(Abc.net.au)   Resut the Cluck: New Zealand edition   (abc.net.au) divider line
17
17 Comments     (+0 »)
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the bok?
 
thisispete
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The most serious of the stabbings were described as being in a "moderate condition", so hopefully all the victims will recover.

While it's illegal for two or more people to plan a terrorist attack in NZ - that's covered by conspiracy laws - until the mosque attacks in 2019, legislation hadn't been introduced to outlaw lone wolf attack planning. Such a law is now making its way through the legislature.

We'll know more about the attacker when and if the courts lift the suppression orders about him.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Terrible that a madman with a knife can injure as many as six people in the 60 seconds it took to take him down.
 
IlGreven
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Are the knives ok?
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Terrible that a madman with a knife can injure as many as six people in the 60 seconds it took to take him down.


Imagine how many people he would have injured or killed if he had a gun.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Someone over there buy the shooter a beer (or beverage of choice).
 
Summoner101
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Lorelle: Summoner101: Terrible that a madman with a knife can injure as many as six people in the 60 seconds it took to take him down.

Imagine how many people he would have injured or killed if he had a gun.


[thatsthejoke.jpg]
 
odinsposse
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

thisispete: The most serious of the stabbings were described as being in a "moderate condition", so hopefully all the victims will recover.

While it's illegal for two or more people to plan a terrorist attack in NZ - that's covered by conspiracy laws - until the mosque attacks in 2019, legislation hadn't been introduced to outlaw lone wolf attack planning. Such a law is now making its way through the legislature.

We'll know more about the attacker when and if the courts lift the suppression orders about him.


Only commies use government legislation to address issues as they come up. Shouldn't some knife lobbyists be paying these people?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Stabby trifecta in play.
 
thisispete
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

odinsposse: Only commies use government legislation to address issues as they come up. Shouldn't some knife lobbyists be paying these people?


The spokesman for Big Knife is stuck across the Tasman.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Lorelle: Summoner101: Terrible that a madman with a knife can injure as many as six people in the 60 seconds it took to take him down.

Imagine how many people he would have injured or killed if he had a gun.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

capt.snicklefritz: What the bok?


cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Cheesehead_Dave [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If only there were a good guy with a knife nearby.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Lorelle: Summoner101: Terrible that a madman with a knife can injure as many as six people in the 60 seconds it took to take him down.

Imagine how many people he would have injured or killed if he had a gun.

[thatsthejoke.jpg]


But it isn't funny...it's just sad.

Not as sad as mass shootings in the U.S., though.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Cheesehead_Dave: If only there were a good guy with a knife nearby.


Thankfully there was a cop with a gun nearby. It looks like the only reason this didn't turn out much worse is because the cops were following him.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Cheesehead_Dave: If only there were a good guy with a knife nearby.


Now, THAT is funny.
 
fargin a
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If I'm going to be attacked by a nut, I think I'd rather be shot.
 
