(CNN)   Remember that shocking moment almost three years ago when a Banksy painting started shredding itself in front of a shocked audience? Weren't you shocked? Well, get ready to be shocked -- it's for sale, and worth six times its previous value. Shocking   (cnn.com) divider line
34
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And we laugh at people donating money to grifters.
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, people laugh at NFTs, but, art is extremely subjective, and stuff is as valuable as what other people put the value as.   That is true of literally everything.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Should have used a confetti shredder.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

dletter: I mean, people laugh at NFTs, but, art is extremely subjective, and stuff is as valuable as what other people put the value as.   That is true of literally everything.


I would argue that NFTs are not art, they're a mechanism for money laundering.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Okay, okay - so it's more valuable now that it's partially shredded.
But is it more or less valuable than the nothing-sculpture?

https://news.artnet.com/art-world/ita​l​ian-artist-auctioned-off-invisible-scu​lpture-18300-literally-made-nothing-19​76181
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Poor Banksy. But that was a great joke, anyway.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dletter: I mean, people laugh at NFTs, but, art is extremely subjective, and stuff is as valuable as what other people put the value as.   That is true of literally everything.


Probably find out the NFTs will be used for tax avoidance, same as artwork is used that way for wealthy people in the art world:

Adam Ruins Everything - How the Fine Art Market is a Scam | truTV
Youtube Dw5kme5Q_Yo
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I thought they were going to hang it in his Jerusalem hotel.
 
TWX
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dletter: I mean, people laugh at NFTs, but, art is extremely subjective, and stuff is as valuable as what other people put the value as.   That is true of literally everything.


I guess I need someone to explain to me what an NFT is (and I don't mean the wikipedia summary definition) when it appears that for many NFTs, the digital artifact they're supposed to represent is so widely proliferated that even claims by the original creator or owner would be difficult to truly determine.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
All art is derivative
 
djfitz
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Is this more shocking than Marilyn Manson but less than Madonna?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

stuffy: Should have used a confetti shredder.


Should have burnt it to ashes then blown them away so no one could collect and try to sell those since you know someone would try.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Wait until you see what his works will be worth when he's dead.    Gonna make bitcoin look like a bargain in comparison.
 
djfitz
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TWX: dletter: I mean, people laugh at NFTs, but, art is extremely subjective, and stuff is as valuable as what other people put the value as.   That is true of literally everything.

I guess I need someone to explain to me what an NFT is (and I don't mean the wikipedia summary definition) when it appears that for many NFTs, the digital artifact they're supposed to represent is so widely proliferated that even claims by the original creator or owner would be difficult to truly determine.


I think you have a pretty good grasp of how stupid all of this is.

Saying I "own" a hash value of a meme doesn't seem to have any value whatsoever. But maybe there's something I'm missing. Is there a market exchange for hash values?

(Narrator: "You're not missing anything.")
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ElecricalPast: Okay, okay - so it's more valuable now that it's partially shredded.
But is it more or less valuable than the nothing-sculpture?

https://news.artnet.com/art-world/ital​ian-artist-auctioned-off-invisible-scu​lpture-18300-literally-made-nothing-19​76181


At least they saved themselves a bundle on shipping costs.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TWX: I guess I need someone to explain to me what an NFT is (and I don't mean the wikipedia summary definition) when it appears that for many NFTs, the digital artifact they're supposed to represent is so widely proliferated that even claims by the original creator or owner would be difficult to truly determine.


No. no don't. Just walk away.
 
Target Builder [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: dletter: I mean, people laugh at NFTs, but, art is extremely subjective, and stuff is as valuable as what other people put the value as.   That is true of literally everything.

I would argue that NFTs are not art, they're a mechanism for money laundering.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
debug
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It hasn't sold yet, so we don't know its value.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TWX: dletter: I mean, people laugh at NFTs, but, art is extremely subjective, and stuff is as valuable as what other people put the value as.   That is true of literally everything.

I guess I need someone to explain to me what an NFT is (and I don't mean the wikipedia summary definition) when it appears that for many NFTs, the digital artifact they're supposed to represent is so widely proliferated that even claims by the original creator or owner would be difficult to truly determine.


If we make take the analogy from the digital world back to the real one, it's very similar to the star registry.  You can't actually buy a star, you can buy a little plaque, and a 'register' at a specific company that says "You own this star".  The plaque and the register are only recognized by that company and the other customers of that company.

It's pure, 100% bragging rights for people with too much money and not enough brains.
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dletter: I mean, people laugh at NFTs, but, art is extremely subjective, and stuff is as valuable as what other people put the value as.   That is true of literally everything.


It's as valuable as the money that the buyer needs laundered is, that's for sure.
 
IDisposable
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I can hang a work of art on my wall and look at it.  With an NFT, I can ... not really do anything with it.
 
lennavan
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

djfitz: TWX: dletter: I mean, people laugh at NFTs, but, art is extremely subjective, and stuff is as valuable as what other people put the value as.   That is true of literally everything.

I guess I need someone to explain to me what an NFT is (and I don't mean the wikipedia summary definition) when it appears that for many NFTs, the digital artifact they're supposed to represent is so widely proliferated that even claims by the original creator or owner would be difficult to truly determine.

I think you have a pretty good grasp of how stupid all of this is.

Saying I "own" a hash value of a meme doesn't seem to have any value whatsoever. But maybe there's something I'm missing. Is there a market exchange for hash values?

(Narrator: "You're not missing anything.")


You're missing the smug self satisfaction of "owning" a meme.
 
IlGreven
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well, I guess grifting crypto and NFTs does produce value!
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

djfitz: Is there a market exchange for hash values?


What a market exchange for hash might look like
beginningstreatment.comView Full Size
 
Target Builder [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TWX: dletter: I mean, people laugh at NFTs, but, art is extremely subjective, and stuff is as valuable as what other people put the value as.   That is true of literally everything.

I guess I need someone to explain to me what an NFT is (and I don't mean the wikipedia summary definition) when it appears that for many NFTs, the digital artifact they're supposed to represent is so widely proliferated that even claims by the original creator or owner would be difficult to truly determine.


You know how artists will do limited edition print runs? Particularly in photography and various types of printed works, where they print say 100 copies and number and sign each one. The numbered copies are worth more than the Un-numbered ones, and the lower numbers are mostly worth more than the higher numbered ones, and the #1 copy is worth the most, even though functionality it's the same as a regular Un-numbered print?

The rationality of all this is debatable, but searching for rationality in art pricing is a fools errand at the best of times. All that needs to be is a widely accepted tier of values and the system works.

NFTs are essentially a way to attach a number to a copy of a digital piece of art. It's a certificate saying "this is copy#1". This taps into an established valuation system for readily copyable physical works and applies it to digital works.

Again - the rationality of this valuation system is... well... yeah.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: dletter: I mean, people laugh at NFTs, but, art is extremely subjective, and stuff is as valuable as what other people put the value as.   That is true of literally everything.

I would argue that NFTs are not art, they're a mechanism for money laundering.


So is art.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Tax Boy: djfitz: Is there a market exchange for hash values?

What a market exchange for hash might look like
[beginningstreatment.com image 850x566]


Feh.  You're in the wrong place, man.  You can put that shiat on your Amex now.

hightimes.comView Full Size
 
PanicMan [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Money is wasted on the rich.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: fiddlehead: dletter: I mean, people laugh at NFTs, but, art is extremely subjective, and stuff is as valuable as what other people put the value as.   That is true of literally everything.
I woud argue that NFTs are not art, they're a mechanism for money laundering.
So is art.


How dare you. All those people in Jackson Hole just really love beauty, that's why there's so many art galleries there. That's also why they need to live in the most beautiful place in the world. They're very sensitive to ugliness. And you can't blame them. You should see the housing conditions of some of the workers who have to live there with them so they can get their lattes delivered on time.
 
djfitz
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Tax Boy: djfitz: Is there a market exchange for hash values?

What a market exchange for hash might look like
[beginningstreatment.com image 850x566]


In California, you can go to a brick-and-morter retail establishment.
Although it ends up looking just like the picture.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I just watched the Bob Ross documentary.  I used to think it would be cool to own a Bob Ross print.  Now I don't.
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 1 minute ago  

debug: It hasn't sold yet, so we don't know its value.


Value doesn't always equal price. Almost never, actually.
 
lurkey
‘’ 1 minute ago  

stuffy: Should have used a confetti shredder.


People shred confetti? Isn't already small enough?
 
