probably travel more just because the CDC is telling them not to
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

A Fark Handle: They'll kill them all and discover there's no God to sort them out.

/Also God is pro-preventative measures...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pushthelimits
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's a holiday weekend?
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If you're listening to the CDC's advice, you were vaxxed months ago at this point.
 
your cats butt
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Glad I no longer live in a tourism area. But I expect the hicks to be hauling ass up and down the street the next few nights. At least they can't breathe on me from their trucks.
 
