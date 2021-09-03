 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   Since the devastating split from his sex doll wife, Yuri has found new love. With an ashtray   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
21
    More: Facepalm, Love, Marriage, Yuri Tolochko, Sex doll, real clinic, last year claims, Dolls, 36-year-old  
•       •       •

743 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Sep 2021 at 7:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Now he'll finally have a chance to hit bottom
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Stop making an ash of yourself, Yuri.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Ashtray? Still ahead of most farkers.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That is one smokin' ashtray.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
he is now madly in love with an ashtray - and plans to give it an artificial vagina.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
He needs a long term relationship with a psychiatrist.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's like an episode of South Park.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: he is now madly in love with an ashtray - and plans to give it an artificial vagina.

[Fark user image 275x1006]


Doesn't the scrubbing part go on the inside?
/asking for a friend
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

grokca: Prank Call of Cthulhu: he is now madly in love with an ashtray - and plans to give it an artificial vagina.

[Fark user image 275x1006]

Doesn't the scrubbing part go on the inside?
/asking for a friend


That's the GILF version.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
When's the last time you saw a farking ashtray at the bar?
 
RsquaredW
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
My name is Jack
I'm a necrophiliac
I fark dead women
And fill 'em full of jism
But I get frustrated
When they get cremated
Try as I must
I can't fark dust
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Does Mr. Nipples need more attention this week?
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
He must have found out someone else was pumping her.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

offacue: When's the last time you saw a farking ashtray at the bar?


Recently in Atlanta, GA. Some bars permit smoking if the establishment is over 21.
 
Salmon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: [Fark user image 425x525]Does Mr. Nipples need more attention this week?


yep, some pretty serious biatch tits, a sign of really low grade roids
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
He's going to get a song about him from The Tiger Lilies.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

steklo: offacue: When's the last time you saw a farking ashtray at the bar?

Recently in Atlanta, GA. Some bars permit smoking if the establishment is over 21.


But was it a *farking* ashtray.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
See this stage platform?
Fark user imageView Full Size

STOP farkING GIVING IT TO PEOPLE LIKE THIS!
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Now. You are just being silly.
 
guestguy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: [Fark user image 425x525]Does Mr. Nipples need more attention this week?


I hate Fark this morning...

reactiongifs.comView Full Size
 
Ketchuponsteak [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: He needs a long term relationship with a psychiatrist.


Look up pansexuality.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.