(News4Jax)   The first prosecutor in the Ahmaud Arbery murder case has been indicted for violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer by "showing favor and affection to Greg McMichael during the investigation"   (news4jax.com) divider line
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Greenlight this!

I came here to post but decided on a quick search to see if it were already here. It is.

Let's Greenlight this!

/thank you !
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Imagine if she'd just not done this, and she wouldn't be facing criminal charges right now.

My, the things people put themselves through in service to their racism.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"It alleges that after Arbery's death, Johnson sought the assistance of Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney George Barnhill and, after disqualifying her for office, recommended Barnhill to the Attorney General's Office for appointment as the case prosecutor without disclosing that she had previously sought Barnhill's assistance on the case. "

Barnhill's the guy whose son worked in the same office as one of the shooters. Barnhill refused to bring charges.

" We do not see grounds for an arrest of any of the three parties. "
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thanks for that.  I was wondering what I was missing.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wait, violation of the oath of office is a prosecutable crime? Oh let's farking go!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If convicted, the violation of oath of public officer is a felony charge that carries a sentence of one to five years. The obstruction and hindering a law enforcement officer charge is a misdemeanor that carries up to 12 months.

Fark user imageView Full Size


That there even is a prison sentence is fantastic. Little lenient, but hey. Gotta start somewhere.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
One of the shooters was former PD. Plenty of people in that PD office worked with the prosecutor's office and the DA's office. They all knew each other or were connected one way or another. And they really thought they could just bury this.

And they might have gotten away with it if Arbery's family had not kept pushing.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

HawgWild: If convicted, the violation of oath of public officer is a felony charge that carries a sentence of one to five years. The obstruction and hindering a law enforcement officer charge is a misdemeanor that carries up to 12 months.

[Fark user image 200x200] [View Full Size image _x_]

That there even is a prison sentence is fantastic. Little lenient, but hey. Gotta start somewhere.


Good. Farking bring it!
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

thorpe: One of the shooters was former PD. Plenty of people in that PD office worked with the prosecutor's office and the DA's office. They all knew each other or were connected one way or another. And they really thought they could just bury this.

And they might have gotten away with it if Arbery's family had not kept pushing.


Not just former PD. Also a retired DA Investigator who presumably worked for exactly this woman until a few months before. She shouldn't have been in the position to make the decision in the first place.

But don't prosecutors have absolute immunity in these sorts of decisions?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
fark these white supremacists.
They violated the law.
Why are they walking around?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Looks like a pale Elizabeth Holmes
 
