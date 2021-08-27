 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   "Is that a crack pipe in your foof or are you pleased to...oh...yeah, it's a crack pipe" (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Where else would naked Florida woman keep her pipe?
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Foof" .ha.
 
Headso
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
crack is wack, kids
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"When 69-year-old Florida homeowner, James Clark came home from a doctor's appointment to find a naked woman in his swimming pool he did what any normal bloke would do and called the police"

Ummmm
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What's her Fark handle?
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Next time you're at the gas station store in a weird neighborhood buying your $0.79 slushie and Combos, you have to question if ALL the weathered 30 year old women who look 60 have a crackpipe in their 'ginas.  Because they do.  All of them.

/she's right behind you!
 
Wings4Marie
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
she was located by police when she responded to their "Marco!".

/Literal whore bath
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Foot? Roof?
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
A repeat from a July story?  Couldn't the Sun find any recent stories involving naked women?
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Oliver Twisted: A repeat from a July story?  Couldn't the Sun find any recent stories involving naked women?


https://www.knoe.com/2021/08/27/naked​-​woman-sets-13-fires-inside-macs-fresh-​market-authorities-say/

Here you go!

(The Sun is not there)
 
mrparks
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Oliver Twisted: A repeat from a July story?  Couldn't the Sun find any recent stories involving naked women?


The real story is if that cop can twerk.
 
wild9
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Oliver Twisted: A repeat from a July story?  Couldn't the Sun find any recent stories involving naked women?


Pretty sure I read this on Fark awhile back as well. I don't remember the crack pipe portion of it though. Maybe she did it again to another fella.
 
