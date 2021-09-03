 Skip to content
 
(NPR)   Your next car may be built out of ocean rocks, which should provide some degree of protection against out-of-control Teslas on autopilot   (npr.org) divider line
    More: Strange, Carbon dioxide, nascent industry of deep sea mining, carbon sequestration, deep sea mining, industry's first commercial mining applications, Ocean, much carbon dioxide, climate scientists counter  
urger [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What I'm getting from this is that the CIA is trying to recover another foreign submarine
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Set a course for Bikini Bottom
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
But does the ocean rock?
 
p51d007
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yabba Dabba Do!

Juc
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
those deposits from deep sea vents or something? sounds kinda cool actually. Although I couldn't tell you if that's any better or worse than getting it from land.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Private_Citizen
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
3/4 of the planet is water. It's no surprise there are areas just covered with rock nodules rich in critical metals.

Funny thing is, we've barely begun to explore the ocean. I think it's going to be our next frontier well before space travel.
 
