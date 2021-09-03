 Skip to content
 
(Huffington Post)   Activists are bombarding the Texas Abortion Reporting website with spam and Shrek porn   (huffpost.com) divider line
56
A Fark Handle [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Dog the Abortion Hunter!!
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Awesome.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I saw Greg Abbott taking Lady Liberty out behind the barn to shoot her.
Should I report that too?
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has anyone reported Ted Cruz for taking his daughters to Cancun yet? After all, he was only there for a day and had to go during a climate-change-driven state emergency -- it must have been really important.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size


Rule 34.  No exceptions.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GrymReeper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Excellent!
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
C'mere dawnkee!
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: C'mere dawnkee!


phenn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow.

This thread is balls.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

phenn: Wow.

This thread is balls.


Smoking GNU
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This thread, and mattymouse hasn't even made an appearance yet.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: This thread, and mattymouse hasn't even made an appearance yet.


Wanna place any bets about how many posts he can make before he's given a vacation?
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

phenn: Wow.

This thread is balls.


I can see how someone might think it's funny to bombard the thread with Shrek porn...but it would sort of look like they're upset about the reporting of Texas Right to Life getting bombed with Shrek porn and they are throwing a tantrum
 
Headso
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I tried to do an anonymous tip about Ted Cruz taking his daughters to Mexico for abortions but the site was already crashed.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This is cute and all, but abortion providers have still shut down in Texas. You can't meme your way to justice.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Friendly reminder that horse paste causes miscarriages, so please report anyone using or looking to buy it

https://mobile.twitter.com/MaxKennerly​/status/1433645504647286784
 
ssa5
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well I have submitted twice to report :)

Hopefully is slow day today and I can report more. I have the entire cast & crew of the last Star Wars series to report, because my god they were an abortion of the franchise after all.
 
phedex
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This is exactly what I figured would happen.

Let the full might of bored 4channers, encyclopedia drammatica, christorians and basement dwellers around the country make their reporting system useless.
 
LL316
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I think instead of the funny option, people should do some research and accuse Republican politicians and any vocal anti abortion or anti vaxx doctor of it.  If we're going to be figuratively burning burning people at the stake anyway, we may as well figuratively burn some actual witches while we're at it.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Warthog: [i.redd.it image 720x680]


I need you to understand that as an atheist it pains me to say this, but you really need Jesus.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: phenn: Wow.

This thread is balls.

I can see how someone might think it's funny to bombard the thread with Shrek porn...but it would sort of look like they're upset about the reporting of Texas Right to Life getting bombed with Shrek porn and they are throwing a tantrum


You misunderstand me, good Orca.   Many people Fark from work.  They may feel like they can't do Google  image searches for "Shrek and Batman farking," "donkey deep dicking dragon," "Shrek knocked up with Sonic," and "Shrek's balls NSFW" to find content for their own hoax reports to Texas. I'm not throwing a tantrum.  I'm performing a public service, by giving them source images in this thread that remain SFW but convey the underlying Shrek porn themes.  They can then pick their favorites and make their own submissions.

Or they can masturbate furiously to Shrekrotica at their desks.

Still a public service.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
As it should be.
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I hope they rope that out-of-state abortion outlaw Rafael Edward Cruz. High sheriff got enough information to hogtie that yellowbelly lilly liver, I've reported him four times now.

/That's how Texans talk
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Warthog: [i.redd.it image 720x680]

I need you to understand that as an atheist it pains me to say this, but you really need Jesus.

[i.pinimg.com image 850x637]


Elliot8654
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Warthog: TorpedoOrca: phenn: Wow.

This thread is balls.

I can see how someone might think it's funny to bombard the thread with Shrek porn...but it would sort of look like they're upset about the reporting of Texas Right to Life getting bombed with Shrek porn and they are throwing a tantrum

You misunderstand me, good Orca.   Many people Fark from work.  They may feel like they can't do Google  image searches for "Shrek and Batman farking," "donkey deep dicking dragon," "Shrek knocked up with Sonic," and "Shrek's balls NSFW" to find content for their own hoax reports to Texas. I'm not throwing a tantrum.  I'm performing a public service, by giving them source images in this thread that remain SFW but convey the underlying Shrek porn themes.  They can then pick their favorites and make their own submissions.

Or they can masturbate furiously to Shrekrotica at their desks.

Still a public service.


And we of the kinda weirdo internet community thank you for your service.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: This is cute and all, but abortion providers have still shut down in Texas. You can't meme your way to justice.


You are correct, in the same way you can't win a war with airpower alone.  But it sure can be satisfying to watch shiat get blowed up from 2,000 miles away while others on the ground do the hard work.
 
Deathbymeteor
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

LL316: I think instead of the funny option, people should do some research and accuse Republican politicians and any vocal anti abortion or anti vaxx doctor of it.  If we're going to be figuratively burning burning people at the stake anyway, we may as well figuratively burn some actual witches while we're at it.


Better to use random names from a name generator.  Any basically competent person would go through all the complaints and just do basic searching to filter out the ones with R politician names in them.  Making them dig through thousands and tens of thousands of possible yet fake submissions is a better way to screw these zealots.
 
phedex
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Deathbymeteor: LL316: I think instead of the funny option, people should do some research and accuse Republican politicians and any vocal anti abortion or anti vaxx doctor of it.  If we're going to be figuratively burning burning people at the stake anyway, we may as well figuratively burn some actual witches while we're at it.

Better to use random names from a name generator.  Any basically competent person would go through all the complaints and just do basic searching to filter out the ones with R politician names in them.  Making them dig through thousands and tens of thousands of possible yet fake submissions is a better way to screw these zealots.


I'd start by finding a directory of pastors online.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I thought they just needed to file a report to place the bounty. They have to sue the clinics? I've escorted at Planned Parenthood past these idiots. There's no way the can afford the legal fees. Also, on what grounds?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
https://www.theonion.com/new-texas-la​w​-allows-private-citizens-to-hold-pregn​ant-1847602167
i.kinja-img.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Warthog: [i.redd.it image 720x680]


Note how large that square is for Shrek

( ° ʖ °)
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
*sips coffee and clicks on thread*

O_O

It's too early for this much weird...
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

guestguy: *sips coffee and clicks on thread*

O_O

It's too early for this much weird...


It's weird o'clock somewhere.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Headso: I tried to do an anonymous tip about Ted Cruz taking his daughters to Mexico for abortions but the site was already crashed.


Remember to report him under his real name, Rafael.
 
Salmon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Do more, do more!
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Maybe someday a freedom loving nation will invade Texas and overthrow the conservative religious extremists that are oppressing their people.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The reporting site is a .com and not a .gov????
 
MagicBoris
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Warthog: [Fark user image 600x423]


Warthog: [images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c​2​.wixmp.com image 850x818]


Warthog: [i.redd.it image 720x680]


Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

guestguy: *sips coffee and clicks on thread*

O_O

It's too early for this much weird...


It's never/always too early for this much weird!
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: The reporting site is a .com and not a .gov????


Private site, offering a "prize" to the "winner."

In a normal state this would be all kinds of illegal.  Maybe if instead of spamming Shrek porn, folks should be spamming contributions to the ACLU.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: Maybe someday a freedom loving nation will invade Texas and overthrow the conservative religious extremists that are oppressing their people.


Do they have oil?
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: guestguy: *sips coffee and clicks on thread*

O_O

It's too early for this much weird...

It's weird o'clock somewhere.


Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I saw Greg Abbott taking Lady Liberty out behind the barn to shoot her.
Should I report that too?


Did he hogtie her and rape her first?
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: The reporting site is a .com and not a .gov????


It's a feature, not a bug.  If it were a .gov address, then the State of Texas would be subjecting itself to suit over the new law.  But the whole point of the law is to shift enforcement to private citizens, and thereby do a procedural end-run around the ability to get the case in front of the Supreme Court on an expedited basis.  It is why the five Gilead justices declined to stay it, without reaching the underlying constitutional question.
 
