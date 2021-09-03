 Skip to content
 
(Onion AV Club)   Cameo's list of their most successful "celebrities" is a rundown of "who?" and "seriously?" and "what the hell is wrong with you, America"
    Rudy Giuliani, American television actors, American Idol, Arrested Development, American film actors, William Hung, Brian Baumgartner  
bluorangefyre
1 hour ago  
I believe the most popular athlete on there is Mick Foley, aka Mankind, aka Cactus Jack, aka Dude Love.  And he will usually go into at least two personas in his videos.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat
1 hour ago  
I'd probably pay $150 to have Colin Mochrie do something silly.

I'd certainly pay Andy Dick $99 to hold his head underwater until the bubbles stop.
 
Walker
1 hour ago  
Salmon
Walker: Word up!
Madman drummers bummers
Seriously, though, what the hell IS wrong with you, America?
 
dothemath
ZMugg
Salmon: Walker: Word up!
bastard
[media1.giphy.com image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]

bastard


I'm surprised it wasn't first.
 
disaster bastard
I want a Keith David Cameo where he yells "ASS TO ASS" to my wife for her birthday.
 
Myk-House of El
Walker: Word up!
[media1.giphy.com image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]


At least post a video so we know what a successful Cameo sounds like.


Cameo - Word Up (Official Video)
/Featuring LeVar Burton
 
Salmon
ZMugg: Salmon: Walker: Word up!
[media1.giphy.com image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]

bastard

I'm surprised it wasn't first.


now I'll be singing that stupid song all morning
 
Bslim
germ78
I wonder how many people hire Andy Dick just to dress him down for getting Phil Hartman killed?
 
Super Chronic
Who wants to go in on $400 for Rudy to say something that he doesn't understand is idiotic, which can then be splashed all over the Internet?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
Myk-House of El: Walker: Word up!
[media1.giphy.com image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]

At least post a video so we know what a successful Cameo sounds like.


/Featuring LeVar Burton


Lets also post that song done right:

Gun - Word Up
Tchernobog
Colin Mochrie though.  His was the only name I recognized.

Well, andy dick, but I'm not sure that counts as a human.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
I think the requirement that you have some sort of celebrity to become a cameo personality is offensive. So what if I've only got 35 followers (29 of which are bots) on my Twitter feed? Maybe people just haven't found me yet.
 
Solty Dog
I tried to get Dennis Quaid for my wife's birthday. I didn't have my glasses on and I ordered 5 minutes of Randy Quaid. Now she won't speak to me.
 
MarkTimeTire
Andy Dick is the only person that I heard of. I have never watched him though.
 
eagles95
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: I'd probably pay $150 to have Colin Mochrie do something silly.

I'd certainly pay Andy Dick $99 to hold his head underwater until the bubbles stop.


I got $50 to help fix the Andy Dick situation
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
Madman drummers bummers: Seriously, though, what the hell IS wrong with you, America?
How much time you got?


How much time you got?
 
Walker
Salmon: ZMugg: Salmon: Walker: Word up!
[media1.giphy.com image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]

bastard

I'm surprised it wasn't first.

now I'll be singing that stupid song all morning


Yeah, it's already stuck in my head now.
 
dothemath
red230
bluorangefyre: I believe the most popular athlete on there is Mick Foley, aka Mankind, aka Cactus Jack, aka Dude Love.  And he will usually go into at least two personas in his videos.


Which is sad considering that they also have Kareem Abdul Jabbar who is easily in the 10 ten of all time greats in the NBA and is also an accomplished author and civil rights advocate. I went to see him on his speaking tour pre-covid and the man is a serious intellectual who has made the world a better place.
 
DayeOfJustice
It actually makes some sense. Most of those people have unique looks/voices, so even if you don't remember where you saw/heard them, they're still memorable. You don't just want someone "famous" for a video greeting (which is all Cameo is), you want someone unique and memorable.
 
lennavan
This article is just a stolen recap of someone elses actual work/article that actually links to the source.  It would have taken an extra 10 seconds to link to the primary source giving them the clicks/credit and it's better.

This is one of the reasons why journalism is dying.
 
brantgoose
Cameo's list doubles as a list of celebreties who died of Covid-19 in 2020 (a work in progress, so not all of them are dead yet):

Here's the full list:

Ed Brown, aka "Big Ed" (90 Day franchise), $69
Josh Sussman (Glee, Wizards of Waverly Place), $50
Brian Baumgartner (The Office), $195
Larry Thomas (Seinfeld), $80
William Hung (American Idol), $30
Fred Stoller (Handy Manny, Everybody Loves Raymond), $30
Colin Mochrie (Whose Line Is It Anyway?), $150
Ray Abruzzo (The Sopranos, The Practice), $99
Sandra Diaz Twine (Survivor), $60
Lee Rosbach aka Captain Lee (Below Deck), $250
Michael Rappaport (Atypical), $199
Carson Kressley (Queer Eye for the Straight Guy), $69
Jesse Metcalfe (Desperate Housewives), $159
James Marsters (Runaways, Buffy the Vampire Slayer), $50
Nikki Blonsky (Hairspray, Smash), $40
TJ Lavin (The Challenge), $275
Luann De Lesseps (The Real Housewives of New York City), $125
Kate Flannery (The Office), $190
Andy Dick (NewsRadio), $99
Ryan Ochoa (iCarly), $99

No, Andy Dick is still not dead yet, but Trumpers are working on it.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
I'm afraid to say I know no one on that list. Not one. I suppose I should feel...left out.

Nah. I'm good.
 
blondambition
eagles95: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: I'd probably pay $150 to have Colin Mochrie do something silly.

I'd certainly pay Andy Dick $99 to hold his head underwater until the bubbles stop.

I got $50 to help fix the Andy Dick situation


I'll kick in the additional $49.
 
schubie
I love Carson Kressley and the fact that he charges $69.
 
TWX
dothemath: [64.media.tumblr.com image 500x340]


David Alan Grier is a national treasure.

Don "No Soul" Simmons Sings!
iron_city_ap
I had Gary Busey do one for my wife's birthday a couple years ago. He wasn't cheap ($300), but he absolutely did not disappoint.
 
Earthworm Jim Jones
I got a couple from Fred Stoller when he had them on sale for $5 at beginning of pandemic.  Big E from WWE gives the best and it was worth every penny.  I did a Todd Glass one for my friend and he knocked it out of the park too.  It was like 5 minutes long lol.
 
TWX
No Nigel Farage?

Nigel Farage wishes Hugh Janus a happy birthday
Munden
Gilbert Gottfried was on some podcast and he was one of the most popular Cameo stars in 2019, and he's still doing well today.

Cameo takes a 25% cut. His typical videos are 2 minutes.

Just looked at the Wayback machine of his page and in 2019 he had 385 reviews at $150 = $57,750 *.75= $43.3k
Now he has 2674 reviews with a current price of $175.  A 2-minute video would mean $3,937/hr

So maybe $165 averaged across 3 years * 2674 = $441,000*0.75 = $330,907 or ~$110,300/yr

Probably double that or more for those that don't leave a review?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
Has-beens with no other source of income.
 
id10ts
I went through a site that specializes in Puerto Rican performers.
For $250 I had my wife's favorite singer Ednita Nazario send her an anniversary greeting.
(We weren't able to be together for either our first or second anniversaries.)
She absolutely loved it.
 
Bloodnok
The ability to get a Gilbert Gottfried shout out makes the whole website worth while.
 
Chainsaw Turd Elf
Thosw
One of my gaming buddies got one from Ian Michael Black courtesy of his wife (he'd been helping around the house after she broke her wrist cycling). IMB recorded it at one of his shows and absolutely busted my buddy's chops for 2 minutes. It was great.
 
mjbok
It is only fans without the fun bits.
 
NM Volunteer
Andy Dick and the Who's Line guy are the only ones I recognize, and I wish I didn't recognize Andy Dick.  A bunch of nobodies, basically.
 
the_rhino
red230: bluorangefyre: I believe the most popular athlete on there is Mick Foley, aka Mankind, aka Cactus Jack, aka Dude Love.  And he will usually go into at least two personas in his videos.

Which is sad considering that they also have Kareem Abdul Jabbar who is easily in the 10 ten of all time greats in the NBA and is also an accomplished author and civil rights advocate. I went to see him on his speaking tour pre-covid and the man is a serious intellectual who has made the world a better place.


He would get more Cameo requests if he worked hard enough on defense.
 
Hyperbolic Hyperbole
I knew... six names. Six names on that list. Two of them made me really sad to see them there, like "wtf happened to your life that you're reduced to this" sad. And I can't imagine paying money to ANY of them for a personalized video clip or call or whatever Cameo actually does.
 
TWX
Tyrone Slothrop: Has-beens with no other source of income.


So kinda like everyone when demand for them reduces?

I can understand entertainers in an era when filling auditoriums is fraught with problems turning to platforms like this.  If that entertainer can make a hundred bucks a pop for a few minutes work, and has the work discipline and draw to fulfill a long list of requests, that might well be pretty profitable.

It's also probably a lot more lucrative and safer than back when entertainers would go to conventions to sign autographs and take pictures with fans.  For those events an entertainer would have to hire a staffer or two to help manage the money and sell the pictures to be signed, and while in those cases the cash-nature of the business might allow for some tax skimming, the costs to participate are much higher even if the convention is providing crowd-control.  If nothing else they're stuck to a pretty rigid schedule for when the need to do panels and when they need to be at the autograph booth, and withdrawing for a break isn't much of an option.

It might be necessary to report Cameo income to the IRS but having one's choice of schedule and the ability to work from the comfort of one's own home has a lot of appeal if one can't tour and doesn't presently have a regular gig.
 
kokomo61
Myk-House of El: Walker: Word up!
[media1.giphy.com image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]

At least post a video so we know what a successful Cameo sounds like.


[YouTube video: Cameo - Word Up (Official Video)]

/Featuring LeVar Burton


I guess that was about a year before he joined Star Trek: TNG.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
kokomo61
I haven't paid for a Cameo, but by donating to a charity, I got Maurice LeMarche to do two phone messages for me - One as The Brain, and the other as Calculon.

/worth it
 
Oak
My fantasy-football league (I know, nobody cares)'s commissioner got one from Dave Wannstadt as a pre-draft message a couple seasons back; it was a fun moment and Wanny nailed it, answering a couple of softball questions a couple of the owners submitted and making fun of a couple of team names.
 
abhorrent1
Carson Kressley (Queer Eye for the Straight Guy), $69
heh

heh
 
Lee in Texas
I'm firmly in "Who???" crowd.
 
