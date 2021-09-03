 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   With yet another reason why we should stop hiding at home, get back to work, and welcome the sweet embrace of Covid-19, the people at Daily Fail have discovered that our cats are getting sick from the stress of having us underfoot all the time   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now I doubt the existence of cats.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: Now I doubt the existence of cats.


I would agree, except therefore there's two them sitting at the foot of my bed.

That said, I think this is just another one of those articles written by middle management who are lamenting the fact that we aren't in the office
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark the fail. If cats are sick of us, let them go into the office and be useful for a change.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been working from home for years and years with up to 4 cats sometimes when one of the cousin/half-brother Burmese visits.  Each cat gets obviously anxious when I leave the house, especially the youngest female who quietly freaks out all super wide-eyed full aperture when I step outside to water plants.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Vats have warned"

booktoss.jpg Stopped reading there
 
sheilanagig
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SpaceMonkey-66:
That said, I think this is just another one of those articles written by middle management who are lamenting the fact that we aren't in the office

They must be getting desperate if they're pulling the "You're stressing out your cat" card to convince people to go back to the office.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, think about it. They can't have those wild parties they used to throw. The pawdemic really hit them hard.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My cat actually does get pretty sick of me hanging around. Maybe it's because if I ain't going anywhere I spend the day buck naked.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grumpy Cat: Well, think about it. They can't have those wild parties they used to throw. The pawdemic really hit them hard.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SharkInfested
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this "writer" know any cats?? Has there ever been a one who can't find a "fark it, I want to be alone" secret hidey spot? (she says with a cat on her tummy.)

Ours has managed to adjust quite well to having two full-time servants.
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, my cat seems awfully tired of me trying to type on my keyboard right in the middle of his favorite napping spot.
 
SharkInfested
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grumpy Cat: Well, think about it. They can't have those wild parties they used to throw. The pawdemic really hit them hard.


User name checks out.
 
Icarus_Rising [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
got my cat in the middle of lockdown.  If anything, me going back to work is what's stressing her out.  I demand more lockdown (and kitties cuddles)!
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sheilanagig: SpaceMonkey-66:
That said, I think this is just another one of those articles written by middle management who are lamenting the fact that we aren't in the office

They must be getting desperate if they're pulling the "You're stressing out your cat" card to convince people to go back to the office.


Let's be fair: middle management's cats probably ARE sick of them.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Breaker Moran: I've been working from home for years and years with up to 4 cats sometimes when one of the cousin/half-brother Burmese visits.  Each cat gets obviously anxious when I leave the house, especially the youngest female who quietly freaks out all super wide-eyed full aperture when I step outside to water plants.


There are lots of YT videos with security-cam footage of cats freaking out when owners are gone.

Our two are the same. Mrs. Harlee tells me that when I am out, the cats take turns watching the door until they hear me coming down the hall. I see the same thing when Mrs. Harlee goes out. We are part of their Pride, and they worry when the family isn't complete. This pandemic has spoiled them rotten.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: My cat actually does get pretty sick of me hanging around. Maybe it's because if I ain't going anywhere I spend the day buck naked.


Well, of COURSE he is getting sick of you. You're leaving skid marks on the furniture he likes to sleep on.
 
Galileo's Daughter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My cat just sits around looking at me like he's judging my life choices.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Harlee: Subtonic: My cat actually does get pretty sick of me hanging around. Maybe it's because if I ain't going anywhere I spend the day buck naked.

Well, of COURSE he is getting sick of you. You're leaving skid marks on the furniture he likes to sleep on.


Whatever it takes to keep him off the kitchen counter.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Meanwhile dogs are happier than ever.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Whose got that chill cat drum video...

Always gets me in a good mood when I see it
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Yeah uh huh, has the writer met my cat? She likes her alone time but last week when I was home I was her personal amusement park.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Harlee: Breaker Moran: I've been working from home for years and years with up to 4 cats sometimes when one of the cousin/half-brother Burmese visits.  Each cat gets obviously anxious when I leave the house, especially the youngest female who quietly freaks out all super wide-eyed full aperture when I step outside to water plants.

There are lots of YT videos with security-cam footage of cats freaking out when owners are gone.

Our two are the same. Mrs. Harlee tells me that when I am out, the cats take turns watching the door until they hear me coming down the hall. I see the same thing when Mrs. Harlee goes out. We are part of their Pride, and they worry when the family isn't complete. This pandemic has spoiled them rotten.


The little one I mention pretty much monitors the garage doors when I leave, I'm sure of it.  All of them are extra spoiled due to Pandemic.  They've been super beneficial during this time.
 
TWX
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: "Vats have warned"

booktoss.jpg Stopped reading there


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I've always been with 24/7 with my cat. If I'm gone for more than two hours she investigates me like any mom would should her kid go missing.

I go to the grocery store and she's waiting at the door as soon as the garage door opens.

She checks to see if I'm still breathing in the middle of the night.

She has many "leave me the fark alone" spots in the house.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
ours are aware of and unhappy with any variation in routine.  i didn't realize how predictable we were til i noticed their reactions to change.
 
simkatu
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well, the cats with owners who do actual work haven't noticed anything different.  For those of us sitting at home by ourselves with a computer the cats are ready to murder us.
 
Boberella
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I adopted mine in June 2020, and now I work from home with no need to go into the office, since my office is five hours away. I can say with 1000% confidence, that my cats are thrilled when I am here, and anxious when I go out.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
humoropedia.comView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: "Vats have warned"

booktoss.jpg Stopped reading there


Vets want more money
 
Wobambo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

freakdiablo: Grumpy Cat: Well, think about it. They can't have those wild parties they used to throw. The pawdemic really hit them hard.

[Fark user image 220x220] [View Full Size image _x_]


I can smell the cat food.
 
chewd
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
