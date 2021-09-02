 Skip to content
(CNN)   Police in Texas unhappy with new law allowing open carry of guns in public without permit or proper training:"They just went full 'murica. You NEVER go full 'murica"   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
40
    More: Followup, Firearm, Gun politics, gun law, constitutional carry, gun violence, state Sen. Charles Schwertner, number of shootings, open carry  
40 Comments     (+0 »)
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Letting people carry open or concealed without a permit may turn their state into a right wing dystopia like...Vermont? That's right folks, the land of Bernie Sanders has been this way forever.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
As long as you don't shoot a fetus
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I never thought the cops in Texas were concerned about paperwo.... oh these are white people.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
LOL - they're all for the right-wing agenda, except when it comes to the part about the populace being armed and prepared to fight authority.
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Open carry here in Arizona.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Fingerware Error: Letting people carry open or concealed without a permit may turn their state into a right wing dystopia like...Vermont? That's right folks, the land of Bernie Sanders has been this way forever.


Know what you don't hear a lot about in Vermont? Shootings.  Maybe if Texans would grow the fark up and learn that rights come with responsibilities then we can let them play with their boom boom toys.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I'm waiting for the shootout at the Abbott Abortionplex.
 
OneFretAway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I swear.  Goddammit.  This state has gone f*cking apeshiat.  I am 100% certain this will get people killed.
 
LIGAFF [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

OneFretAway: I swear.  Goddammit.  This state has gone f*cking apeshiat.  I am 100% certain this will get people killed.


Hopefully it will be the right people.
 
brachiopod [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
FTFA: a measure that experts say will make it more challenging for law enforcement to protect the public from gun violence.

Please explain to me how law enforcement protects the public from gun violence.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


They outlawed abortion. Make damn sure you don't get assaulted, ladies.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

toddalmighty: Open carry here in Arizona.


Yeah and not really a big deal. I do wish they did more on the education for proper use of a concealed firearm. I didnt like the repeal of the prerequisite class prior to cc.

It isnt that i am against it. Im just nervous some dumbass will do something stupid out of ignorance.
 
A Fark Handle [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Go home Texas, you're drunk.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awwww, the pig cops are mad in Texas? Screw 'em.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kitchen Gun - In stores now! 🔫😂 - BBC
Youtube 6-7NDP8V-6A
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Fingerware Error: Letting people carry open or concealed without a permit may turn their state into a right wing dystopia like...Vermont? That's right folks, the land of Bernie Sanders has been this way forever.


Counterpoint: Vermont is not full of Texans.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
the-sun.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
fark the police
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You Americans are crazy.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image image 250x197]

They outlawed abortion. Make damn sure you don't get assaulted, ladies.


Given how little rape is investigated even in "liberal" Austin, I'd say it's a red-letter day for rapists in Texas.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

brachiopod: FTFA: a measure that experts say will make it more challenging for law enforcement to protect the public from gun violence.

Please explain to me how law enforcement protects the public from gun violence.


With guns dummy.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

erewhon the opinionated: You Americans are crazy.


#NotAllAmericans  :(

but you're not wrong either.
 
Stantz
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

erewhon the opinionated: You Americans are crazy.


They stole a country, then wrote non-specific laws allowing everyone to kill anyone who wanted to claim their country back.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Fingerware Error: Letting people carry open or concealed without a permit may turn their state into a right wing dystopia like...Vermont? That's right folks, the land of Bernie Sanders has been this way forever.


Yep.  It's nice that I live just 25 miles from FA.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

erewhon the opinionated: You Americans are crazy.


Crazy 🎶
Crazy for getting so lonely 🎶

And also for the guns.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Looks like it's going to be the start of The Forever Purge
 
Groupon boob job
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Fingerware Error: Letting people carry open or concealed without a permit may turn their state into a right wing dystopia like...Vermont? That's right folks, the land of Bernie Sanders has been this way forever.


What's wrong with North Korea or the Taliban having nukes? The USA has had them forever.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

IgG4: As long as you don't shoot a fetus


How about we trade open and unlimited access to abortion on demand for repeal of all gun laws that require a permit to own or carry.

Deal?  Roe v. Wade with teeth for nationwide constitutional carry.  Seems fair to me.
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The thing with open carry is that anytime I see someone actually doing it I never think "wow, thank goodness they have a gun I feel safer"

My standard thoughts usually are

"I really hppe they don't shoot that aroubd me, that pistol is bigger than them"
"I hope they understand a gun is not a replacement for a personality"
"Someone needed that extra bit of "flair" on their outfit to ensure they got attention today"

My favorite was NYE a couple of years ago, the GF and I were sittinf outside a restaurant waiting for our table when a cop pulls up and goes in. First thought maybe they are just picking up some food for their shift, then two moee arrive and we realize something has happened.

A few minutes later the cops come walking back out with the most 'Merican American ever. He was dressed in all black with a pistol on each hip and not one but two "service" dogs (one was a Shepard one was a pitbull and to his credtit both did seem super sweet and friendly). Also the black shirt was skin tight not cause of its design but because of his girth.

The cops lead him out and explain that people at the restaurant had called in reports of a suspicious person.

He explained his rights and how everything he was doing was legal amd they agreed but agreed to take his food to go in order to let them liberal snowbirds eat in peace.

He then waddled off to his mini-van and I am assuming drove home and got on his gun club/militia's website and started telling everyone about how he owned a restaurant full of liberals that night and they couldn't handle being around a real american.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Fingerware Error: Letting people carry open or concealed without a permit may turn their state into a right wing dystopia like...Vermont? That's right folks, the land of Bernie Sanders has been this way forever.

Counterpoint: Vermont is not full of Texans.


You're right.  Far fewer black people and Hispanics, and the whole point of gun control is to limit what they can do, not white people, right?
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Fingerware Error: Letting people carry open or concealed without a permit may turn their state into a right wing dystopia like...Vermont? That's right folks, the land of Bernie Sanders has been this way forever.


Not really. You've been able to carry in your vehicle for a long time with no permit. Plenty wrong about this law but turning into the wild west isn't one of them.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: Looks like it's going to be the start of The Forever Purge


Just like it happened in the 19 other states that have permitless carry?

Oh, wait, it didn't.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: LOL - they're all for the right-wing agenda, except when it comes to the part about the populace being armed and prepared to fight authority.


It's just the open carry they oppose. Every vehicle they stop may be carrying legally with no permit.
 
nquadroa
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Phew glad to see derpy still around.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I don't wanna hear shiat about training from cops. There is a a reason there are hundreds of video clips of police shootings where they limp wrist their Glock and cause a malfunction. Or that "shoot out" on the freeway near Tacoma a few years back, and there were, once again, hundreds of rounds that impacted like 50 feet up the retaining wall. I understand adrenaline etc, but really? Texas is probably just worried because they saw one too many pics of minorities carrying. Heaven forbid.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

snoopy2zero: The thing with open carry is that anytime I see someone actually doing it I never think "wow, thank goodness they have a gun I feel safer"

My standard thoughts usually are

"I really hppe they don't shoot that aroubd me, that pistol is bigger than them"
"I hope they understand a gun is not a replacement for a personality"
"Someone needed that extra bit of "flair" on their outfit to ensure they got attention today"

My favorite was NYE a couple of years ago, the GF and I were sittinf outside a restaurant waiting for our table when a cop pulls up and goes in. First thought maybe they are just picking up some food for their shift, then two moee arrive and we realize something has happened.

A few minutes later the cops come walking back out with the most 'Merican American ever. He was dressed in all black with a pistol on each hip and not one but two "service" dogs (one was a Shepard one was a pitbull and to his credtit both did seem super sweet and friendly). Also the black shirt was skin tight not cause of its design but because of his girth.

The cops lead him out and explain that people at the restaurant had called in reports of a suspicious person.

He explained his rights and how everything he was doing was legal amd they agreed but agreed to take his food to go in order to let them liberal snowbirds eat in peace.

He then waddled off to his mini-van and I am assuming drove home and got on his gun club/militia's website and started telling everyone about how he owned a restaurant full of liberals that night and they couldn't handle being around a real american.


So, heckler's veto?

You don't like it because someone was legally exercising a right you don't approve of, so you call the police (Royal you, no you specifically).

How would you feel about people doing that to women going to Planned Parenthood?  And abortion isn't even an enumerated right in the Bill or Rights, unlike the right to keep and bear arms.

Living in a free society means people get to do things you don't approve of.  You'll get over it.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Texas is really trying to double-down on the dystopia vibe it's been giving off, eh? Almost like it's trying to drive out all the progressives who are turning the state purple.
 
suze
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brilett
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Fingerware Error: Letting people carry open or concealed without a permit may turn their state into a right wing dystopia like...Vermont? That's right folks, the land of Bernie Sanders has been this way forever.


Texans are god damn socialists?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Fingerware Error: Letting people carry open or concealed without a permit may turn their state into a right wing dystopia like...Vermont? That's right folks, the land of Bernie Sanders has been this way forever.


VA is open carry.  I *very* rarely see someone do it. Like maybe a few people any given year. I rather not advertise I have a firearm. I think it's more likely to draw trouble than avoid it.

Someone sees you have a free gun, then it's just a matter of walking up behind you in a parking lot and popping you in the head and taking it. Plus harassment by cops. Sure it's legal to carry, but maybe they might want to ask you a bunch of questions.  Maybe check to see if it's a stolen gun. Whatever lets then go fishing.

The only place I see open carry on the regular is in certain business like gun and pawn shops, or places that deal with a lot of cash.  There it actually makes sense, and would likely discourage shenanigans if you know all the employees are armed.

Point is, VA has open carry without turning into thunderdome. And 99.999% of the time, no one even bothers.


/but then again...Texas.
 
