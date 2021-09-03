 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTLA Los Angeles)   Protestor at anti-stabbing rally gets stabbed   (ktla.com) divider line
6
    More: Dumbass, Crime, Los Angeles Police Department, Police, Los Angeles, Criminal justice, Downtown Los Angeles, Rodney King, Protest  
•       •       •

170 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Sep 2021 at 3:30 AM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
King Something
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
woodjf
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Was there an equal but opposite pro stabbing crowd.
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Was the Ironic tag stabbed as well?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
🔪
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Sources claim, protester is the preferred terminology, and protestor is the alternate spelling.

The Atlantic has a longwinded opinion

/subby
//stupid Flanders spellcheck
 
foo monkey
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's like how anti-staba keeps showing up a pro-stab rallies.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.