(NPR)   Pretty white girl in Mississippi catches COVID. Her community: OMG we are behind you, darling. Hear our prayers and know you are in our thoughts. After recovery, she asks them to get vaccinated. Her community: Who the fark do you think you are?   (npr.org) divider line
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thoughts and prayers are effective against neither coronavirus nor mass shootings. Or anything else.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She tried to save lives. All she got was empty stares.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
McClure is 23 and suspicious of conflicting information she's heard about the vaccine.

"I try not to watch the news. I get it from Facebook."

And this, ladies and gentlemen, is the problem.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Thoughts and prayers are effective against neither coronavirus nor mass shootings. Or anything else.


I don't know if I totally agree with that but I do know that God helps those who help themselves too.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But six months later, despite having watched a loved one struggle with the illness, some of Allie's closest friends and family remain unvaccinated.


Unbelievably stubborn, or unbelievably stupid? Yes.

"Forget it, Jake. It's Mississippi."
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: But six months later, despite having watched a loved one struggle with the illness, some of Allie's closest friends and family remain unvaccinated.


Unbelievably stubborn, or unbelievably stupid? Yes.

"Forget it, Jake. It's Mississippi."


You can't fix stupid.  I speak of this from experience as I have family in MS.  Let's just say that a few of them, I don't associate with
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as these idiots honestly believe that getting vaccinated means they are joining the Democratic Party, they will stay unvaccinated.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: McClure is 23 and suspicious of conflicting information she's heard about the vaccine.

"I try not to watch the news. I get it from Facebook."

And this, ladies and gentlemen, is the problem.


This is what I came here to say.  farking morons.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
McClure is 23 and suspicious of conflicting information she's heard about the vaccine.


My neighbor is an engineer an works with rockets.  Another one works with the ISS.  I told them that come next New Years, I'm going to buy some of those big rockets from the firework stand, strap them to my waist with duct tape and fly to the space station.  They told me I was stupid and will end up in the hospital with a burnt ass.  But I read on the internet that it will work so there is conflicting information.  I'm going to try it anyway.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Pretty?
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

UberDave: McClure is 23 and suspicious of conflicting information she's heard about the vaccine.


My neighbor is an engineer an works with rockets.  Another one works with the ISS.  I told them that come next New Years, I'm going to buy some of those big rockets from the firework stand, strap them to my waist with duct tape and fly to the space station.  They told me I was stupid and will end up in the hospital with a burnt ass.  But I read on the internet that it will work so there is conflicting information.  I'm going to try it anyway.


I remember seeing a documentary about a wiley coyote who did this; strapped some fireworks to his back in an effort to kill and eat a cruel and heartless roadrunner. I think it worked out well for him.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

blatz514: Pretty?


You are correct, it is wrong to describe people's looks. That's only for ugly-ass baby animals.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

bostonguy: McClure is 23 and suspicious of conflicting information she's heard about the vaccine.

"I try not to watch the news. I get it from Facebook."

And this, ladies and gentlemen, is the problem.


Bears repeating

People are f*cking morons and social media amplified their stupidity all the way to 11
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Pretty white girl in Mississippi...

A Mississippi "5" is a California "0.5".
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

blatz514: Pretty?


They really pushed that hair up.  Lady Real Estate agent on a For Sale Sign up

If your family tree is a telephone pole, maybe.

And remember, a telephone pole is tree that got a jerb.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Badmoodman: But six months later, despite having watched a loved one struggle with the illness, some of Allie's closest friends and family remain unvaccinated.


Unbelievably stubborn, or unbelievably stupid? Yes.

"Forget it, Jake. It's Mississippi."

You can't fix stupid.  I speak of this from experience as I have family in MS.  Let's just say that a few of them, I don't associate with


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"I feel like it hasn't been tested enough," says Erin Acey, 16

Im sure that in between looking for her panties on the floorboard of a Camaro and getting fingered behind the Dairy Queen she's busy down at the lab running antibody experiments.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: As long as these idiots honestly believe that getting vaccinated means they are joining the Democratic Party, they will stay unvaccinated.


If they did get vaccinated, they might admit to themselves that other things they believe are also bullshiat, and start thinking about leaving the Republican Party.
So they aren't completely wrong.
 
freakay
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The whole notion of getting information from Facebook is astounding.  If people want information, then watch several different news sources.  Watch CNN, Fox, and something else and weigh what they say.  Its not that hard...but, it would require people to come out of their comfort zones, which they clearly dont want to do.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"'No, father Abraham,' he said, 'but if someone from the dead goes to them, they will repent.'

"He said to him, 'If they do not listen to Moses and the Prophets, they will not be convinced even if someone rises from the dead.'

- Luke 16:30-31
 
StandsWithAFist
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

bostonguy: McClure is 23 and suspicious of conflicting information she's heard about the vaccine.

"I try not to watch the news. I get it from Facebook."

And this, ladies and gentlemen, is the problem.


Social media will be the death of us.

That said, another Farker in another thread posted a link to an interesting article - (conspiracy) theorizing that the internet (esp. social media sites) is effectively devoid of most humans & being run by bots/AI:

https://www.theatlantic.com/technolog​y​/archive/2021/08/dead-internet-theory-​wrong-but-feels-true/619937/
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Some people choose to get vaxxed. Some people choose to get COVID. Choose wisely.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Shostie: UberDave: McClure is 23 and suspicious of conflicting information she's heard about the vaccine.


My neighbor is an engineer an works with rockets.  Another one works with the ISS.  I told them that come next New Years, I'm going to buy some of those big rockets from the firework stand, strap them to my waist with duct tape and fly to the space station.  They told me I was stupid and will end up in the hospital with a burnt ass.  But I read on the internet that it will work so there is conflicting information.  I'm going to try it anyway.

I remember seeing a documentary about a wiley coyote who did this; strapped some fireworks to his back in an effort to kill and eat a cruel and heartless roadrunner. I think it worked out well for him.


He was a Super Genius, after all.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Oh God, the mother has the "Karen" haircut.
media.npr.orgView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Erin, Allie's 16-year-old cousin, still isn't sure when - or if - she'll get vaccinated. She's nervous about the side effects and wants to "wait and see." In her view, the pandemic has "died down" and she's unfamiliar with the delta variant. Rather than believe what she sees on the news or hears from federal health officials, she says she would "rather read about it and see it myself."

Allie, as you go through life, you'll pick and choose friends that you can relate to and that respect the values and ideals that you do.  When you get to your late 20s, you'll have gone through this cycle enough times that some of your cousins will have become the dumbest people you know.  Erin will be one of these people.
 
CzarChasm [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: bostonguy: Thoughts and prayers are effective against neither coronavirus nor mass shootings. Or anything else.

I don't know if I totally agree with that but I do know that God helps those who help themselves too.


" Pray all you want, but help me row AWAY from the rocks!! "
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Walker: Oh God, the mother has the "Karen" haircut.
[media.npr.org image 850x635]


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

bostonguy: McClure is 23 and suspicious of conflicting information she's heard about the vaccine.

"I try not to watch the news. I get it from Facebook."

And this, ladies and gentlemen, is the problem.


This. It really is un-farking-believable.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: blatz514: Pretty?

You are correct, it is wrong to describe people's looks. That's only for ugly-ass baby animals.


Perhaps you are new here.  "Smokin' hot" appears in many headlines.  And when you click on the link, you will not believe how horribly smokin' hot it is.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Walker: Oh God, the mother has the "Karen" haircut.
[media.npr.org image 850x635]


That family.... wow
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dothemath: "I feel like it hasn't been tested enough," says Erin Acey, 16

Im sure that in between looking for her panties on the floorboard of a Camaro and getting fingered behind the Dairy Queen she's busy down at the lab running antibody experiments.


The folks worried about long term effects of a vaccine that "hasn't been tested" should worry.  Since I was vaccinated I've run three marathons.  I didn't want to run them, it just happened.  I couldn't stop running.  Almost like the vaccine was forcing me to.  I wish I could go back to being fat.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Thoughts and prayers are effective against neither coronavirus nor mass shootings. Or anything else.


Try to tell that to the tens of millions of religious nuts in this country.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"I try not to watch the news. I get it from Facebook,"

Yeah, that's not news honey.
That's Russian disinformation.
 
spanarkelspinner
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Yeah, COVID's gonna be around for a long, long time thanks to people like this.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Begoggle: NewportBarGuy: As long as these idiots honestly believe that getting vaccinated means they are joining the Democratic Party, they will stay unvaccinated.

If they did get vaccinated, they might admit to themselves that other things they believe are also bullshiat, and start thinking about leaving the Republican Party.
So they aren't completely wrong.


That's a damn fair point... but I think a lot of them lack that much insight into why they do things. Some definitely would.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: bostonguy: Thoughts and prayers are effective against neither coronavirus nor mass shootings. Or anything else.

I don't know if I totally agree with that but I do know that God helps those who help themselves too.


That's not in the Bible. Maybe God helps those who don't do anything.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: The folks worried about long term effects of a vaccine that "hasn't been tested" should worry.


The stuff this dumb biatch sprays in her hair could probably kill half the trees in Vietnam but when it comes to a vaccine she turns into a healthy skeptic.

Im guessing she "has a black friend".
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
You can't convince people to get vaccinated who lack the mental capacity to so much as spell the name of their own state.

/m-i-s-s-i-s-s-i-p-p-in-your-i
 
lincoln65
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I guess we're using the term community loosely here. I would think a community would definitionally be interested in its collective health
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
And the banjo music played on...
 
crudler
‘’ 1 minute ago  

blatz514: Pretty?


You're reading it as (pretty) (white girl), when it's obvious the author meant (pretty white) (girl).  Whiter than "not white" or "kinda white," but not as white as "fully white."
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Shostie: UberDave: McClure is 23 and suspicious of conflicting information she's heard about the vaccine.


My neighbor is an engineer an works with rockets.  Another one works with the ISS.  I told them that come next New Years, I'm going to buy some of those big rockets from the firework stand, strap them to my waist with duct tape and fly to the space station.  They told me I was stupid and will end up in the hospital with a burnt ass.  But I read on the internet that it will work so there is conflicting information.  I'm going to try it anyway.

I remember seeing a documentary about a wiley coyote who did this; strapped some fireworks to his back in an effort to kill and eat a cruel and heartless roadrunner. I think it worked out well for him.


I want to continue Mad Mike Hughes' rocket research.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ less than a minute ago  
As much as I hate to encourage bad behavior, it wouldn't be the worst idea to give all the unvaccinated a $100 gift card to get the vaccine.  As obstinate as they are, chances are they'll completely sell out their entire worldview for a few bucks.
 
lolmao500
‘’ less than a minute ago  

johnny_vegas: This. It really is un-farking-believable.


This is what happens when a generation is raised on social medias.
 
