(Local10 WPLG)   Yeah, we made some minor statistical corrections and it seems another person or two might have died of COVID   (local10.com) divider line
5
A Fark Handle [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
People got to die from something...
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Meh, probably every state does that occasionally.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now that DeSantis has successfully encouraged the agonizing suicide of the voters which comprised his previous margin of victory the odds are much better one day we'll get a real accounting of just what is happening in Florida.

We might even learn that tens of thousands of people actually did NOT die from "Chest Bursting from Pride while watching Trump Boat Parade," "Suicide over Biden's stealing the 2020 election" or even "Broken Pelvis from re-enacting the 'Golden Girls' episode where Blanche and Dorothy did a Reverse Suspension Bridge on Mr. Burt Reynolds"
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Now that DeSantis has successfully encouraged the agonizing suicide of the voters which comprised his previous margin of victory the odds are much better one day we'll get a real accounting of just what is happening in Florida.

We might even learn that tens of thousands of people actually did NOT die from "Chest Bursting from Pride while watching Trump Boat Parade," "Suicide over Biden's stealing the 2020 election" or even "Broken Pelvis from re-enacting the 'Golden Girls' episode where Blanche and Dorothy did a Reverse Suspension Bridge on Mr. Burt Reynolds"


What season was that in?  I think I missed an episode.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need an update on the "this is fine" dog where he tries to leave, but DeSantis ties him to the chair.
 
