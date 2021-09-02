 Skip to content
(My Modern Metropolis)   Dolphins alert rescue crew to location of stranded swimmer   (mymodernmet.com) divider line
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
grim alternate reality: dophin have more progressive ethics. rather than kill their prey, they wait for it to die of its own accord
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Obviously not the ones who blew all their money on lottery tickets.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Also dolphins like to get high off of pufferfish
 
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

TuckFrump: Also dolphins like to get high off of pufferfish


also dophins are rapey
 
FrabjousDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dude tried to swim five miles and didn't even bother telling anyone?   The dolphins were the most intelligent mammals in that part of  the ocean by a considerable margin.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Dolphins echolocate, they can ultrasound right through a body.  They may recognize and feel a kinship to an air-breathing mammal like a human.
 
DayeOfJustice
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Maybe he was just in the way of their orgy?
 
