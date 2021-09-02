 Skip to content
The 100 year storm rule clashed up against the Army Corps of Engineers steel balls and this is why Ida didn't become the next Katrina
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good on the ACoEs.  They at least, don't have their heads up their asses when it comes to climate change.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tried an true tactic when working in government, you have to lie to get shiat done. Plain and simple.

Excellent work!!
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Damn, I bet some people in the Republican cloakrooms are pissed.  Now the next time the ACoE is tasked with building a protective system for a city, the f*cking Republicans will be all over it to look for "fudged" numbers and "overspending" on unlikely events. I guarantee this.  No way will those f*ckers let anyone do a good job, they have to do as cheap and shiatty a job as possible, especially on infrastructure.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Damn, I bet some people in the Republican cloakrooms are pissed.  Now the next time the ACoE is tasked with building a protective system for a city, the f*cking Republicans will be all over it to look for "fudged" numbers and "overspending" on unlikely events. I guarantee this.  No way will those f*ckers let anyone do a good job, they have to do as cheap and shiatty a job as possible, especially on infrastructure.


Well, duh. How else do their friends get contracts to fix the next disaster?
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So it dawned on somebody that another colossal Corps of Engineers farkup in the same place might just be frowned upon. No wonder they added redundancies.
 
A Fark Handle [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The ACoE is badass. Though do the raffle gift baskets always need so much booze?
 
NINEv2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: Good on the ACoEs.  They at least, don't have their heads up their asses when it comes to climate change.


Just about everything else though...
 
nytmare
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm glad the levees held, for the most part, but they should have fudged the numbers even higher. If it was just enough for Ida, it's not going to be enough for the next, bigger storm.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Only thing better would be to hear that some Colonels in the Corps diverted TrumpWall money (that small amount that did get build was under USACE contracts) to New Orleans.
 
