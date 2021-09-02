 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Santa won't be delivering gifts this year. (Tag for his anti-vax stance)   (sorryantivaxxer.com) divider line
    Dumbass, People's Republic of China, staunch conservative, United States, China, According to Jim, obituary Mike, Conservative Santa, Santa  
Spectrum
5 hours ago  
You might say there's no such thing as COVID, but as for me and Santa, we believe.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope
5 hours ago  
Goodbye and good riddance, you stupid f*ck.
 
Ivo Shandor
5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wanebo
5 hours ago  
That's a rather hateful link. Dude's dead  go dump some hate dump on him.

I'll just sit over here sad for everyone. Pretty sure he brought some joy and love to others during his life.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels
4 hours ago  

No one said he didn't, jackass.

We recognize his death because he decided not to save his own life. Others said: "Ivermectin will cure you if you get it!  It's no more than the flu! Even if you get it, you won't die! COVID-19 LAB!!"

Science said: "Get the vax and you'll lower your chances of dying at least 5-fold."

So, we're not dumping on him. We're trying to bring real facts to Santa.  Really not Santa, but the adults who might have listened to Santa. The kids won't care about this guy. They'll get a vax if approved in December. They'll never know the difference.
 
Harry Wagstaff
4 hours ago  
Here comes Covid Claus
Here comes Covid Claus
 
A Fark Handle
3 hours ago  
To be Santa shouldn't bring much.
 
IgG4
3 hours ago  
Frankly, Santa's covid risk is off the charts with his obesity and age. Visiting every house in the world at the peak of the winter wave sealed his fate.

Pouring one out
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca
31 minutes ago  
Sorry, kids. No presents this year because Santa wouldn't wear a mask.

Oh, and red state governors are banning you from wearing a mask too
 
TuckFrump
29 minutes ago  
Santa has Covid and the Elves are all on lockdown
 
smeag0l
28 minutes ago  
Coffin Dance (Official Music Video HD)
Youtube j9V78UbdzWI
 
invictus2
28 minutes ago  
Santa and Dunkin' at Home Coffee Commercial
Youtube W7FoL0aEQRc


/ farker is still at the neighbor's  pool  Which will still piss us off have of the the south via interracial marriage.
 
Skeleton Man
19 minutes ago  
Something occured to me whilst rolling a joint earlier: an easy and discrete way to get about half of the plague rats vaccinated.

It's simple: we put the Pfizer vaccine in my testicles, and I travel the country (with a team of doctors to keep my balls juicy and potent) farking every female antivaxxer I can find.

They've been farking us for over a year and a half. Eye for an eye.

It'll be dangerous and likely, at times, gross. But I'm willing to do it. For me. For you guys. For the country, and therefore the world.

I'm gonna need immunity from paternal obligation though. And a truckload of weed. And some Gatorade.
 
billygeek
19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badafuco
19 minutes ago  
So it's the Republicans who have the War on Christmas.
 
KonaDude
18 minutes ago  

Don't be too sad, shiatposting Santa died doing what he loved most; Bringing joy to children Sharing antivaxx memes on FB and fantasizing about mass murdering Chinese people. A jolly old soul was he!
 
GreatGlavinsGhost
17 minutes ago  

That's a link showing a list of people whose anti-science stance came back to bit them in the ass. IOW, those are just facts and facts don't hate or love anyone or anything, they just are.

Don't be hatin' on facts.
 
Nina9
17 minutes ago  
Is this the planet just culling the herd?
 
GreatGlavinsGhost
16 minutes ago  

This idea came to you *before* you smoked the joint?
 
omg bbq
13 minutes ago  
🎶He's shaking his fist, and coughing of course. He's putting his faith in the paste for a horse. Santa Claus is going to drown.🎶
 
Begoggle
11 minutes ago  

If it only affected him, that would be one thing, but he actively hurt other people.
Like all Republicans do.
 
FatherChaos
10 minutes ago  
He's dead anyway:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shakin_Haitian
9 minutes ago  

Tell that to the two week old infant that just died of covid.
 
Smoking GNU
4 minutes ago  

Every accusation is a confession.
 
